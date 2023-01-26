Read full article on original website
MLB
Which teams have the best rotation depth?
You can never have too much starting pitching. Teams may enter a season with an idea of who their top five starters are, but rotation depth is imperative during the course of a 162-game marathon. In 2022, 239 hurlers made at least five starts, an average of roughly eight pitchers per team, and there’s value in being able to hand the ball to someone who can give your team quality innings when you need to replace one of your regular starting pitchers.
MLB
Will new balanced schedule help the Phillies?
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. They signed arguably the best available position player in Trea Turner to an 11-year deal. They shored up the rotation with the addition of dependable righty Taijuan Walker. And they further bolstered a bullpen that shined in the postseason by trading for two-time All-Star closer Gregory Soto and signing veterans Matt Strahm and Craig Kimbrel.
MLB
With debut in rearview, Steer eyes starting job at third
LEXINGTON, Ky. -- When he gets to Spring Training next month, Reds infielder Spencer Steer knows he has to earn his roster spot. Steer will be aiming for more than that, especially knowing there is a wide-open vacancy at third base, the position where he has the most experience. “Third...
MLB
Slimmer Miranda gets kudos from Correa: 'Looks sexy'
MINNEAPOLIS -- Carlos Correa was supposed to play an active role in helping Jose Miranda get in peak physical condition before the younger Puerto Rican reported to Spring Training in February. But they couldn’t meet up at Correa’s house in Houston as planned because, well, Correa had a lot going on this offseason.
MLB
Correa blocking Twins' prospects? 'Hopefully, we're all playing together'
MINNEAPOLIS -- The top two prospects in the Twins’ organization are both first-round shortstops, so it was natural to wonder how they’d feel about their futures in light of Carlos Correa’s return to the Twin Cities on a deal that figures to plant him at shortstop for at least the next six years.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
MLB
Here are the Top 100 prospects for each team
The "ink" on our brand new Top 100 Prospects list list has barely dried. It’s topped by a new No. 1 in Gunnar Henderson of the Orioles and 29 teams have at least one representative. It’s a hitter-heavy list, as much as there were a year ago, with 71...
MLB
Cardinals boast 5 on Top 100 prospects list
This story was excerpted from John Denton’s Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. While recently discussing his franchise’s acquisition of catcher Willson Contreras via free agency, Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said the biggest relief of all was that the organization didn’t have to unload any of the marquee young players in the farm system to better the Major League roster.
MLB
Giants reach deal with Gold Glove catcher Pérez (report)
The Giants and veteran catcher Roberto Pérez have agreed to a Major League contract, according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo. The club has not confirmed. Pérez, who turned 34 last month, is a two-time Gold Glove Award winner, taking home the honor in 2019 and '20 while with Cleveland. His strong defense, game-calling ability and rapport with the pitchers he's worked with have kept him in the big leagues since he made his debut in 2014, despite a career .658 OPS.
MLB
Josh Harrison joining Phillies on 1-year deal (report)
Versatile veteran Josh Harrison is joining the Phillies on a one-year, $2 million deal, MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported Sunday. Harrison's agency, MSM Sports, also announced he is in agreement with Philadelphia. The club has not confirmed. Harrison, 35, appeared in 119 games with the White Sox during the...
MLB
Will experience help this rising Crew outfielder?
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy’s Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Garrett Mitchell was 12 or 13 years old when he got his first good look at Max Scherzer. Last year, Mitchell got another, and it was just one of the many ways in which his season-ending stint with the Brewers could help propel the outfield prospect into 2023.
MLB
Irvin shares excitement to join upstart O's after trade
When Cole Irvin learned he’d been traded from the A’s to the Orioles on Thursday, his initial thought was about Gunnar Henderson, the new No. 1 overall prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline. Irvin came to Baltimore when Oakland played a three-game series at Camden Yards last Sept....
MLB
Q&A: Foscue talks Texas League title, goals for '23
ARLINGTON -- It’s a prospect-heavy newsletter this week as the Rangers held their yearly Minor League leadership minicamp at Globe Life Field and MLB Pipeline dropped its updated Top 100 Prospects list. Justin Foscue was one of the 11 Rangers prospects selected to come to Arlington for the leadership...
MLB
Mancini ready for 'magical' move to Wrigley
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When Trey Mancini walks up the dugout steps at Wrigley Field this season, it will not be the first time he has worn a Cubs jersey at the Friendly Confines. Nearly two decades ago, a younger Mancini donned a white home jersey and blue Cubs hat while attending a game with a friend.
MLB
No. 27 prospect Veen invited to Rockies camp
DENVER -- Rockies outfield prospect Zac Veen -- No. 27 on the latest MLB Pipeline Top 100 list -- will be vying for a Major League debut this season. That process will begin in Major League camp. The 21-year-old Veen, the ninth overall pick in the 2020 Draft, was one...
MLB
Rays lock up another key arm in Fairbanks
ST. PETERSBURG -- Two days after signing left-hander Jeffrey Springs to a four-year extension, the Rays locked up another key arm. Tampa Bay signed high-leverage reliever Pete Fairbanks to a three-year, $12 million contract extension that includes a club option for 2026, the club announced on Friday. The deal covers Fairbanks’ three arbitration-eligible seasons, and the option would cover his first year of free agency.
MLB
Seager on new-look Rangers: 'Sky's the limit'
ARLINGTON -- Corey Seager recalls his excitement at Jacob deGrom's introductory press conference back in December. Standing on the concourse at Globe Life Field with a group of his teammates, the shortstop’s smile might have stood out among the rest. "I'm assuming I was [smiling big], because I probably...
MLB
Mauer elected to Twins Hall of Fame
MINNEAPOLIS -- Joe Mauer will become the 38th member of the Twins Hall of Fame in August -- and considering his number has already been retired by the organization, this honor was inevitable, arguably from the moment the greatest catcher in club history announced his retirement following the 2018 season.
MLB
Why the Rays could use fewer openers in 2023
ST. PETERSBURG -- Jeffrey Springs had plenty of reasons to be excited on Wednesday. He was proud to have earned a four-year, $31 million contract that could be worth up to $65.75 million over the next five years, and he was thrilled to commit to the Rays, who have helped bring out the best in him over the last two years. Springs was perhaps a little overwhelmed thinking about his journey from being a 30th-round Draft pick to where he is now.
MLB
Rolen's journey to the Hall of Fame, in his own words
SECAUCUS, N.J. -- Scott Rolen -- drafted by the Phillies four years after the greatest player in franchise history retired -- never wanted to be Mike Schmidt. "Going into Philadelphia, that was never reasonable to me. I never went in with a bunch of stress and a bunch of pressure that I was going to be Mike Schmidt," Rolen said Friday at MLB Network's Studio 42. "I mean, this is the best third baseman that's ever played the game, arguably. … I was never going to be Mike Schmidt, and I didn't want to be Mike Schmidt."
