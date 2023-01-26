McDonough Pastor shares progression being made for Malachi Project

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Starting on Monday, the mask mandate for adults in all Clayton County Public Schools is lifted, the leadership team announced on Friday. According to district officials, this decision was made after carefully monitoring data from federal and state sources. They believe that this is the appropriate decision at this time. However, this decision does not prohibit anyone, adult or student, from wearing a mask or face covering while in a CCPS facility.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO