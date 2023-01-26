Bam Margera is one of the most colorful characters in all of skateboarding. With a fanatic fanbase that stretches from the core skateboarding audience, to the MTV viewers who caught a glimpse of his shenanigans in Viva La Bam. Today on The Nine Club, Bam and Fam (Phil, April, and Jess Margera) Stop and Chat about the glory days of CKY, Jackass, Viva La Bam, Phil driving Bam and his friends around to skate in the sticker car, getting the the MTV deal, what was going on behind the scenes of Viva La Bam, getting banned by airlines, stalkers, having events so big the town had to change the laws, Phil on Celebrity Fit Club, Bam selling the purple Lambo, April & Phil’s first date, how April almost became an MTV VJ and much more!

1 DAY AGO