Cortland, NY

cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County COVID-19 wrap-up for Saturday, Jan. 28

Here is a breakdown of recent COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department reported on Friday that the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county has dropped from...
cortlandvoice.com

County Sheriff’s Office: State snowmobile trails currently closed

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is reminding all snowmobile operators that the New York State trail systems in the county are currently closed, according to a release. The County Sheriff’s Office plans to patrol the county’s trails after recently receiving complaints of activity. County sheriff’s officers will respond to snowmobile complaints where necessary action will be needed.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland County Jr Fair 2023 Dates Announced

The Cortland County Jr. Fair has announced the dates for this year’s fair. The fair will be held on July 4th through the 8th. Featuring midway rides, games, food, music, fireworks, vendors, and livestock shows with plenty of free parking. Additional details on events for the fair will be...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

SNAP text scam circulating Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County District Attorney's Office and the Oneida County Department of Family and Community Services are warning the public of a SNAP scam via text, which they have recently been notified of. Residents from Oneida County have received a text message that appears to come...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

New Director Announced for Cortland County Area Agency on Aging

The Cortland County Legislature convened last night, January 26th for their monthly legislative session with one of the items on the agenda was appointing a new director for the Cortland County Area Agency on Aging. The legislature voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Pearl Reed-Klein as the new director of the...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Police investigate use of force incident in Armory Square

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is currently conducting a standard use of force investigation after an incident early Saturday morning, January 28 in Armory Square. Around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Officers working in Armory Square investigated larceny with a disturbance at Nick’s Tomato Pie in Armory Square and used force with a […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman hospitalized after Syracuse police’s ‘use of force’ while arresting her in Armory Square, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was hospitalized this weekend after Syracuse police officers used force while arresting her in Armory Square, police said. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Nick’s Tomato Pie at 109 Walton Street in Armory Square for a larceny and disturbance call, according to a news release from Syracuse Police Department Sunday afternoon.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Firefighters in Tioga County got an early start to the day with a storage building fire. All the details of the incident have not been confirmed at this time, however, what we know right now is that around 4:30 am firefighters were called to an address on Cole Hill Rd. in […]
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

NYSEG forum will begin on Tuesday after multiple customer complaints

ITHACA, N.Y. — Many neighbors have struggled this winter with heating bills and now Tompkins County leaders are encouraging those who have struggled with billing mistakes to share their stories. The State Department of Public Service says customers are reporting problems with their billing. When customers reach out to...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Updated: Massive fire at Tire-Land USA destroys storage facility

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A storage facility at Tire-Land USA was completely destroyed by an early morning fire that could be seen from miles away. After hours battling the blaze, firefighters from throughout Tioga County, N.Y. and Bradford County PA. finally put it out. "The building stored tires, and tires...
NICHOLS, NY
WETM

One person has died after West Elmira car-pedestrian crash

One person has died after West Elmira car-pedestrian …. One person has died after West Elmira car-pedestrian crash. Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County. Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County. ‘I love what you love’: Meet the new Elmira 2nd District …. 'I love what...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man plead guilty to manslaughter stemming from a car accident back in 2022. Jonathan Roberts, 32, of Elmira, pled guilty to Manslaughter in the Tompkins County court on Friday. According to the Tompkins County District Attorney's office, the other charges include Reckless Driving, Criminally Negligent Homicide and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Incident Without Reporting.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Lia Dove

Lia Dove is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Dove has violated the terms of her probation. Dove was convicted of grand larceny. Dove is 39 years old. Dove has brown hair and blue eyes. Dove is 5’4″tall and weighs 160 pounds. The last known address...
ELMIRA, NY
wxhc.com

Sheriff Asking for Assistance in Identifying Suspects

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying three suspects involved in a possible burglary that took place on January 11th at the Real Deals Store on Route 281 in Cortlandville. The three suspects (pictures below) appear to be looking through shipping boxes located in the rear...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

