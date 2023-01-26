Cody Rhodes has turned the nightmare of a serious injury into his dream come true as he overcomes the field to win the men’s 2023 Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes stunned the wrestling world at the beginning of 2022 when it was announced that he and his wife Brandi Rhodes were leaving AEW – a company they were instrumental in founding. As soon as that announcement was made, the rumour mill went into overdrive with the belief that Rhodes was heading back to WWE.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO