McDonough Pastor shares progression being made for Malachi Project

Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge announces new name for its downtown amphitheater
STOCKBRIDGE — The change of the year has brought a new nickname to a Stockbridge entertainment venue. Residents may now refer to the Stockbridge amphitheater located at 4650 North Henry Blvd. as “The Bridge.” The new moniker is a slight rebranding for the 2023 concert season, Stockbridge Mayor Anthony Ford said.
Staff members at Decatur church clean up after fire
DECATUR, Ga. — An overnight fire destroyed a church in Decatur just days before it was set to become a warming center for people experiencing homelessness in the area. By the looks of the outside of the building, it's hard to see the immense damage the fire caused behind the outside walls of Power of Faith Family Worship Center.
Clayton County church collects cold weather gear for homeless community
CONLEY, Ga. - A local church in Conley took part in a unique campaign to provide much-needed assistance to the homeless community Sunday afternoon. The Wings of Faith Church participated in the ‘Cover Me Campaign’, collected socks, coats and blankets for the homeless community. Church leaders told FOX...
Tyre Nichols’ death stirs up painful memories for family of man killed in 2019
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jimmy Atchison was the only boy of eight growing up. “He would aggravate every girl in that house, but they protected him, they protected that boy like a god,” said Tammie Featherstone jokingly, Atchison’s aunt. Now, his sisters and aunt only have...
Fire damages family worship center in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. — Sunday service plans are now up in the air for one Decatur church after an overnight fire early Friday morning. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the Power of Faith Family Worship on Columbia Drive around 1:30 a.m. Thankfully, firefighters said they got in and...
Clayton County Public Schools to lift adult mask mandate starting Monday
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Starting on Monday, the mask mandate for adults in all Clayton County Public Schools is lifted, the leadership team announced on Friday. According to district officials, this decision was made after carefully monitoring data from federal and state sources. They believe that this is the appropriate decision at this time. However, this decision does not prohibit anyone, adult or student, from wearing a mask or face covering while in a CCPS facility.
Water main break reported in unincorporated Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. — Crews are working to repair a major water main break in unincorporated Decatur this Saturday morning, according to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM). The break, reported at Celia Way, affects a 36-inch-diameter water main and could cause disruptions to water service for residents...
Fire damages Stonecrest apartment building overnight
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An overnight apartment fire badly damaged a building in DeKalb County. The blaze happened at the Meadowood Manor apartments on Meadowood Drive in Stonecrest. FOX 5 Atlanta cameras captured flames coming from the building. Firefighters used ladder trucks to attack the fire from the top. It's...
Tommy Nobis Center to relocate from Northeast Cobb facility
After 31 years on Bells Ferry Road, the Tommy Nobis Center will be moving to another area of Cobb County. The non-profit that assists young people and adults with disabilities in getting or returning to employment announced Thursday it will be relocating to the former Cobb Chamber of Commerce building on Interstate North Parkway near Truist Park.
'Shelter in place' issued for parts of Clayton County, armed subject on loose
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A shelter in place has been issued for residents in part of Clayton County Friday due to an "armed subject." The Clayton County Police Department made the announcement on their Facebook page. Specifically, the shelter in place is for the area of Arbor Place, Southlake...
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed in Fulton County Saturday afternoon. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on 3900 Jonesboro Road around 3:45 p.m. This is an active investigation and there is...
Atlanta City Councilmember pens somber community letter, says activist shooting death should be independent investigation
ATLANTA — An Atlanta City councilmember is calling for an independent investigation led by the Department of Justice to fairly look into the law enforcement shooting death of an environmental activist protesting the construction of a police training facility. Liliana Bakhtiari released an open letter to the community on...
Popular Peloton Instructor Shares Health Update Following Unexpected Diagnosis
Leanne Hainsby is sharing some of her journey after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their name and/or intake number. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
DeKalb County animal shelter continues push for adoptions as euthanasia deadline approaches
The LifeLine Animal Project provided an update this week as efforts to find homes for at least 150 dogs in DeKalb County continue. On Jan. 24th, LifeLine said 150 dogs at the DeKalb County shelter needed to find homes in the next seven days, or they would have to be euthanized due to the lack of space in the shelter.
High schooler breaks teacher’s leg during attack in Rockdale County classroom
ROCKDALE, Ga. — A Rockdale County high school student will face criminal charges after attacking her teacher inside a classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Heritage High School on Friday where a ninth grader was caught on camera getting into an argument with her teacher and attacking her.
Rockdale County school system investigating student assault on teacher at Heritage High School
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Public School System is investigating a student assault on a teacher Thursday at Heritage High School. A video, apparently taken by cell phone inside a classroom and sent to the Citizen Thursday, shows a female student engaged in a verbal argument with a female teacher that escalates into physical violence.
Gwinnett County teachers leaving their jobs at one of the highest rates in the state
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County teachers have some of the highest turnover rates in the state,. More than 13% of teachers left the district or moved to other schools. This rate is 4% higher than the Georgia average. Cathy Hardin, human resources officer at Gwinnett County Schools Chief...
Stockbridge seeking to create ‘Chick-fil-A’-like service at amphitheater
Stockbridge is making changes at its amphitheater in hopes of continuing to compete in metro Atlanta’s crowd of music ve...
Film crews shooting scenes will cause lane closures in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Fayette County officials have announced there will be intermittent lane closures on State Route 92 for a few days so that film crews can film scenes on the highway. Crews will be filming on SR 92 at Lowery Road and Carson Road on Friday, Jan....
Company waives pet fees at dozens of metro Atlanta properties to help clear shelter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta-based company is stepping up to try and relieve the burden at a DeKalb County animal shelter. Cortland, which manages 32 pet-friendly apartment communities across metro Atlanta, is offering to waive pet fees for any resident who adopts a dog from Lifeline Animal Project.
