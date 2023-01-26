Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Marion man hospitalized after pickup rolls on Highway 1
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — A Marion man is recovering after an overnight crash along Highway 1. The Linn County Sheriff's Office tells Iowa's News Now just after 10:30pm Saturday, they were called to Highway 1 and Linn Ridge Rd. Investigators say 19-year-old Chance Gombert was driving north when he lost control and went into the ditch. His pickup then came back onto Highway 1 before rolling.
KCJJ
Iowa City Police remove squatters from vacant home
Iowa City Police have evicted a pair of squatters they say had been living at a vacant residence. Officers were called to an address on Taylor Drive just after 5:30 Saturday night for two subjects breaking into a duplex. Investigators found 60-year-old Michael Johnson…who lists his address as Shelter House on Southgate Avenue…and 43-year-old Devon Perkins of Davis Street inside.
KCJJ
Coralville man accused of stealing cans meant for charity fundraiser
A Coralville man faces charges that he stole cans that were being collected for charity. The suspect, 58-year-old David Latham of the Western Hill Estates manufactured housing community, was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 1:15 Saturday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on two different occasions last August, Latham stole cans meant for a youth wrestling club fundraiser from a collection area on North Croell Avenue in Tiffin. The wrestling club set up cameras at the site after the 2022 fundraising totals were almost $900 lower than the previous year’s total due to believed theft. Arrest records indicate Latham and his car were captured by the cameras stealing cans on multiple occasions.
ourquadcities.com
Driver killed in truck crash late Thursday
A 60-year-old Dubuque man was killed late Thursday in a single-vehicle accident, according to a news release. James Scovel of Dubuque was identified as the driver in the crash that happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road in Jackson County, the release says. Scovel...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Names Released: Four Delhi Residents Killed in Friday Van Crash
Authorities have released the names of the four Delhi residents who were killed in a van crash near Grundy Center on Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says three children and one adult were killed when the passenger van they were riding in lost control on Highway 20. They have been identified as one-year-old Marlin Borntreger, two-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, four-year-old Emma Borntreger and 22-year-old Ervin Borntreger.
KCJJ
Washington County man arrested after police chase in southwest Johnson County
A Washington County man has been arrested after a police chase through southwest Johnson County. The pursuit actually began just after midnight Friday in Washington County. Johnson County deputies joined the chase, which ended near 560th Street and Kansas Avenue between Hills and Kalona, just after 12:15 Friday morning. 36-year-old...
KCJJ
Woman accused of abandoning 9-month-old while intoxicated
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a Jones County woman abandoned a nine-month-old child while she was intoxicated. The Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center received a call just before 12:30 Friday morning from a concerned father in Texas saying he was worried about his nine-month-old daughter. He claimed the girl had been left alone at a residence on 520th Street while the woman who was supposed to be watching the child left intoxicated.
KIMT
Authorities identify four killed in Iowa crash
WELLSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa State Patrol released the names on Saturday of the four people killed when the driver of a 15-passenger van lost control and slid on the slick roads on Highway 20 Friday morning. Three victims are children under the age of 5, and one is...
cbs2iowa.com
Inmate escapes work release program
WATERLOO, Iowa — Alexander Joseph Carman, convicted of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and other charges in Dubuque County, failed to report to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required Friday. Carman is a 19-year-old white male, height 5' 6", and weighs 138 pounds. Anyone with information on Carman's...
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Two High Speed Chases
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to one year in jail for leading authorities on two high-speed chases. 32 year old Levi Mentz was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of eluding and one count of driving while barred. Mentz also will have his driver’s license revoked for one year. A deputy observed Mentz driving a motorcycle east on U.S. HIghway 20 near the Southwest Arterial at a high rate of speed at about 11:10 p.m. on December 5th. The deputy attempted to pull over Mentz with his vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens activated, but Mentz fled the deputy traveling at about 100 mph until the deputy ended the pursuit for safety reasons. Later, an officer attempted to stop Mentz, who fled again and eventually got on U.S. 61/151 at a high rate of speed.
KCJJ
IC woman accused of forging check stolen from elderly victim
Allegedly forging a check she stole from an elderly victim has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest. 35-year-old Catherine Claybon of Cross Park Avenue was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 12:30 Saturday morning. North Liberty Police say Claybon cashed an $800 check at the Hills Bank branch on South Gilbert Street in Iowa City on December 27th. The check was reportedly stolen from an elderly victim, and Claybon allegedly forged the person’s name on the check and made it out to herself.
KCJJ
IC man arrested after allegedly asking convenience store clerk if they sell meth pipes
An Iowa City man has been arrested after allegedly asking a convenience store clerk if they sold meth pipes. Iowa City Police say 34-year-old Christopher Cummings of South Dodge Street entered Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh on Stevens Drive at 6:30pm on December 22nd and asked the clerk, “Where are the pipes?” Cummings then purchased a different item, but a baggie of methamphetamine allegedly fell out of his pocket when he pulled out his wallet.
KCRG.com
One person Injured after Friday night crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 11:59 p.m. Friday night Area Ambulance, Linn County Deputies, and West Bertram Fire went to Mount Vernon Road and Wilder Drive due to an accident. At the scene, crews learned that 44-year-old Stephanie Turner had been traveling west on Mount Vernon Road near...
KWQC
Police: Muscatine woman hit 17-year-old with vehicle
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine woman was charged after police say she hit a 17-year-old with her vehicle. Cora Lynn Reed, 18, was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor. Muscatine police responded on Jan. 13, to reports of a collision...
KCRG.com
Waterloo police identify victim of fatal stabbing
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Waterloo have identified the victim of a stabbing that happened early Thursday morning. Police said the victim is 56-year-old Mack Bass, of Waterloo. Police responded to a report of vandalism in the 500 block of Dawson Street at about 1:47 a.m. Thursday. That’s when...
KCRG.com
Waterloo police investigating fatal stabbing
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after being stabbed in Waterloo early Thursday morning. Police said they were called to the 500 block of Dawson Street at about 1:47 a.m. for a report of vandalism. That’s where they say they found a man who had been stabbed. The man...
KCJJ
Suspect wanted on weapons charge arrested after allegedly helping 11-year-old exact revenge on rival with water bead pistol
An Iowa City man wanted on a weapons charge has been arrested after allegedly helping an 11-year-old exact revenge on a rival by having her shoot the other child with a water bead pistol. 20-year-old Dhyaaaldin Mohammad was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 4:15 Wednesday afternoon. Iowa...
superhits106.com
Dubuque police seek tips on theft of pickup with snowplow
The Dubuque Police Department is investigating the theft of a truck with a snowplow on it. The truck owned by Arensdorf Construction was stolen Wednesday morning from the area of East Sixth and White streets. Traffic camera footage shows the vehicle leaving the city on Key West Drive. Anyone with information about the theft should contact police. Tips can be submitted anonymously. They can be submitted by calling police at 563-589-4415.
iheart.com
Police Investigating Shooting In Northeast Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Cedar Rapids. Police say a person was shot in the 3200 block of Redbud Road Northeast around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police haven't identified the victim and so far no arrests have been made.
Comments / 0