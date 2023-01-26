Read full article on original website
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Related
cnycentral.com
Oneida County Sheriffs respond to Vernon Apartments for a suspicious package located
Vernon, N.Y. — The Oneida County Sheriff's Office responded to the Vernon Apartments in the Village of Vernon Friday just after 11 pm. There had been a suspicious package located on the porch of one of the apartments, according the the Sherriff. The deputies asked the community to avoid...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County COVID-19 wrap-up for Saturday, Jan. 28
Here is a breakdown of recent COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department reported on Friday that the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county has dropped from...
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: State snowmobile trails currently closed
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is reminding all snowmobile operators that the New York State trail systems in the county are currently closed, according to a release. The County Sheriff’s Office plans to patrol the county’s trails after recently receiving complaints of activity. County sheriff’s officers will respond to snowmobile complaints where necessary action will be needed.
wxhc.com
Cortland County Jr Fair 2023 Dates Announced
The Cortland County Jr. Fair has announced the dates for this year’s fair. The fair will be held on July 4th through the 8th. Featuring midway rides, games, food, music, fireworks, vendors, and livestock shows with plenty of free parking. Additional details on events for the fair will be...
WKTV
SNAP text scam circulating Oneida County
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County District Attorney's Office and the Oneida County Department of Family and Community Services are warning the public of a SNAP scam via text, which they have recently been notified of. Residents from Oneida County have received a text message that appears to come...
wxhc.com
New Director Announced for Cortland County Area Agency on Aging
The Cortland County Legislature convened last night, January 26th for their monthly legislative session with one of the items on the agenda was appointing a new director for the Cortland County Area Agency on Aging. The legislature voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Pearl Reed-Klein as the new director of the...
Syracuse Police investigate use of force incident in Armory Square
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is currently conducting a standard use of force investigation after an incident early Saturday morning, January 28 in Armory Square. Around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Officers working in Armory Square investigated larceny with a disturbance at Nick’s Tomato Pie in Armory Square and used force with a […]
Utica man breaks into bagel shop, spits on officers, police say
Utica, NY — Police say a man spit on them after he broke into a bagel shop this weekend. Officers said they “physically removed” 30-year-old Ronald Ward from the Bagel Grove in Utica after they were called to investigate a burglary there at 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Ward,...
Woman hospitalized after Syracuse police’s ‘use of force’ while arresting her in Armory Square, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was hospitalized this weekend after Syracuse police officers used force while arresting her in Armory Square, police said. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Nick’s Tomato Pie at 109 Walton Street in Armory Square for a larceny and disturbance call, according to a news release from Syracuse Police Department Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Firefighters in Tioga County got an early start to the day with a storage building fire. All the details of the incident have not been confirmed at this time, however, what we know right now is that around 4:30 am firefighters were called to an address on Cole Hill Rd. in […]
New York State Man Charged After Accidently Putting Cocaine in Security Bin
Well, this was a move he'll regret. Police say they have charged a New York state man after a rather absentminded move. Officials say when the man was asked to place all of his personal items in a bin at a security checkpoint, he put something in there that he really didn't mean to put in there.
cnycentral.com
NYSEG forum will begin on Tuesday after multiple customer complaints
ITHACA, N.Y. — Many neighbors have struggled this winter with heating bills and now Tompkins County leaders are encouraging those who have struggled with billing mistakes to share their stories. The State Department of Public Service says customers are reporting problems with their billing. When customers reach out to...
McDonald’s on East Main St. in Endwell closes
A sign on the door indicates that it shut down at 8 p.m. on January 15th.
NewsChannel 36
Updated: Massive fire at Tire-Land USA destroys storage facility
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A storage facility at Tire-Land USA was completely destroyed by an early morning fire that could be seen from miles away. After hours battling the blaze, firefighters from throughout Tioga County, N.Y. and Bradford County PA. finally put it out. "The building stored tires, and tires...
Restaurant inspections: Bug killer and broken cooler cause 2 critical violations; 55 satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Jan. 8 to 14:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WETM
One person has died after West Elmira car-pedestrian crash
One person has died after West Elmira car-pedestrian …. One person has died after West Elmira car-pedestrian crash. Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County. Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County. ‘I love what you love’: Meet the new Elmira 2nd District …. 'I love what...
$975,000 home in Skaneateles: See 218 home sales in Onondaga County
Full access to Onondaga County Clerk databases for external customers was restored on Monday, following an outage that began on January 9. Listings represent 218 home sales recorded between Jan. 17 and Jan. 21 at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man plead guilty to manslaughter stemming from a car accident back in 2022. Jonathan Roberts, 32, of Elmira, pled guilty to Manslaughter in the Tompkins County court on Friday. According to the Tompkins County District Attorney's office, the other charges include Reckless Driving, Criminally Negligent Homicide and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Incident Without Reporting.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Lia Dove
Lia Dove is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Dove has violated the terms of her probation. Dove was convicted of grand larceny. Dove is 39 years old. Dove has brown hair and blue eyes. Dove is 5’4″tall and weighs 160 pounds. The last known address...
wxhc.com
Sheriff Asking for Assistance in Identifying Suspects
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying three suspects involved in a possible burglary that took place on January 11th at the Real Deals Store on Route 281 in Cortlandville. The three suspects (pictures below) appear to be looking through shipping boxes located in the rear...
