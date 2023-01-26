Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation,...
Hughes scores winner in OT to lead Devils past Stars
DALLAS — Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime, lifting the New Jersey Devils to a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night.Hughes' winning goal skipped off the stick of Dallas' Tyler Seguin and eluded Jake Oettinger as the Devils rallied from a 2-0 deficit and improved to an NHL-best 19-3-2 on the road this season.Miles Wood also scored and Vitek Vanecek made 33 saves to stretch his personal winning streak to a career-best nine straight games.The Devils, who are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games, earned a split of a road...
Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets
SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Trade Deadline Plans – What Do We Know So Far?
Let’s face it. when it comes to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the rumours and speculation never rest. Most of it is fan driven, but when the media gets hold of a sound bite, it’s usually good enough to keep the discourse strong for a few days. With the trade deadline quickly approaching, albeit a little over a month away, there’s been an uptick in speculation about what the Maple Leafs will do.
FOX Sports
Hurricanes bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Kings
Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -210, Kings +180. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Carolina has a...
