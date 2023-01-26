ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 51

usually right
3d ago

The article doesn’t say WHY they are leaving California. But we all know why. They should state it in the article. Thanks king Newsom 🤡

Reply(7)
35
Stop the Madness
3d ago

Breakfast for two in California over 40 dollars before tip. It won't be long before restaurants are closing throughout the State. Joker Newsom wants to close down California.

Reply(1)
21
Preston Wood
3d ago

Gallo is a lower end drink , since their is cheaper and better tasting wine in California,, moving to a cheaper state , to keep the cheap taste

Reply(1)
10
Related
TheDailyBeast

Jerry Garcia’s Weed Company Pulls Out of California Amid Industry Fallout

Even the brand donning the name and iconic visage of the Grateful Dead’s weed-loving Jerry Garcia can’t seem to survive California’s rocky legal pot market. Garcia Hand Picked has pulled out of the state, a company representative confirmed to SFGATE, as weed farms across the state struggle to survive amid taut regulations and high taxes. Industry experts predict a “mass extinction event,” according to the outlet, in which thousands of companies within the state will go under by the end of the year. “We're taking a pause in California,” said the brand’s parent company, Holistic Industries, in an email to SFGATE. Like many celebrity weed brands, Garcia Hand Picked outsources its growing and manufacturing to other companies, but says they are now looking for a new cannabis supplier to stay afloat in the Golden State. “We want to ensure CA consumers have the highest quality flower for the long term, so we are in the process of choosing a new local partner for cultivation, production, sales and distribution of Garcia Hand Picked in CA.” The brand will continue to sell product in five other states, the outlet reported.Read it at SFGATE
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Yelp names the top California restaurants of 2023

(KTXL) — Yelp recently released its list of “Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2023,” an annual collection of top eateries according to online reviewers, and California locations make up more than one-quarter of the list. Video Above: California’s water allocation improves following recent storms The company, known for providing a platform for people to rate and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tonicmud

The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

DOCO - Downtown Commons | Shopping complex in California

DOCO - Downtown Commons is a very striking shopping center, with illuminated environments, excellent places to spend a good shopping weekend. In addition, the stores that you will find on this site offer you unmissable offers and discounts. Featured Shopping Stores: Capital Agenda, Getta Clue Store, Identity Boutique, Sacramento Kings...
CALIFORNIA STATE
activenorcal.com

California Increasing Water Deliveries Following Recent Winter Storms

The recent stormy weather in California has brought some positive news for the state’s water supply, as the Department of Water Resources (DWR) is planning to increase water deliveries. The water managers are cautiously optimistic about the state’s water situation as they head into the second half of the winter season.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

California is quickly losing residents

California reigned for decades as the unmatched destination for people around the country. Now people can’t leave fast enough. Recently released numbers from the US Census Bureau indicate that between July 2021 and July 2022, California lost roughly 343,000 residents to other states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travelawaits.com

6 Things To Know Before Visiting California’s Only Town Established By African Americans

The African American pioneers who established this town were looking for a place for their families to live and prosper without fear of the oppression they faced in the South. In short, they wanted a place where they could live the American dream. Though the site they chose is pretty much in the middle of nowhere, it did have abundant water, fertile soil, and a railroad stop.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bestattractions.org

Awesome Things to Do in Oakland, California

Places to visit in Oakland, CA. Whether you’re a tourist or a local, there are plenty of things to do in Oakland, California. When it comes to Oakland, California, getting out and seeing what’s around is essential to experiencing the city. From great food and drinks to famous...
OAKLAND, CA
wealthinsidermag.com

: How to pay for reparations in California? ‘Swollen’ wealth could replace ‘stolen’ wealth through taxes

The panel responsible for the nation’s first state-level exploration of reparations for Black Americans discussed an important question this weekend: How will the state pay for reparations?. The California reparations task force listened to testimony from experts who suggested possible sources for compensation, after previous meetings had touched on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy