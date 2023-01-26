ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WATCH: Bill Self, several Kansas players react to Kentucky win

LEXINGTON, Ken. — Kansas was able to snap its three-game losing streak on Saturday, notching a 77-68 win over Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Kentucky had the better start of the two teams and led by as many as five points in the opening minutes of the game. But KU was able to stick around and eventually overtook Kentucky thanks to some sharp shooting from Dajuan Harris and some early scoring from Jalen Wilson and KJ Adams. KU later extended its own lead to nine points late in the first half thanks to some quality defensive play that saw Kentucky go just under three and a half minutes without a basket.
Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas

Stetson Bennett has had plenty to celebrate this month, but it sounds like the Georgia quarterback partied a bit too hard over the weekend. Bennett was arrested early Sunday morning in Dallas, Texas, and charged with public intoxication. Police confirmed to WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez that the 25-year-old was taken into custody at around 6 a.m.... The post Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Three reasons Georgia won't '3-peat' in 2023

Georgia is looking to make history in 2023. It will be favored to win a third-straight National Championship but we all know how tough it will be. DawgsHQ is digging in early and we've taken on the task of finding a few reasons why Georgia won't three-peat. Check'em out...
Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
LOOK: Lane Kiffin comments on Jeremy Pruitt buying a truck in Alabama

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is up to his standard Twitter antics, quote-tweeting a post showing former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt purchasing a truck from a Ford dealership located just a few hours from Tuscaloosa. Pruitt is reportedly a potential candidate to return to his old position and fill Alabama’s defensive coordinator vacancy.
Report: Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett was reportedly arrested in Dallas, TX early Sunday morning. WFAA reported that Bennett was arrested for public intoxication around 6:00 AM local time. From WFAA:. Officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors in the area, police said. When the officers arrived, they...
Tennessee basketball gets majorly disrespected after win against Texas

The Tennessee Vols solidified themselves as national championship contenders on Saturday night via their 82-71 win against the Texas Longhorns. Tennessee’s win over Texas, however, didn’t earn the Vols any respect from the national media. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish, one of the most well-known college basketball analysts in...
LSU target JJ Harrell pushes back commitment after picking up Alabama offer

One of LSU’s top targets in the 2024 class was set to make a decision following the weekend, but now it seems like JJ Harrell’s plans have changed. After picking up some new offers — most notably from Alabama after coach Nick Saban visited the Sardis, Mississippi, prospect at his school, North Panola High School — Harrell will no longer commit on Jan. 30, he told On3’s Sam Spiegelman.
Why Alabama football coach Nick Saban should hire Glenn Schumann, not Jeremy Pruitt | Goodbread

Nick Saban needs two new coordinators, and he couldn't do better than Joe Brady and Glenn Schumann for the jobs. To be clear, these aren't predictions for who will fill the roles of offensive and defensive coordinators for the 2023 Alabama football season; they're merely endorsements. Predicting what the Alabama head coach will do when it comes to staff hires has proven to be pretty dangerous business. He's turned to the foreseeable and familiar for some hires,...
