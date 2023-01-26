Read full article on original website
LEXINGTON, Ken. — Kansas was able to snap its three-game losing streak on Saturday, notching a 77-68 win over Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Kentucky had the better start of the two teams and led by as many as five points in the opening minutes of the game. But KU was able to stick around and eventually overtook Kentucky thanks to some sharp shooting from Dajuan Harris and some early scoring from Jalen Wilson and KJ Adams. KU later extended its own lead to nine points late in the first half thanks to some quality defensive play that saw Kentucky go just under three and a half minutes without a basket.
Below is everything that Kentucky head coach John Calipari said after the Wildcats' fell 77-68 to the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday evening inside Rupp Arena: JOHN CALIPARI: Hard fought game. Give them credit. They were physical. Their ball screen was really physical, knocked us off point ...
Stetson Bennett has had plenty to celebrate this month, but it sounds like the Georgia quarterback partied a bit too hard over the weekend. Bennett was arrested early Sunday morning in Dallas, Texas, and charged with public intoxication. Police confirmed to WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez that the 25-year-old was taken into custody at around 6 a.m.... The post Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Welcome to the top-seed line, . Following their eighth win in the past nine games, the Volunteers find themselves as a newly-minted No. 1 seed in FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy's updated NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament projections, which were released Friday. They are joined by Purdue, Houston and Alabama on the 1-line.
Kentucky might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kentucky.
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Kentucky and the good she has done for the community.
Georgia is looking to make history in 2023. It will be favored to win a third-straight National Championship but we all know how tough it will be. DawgsHQ is digging in early and we've taken on the task of finding a few reasons why Georgia won't three-peat. Check'em out...
A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is up to his standard Twitter antics, quote-tweeting a post showing former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt purchasing a truck from a Ford dealership located just a few hours from Tuscaloosa. Pruitt is reportedly a potential candidate to return to his old position and fill Alabama’s defensive coordinator vacancy.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett was reportedly arrested in Dallas, TX early Sunday morning. WFAA reported that Bennett was arrested for public intoxication around 6:00 AM local time. From WFAA:. Officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors in the area, police said. When the officers arrived, they...
The Oregon Ducks got a chance to host a fast-rising defensive lineman out of the state of Texas for an unofficial visit recently. Oregon made a strong impression on him and is in a good place early on in his recruitment. "What stood out to me most was how genuine...
The Tennessee Vols solidified themselves as national championship contenders on Saturday night via their 82-71 win against the Texas Longhorns. Tennessee’s win over Texas, however, didn’t earn the Vols any respect from the national media. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish, one of the most well-known college basketball analysts in...
Five-star athlete and Alabama commit Jaylen Mbakwe collected a couple of offers recently, including one from Colorado. Mbakwe reacts to that offer, discusses his commitment to Bama, prospects he's recruiting, and more.
5-star Alabama pledge Jaylen Mbakwe discusses where things stand with Bama following his visit to LSU on Saturday.
One of LSU’s top targets in the 2024 class was set to make a decision following the weekend, but now it seems like JJ Harrell’s plans have changed. After picking up some new offers — most notably from Alabama after coach Nick Saban visited the Sardis, Mississippi, prospect at his school, North Panola High School — Harrell will no longer commit on Jan. 30, he told On3’s Sam Spiegelman.
Kentucky head coach John Calipari and Kansas head coach Bill Self both spoke to the media following the Jayhawks' 77-68 triumph over the Wildcats in Lexington. More on the game HERE. Calipari's presser can be seen above, while Self's can be seen below: More on Kentucky's loss to ...
Mike Woodson is expected to be back for Indiana’s home game against Ohio State. The Hoosiers head coach missed IU’s Wednesday game at Minnesota. “Coach Woodson is doing great. We are following CDC COVID guidelines, and our medical team expects him to be on the bench for tomorrow night’s game.”
It's the first time players have spoken to the media since Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Nick Saban needs two new coordinators, and he couldn't do better than Joe Brady and Glenn Schumann for the jobs. To be clear, these aren't predictions for who will fill the roles of offensive and defensive coordinators for the 2023 Alabama football season; they're merely endorsements. Predicting what the Alabama head coach will do when it comes to staff hires has proven to be pretty dangerous business. He's turned to the foreseeable and familiar for some hires,...
ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas named 11 teams he sees as legitimate national championship contenders. Texas was mentioned among Bilas’ list of national title hopefuls. The Longhorns currently sit ranked at No. 10 in the nation at 17-3, tied on top of the Big 12 Conference standings. There...
