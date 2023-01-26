Read full article on original website
usually right
3d ago
The article doesn’t say WHY they are leaving California. But we all know why. They should state it in the article. Thanks king Newsom 🤡
Stop the Madness
3d ago
Breakfast for two in California over 40 dollars before tip. It won't be long before restaurants are closing throughout the State. Joker Newsom wants to close down California.
Preston Wood
3d ago
Gallo is a lower end drink , since their is cheaper and better tasting wine in California,, moving to a cheaper state , to keep the cheap taste
Jerry Garcia’s Weed Company Pulls Out of California Amid Industry Fallout
Even the brand donning the name and iconic visage of the Grateful Dead’s weed-loving Jerry Garcia can’t seem to survive California’s rocky legal pot market. Garcia Hand Picked has pulled out of the state, a company representative confirmed to SFGATE, as weed farms across the state struggle to survive amid taut regulations and high taxes. Industry experts predict a “mass extinction event,” according to the outlet, in which thousands of companies within the state will go under by the end of the year. “We're taking a pause in California,” said the brand’s parent company, Holistic Industries, in an email to SFGATE. Like many celebrity weed brands, Garcia Hand Picked outsources its growing and manufacturing to other companies, but says they are now looking for a new cannabis supplier to stay afloat in the Golden State. “We want to ensure CA consumers have the highest quality flower for the long term, so we are in the process of choosing a new local partner for cultivation, production, sales and distribution of Garcia Hand Picked in CA.” The brand will continue to sell product in five other states, the outlet reported.Read it at SFGATE
Yelp names the top California restaurants of 2023
(KTXL) — Yelp recently released its list of “Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2023,” an annual collection of top eateries according to online reviewers, and California locations make up more than one-quarter of the list. Video Above: California’s water allocation improves following recent storms The company, known for providing a platform for people to rate and […]
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find lovely items there for everyone and for some great deals too!
Northern California Lawmaker Alex Lee Tries Again with ‘Extreme Wealth’ Tax Proposal
Lawmakers in blue states like California may prefer to tax the rich, but there’s always a risk: What if the rich just move elsewhere?. Last week Assemblymember Alex Lee said he was introducing a new tax on “extreme wealth.” It wasn’t the first time the Milpitas Democrat pushed the idea. But this year, he had back up.
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
SFGate
California Has More Than 100 Gun Laws. Why Don't They Stop More Mass Shootings?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California bans guns for domestic violence offenders. It bans them for people deemed a danger to others or themselves. There is a ban on large-capacity magazines and a ban on noise-muffling silencers. Semi-automatic guns of the sort colloquially known as “assault weapons” are, famously, banned.
tourcounsel.com
DOCO - Downtown Commons | Shopping complex in California
DOCO - Downtown Commons is a very striking shopping center, with illuminated environments, excellent places to spend a good shopping weekend. In addition, the stores that you will find on this site offer you unmissable offers and discounts. Featured Shopping Stores: Capital Agenda, Getta Clue Store, Identity Boutique, Sacramento Kings...
Amazon may sell massive 29-acre Bay Area property as return to office stalls
Amazon purchased the property just 16 months ago.
activenorcal.com
California Increasing Water Deliveries Following Recent Winter Storms
The recent stormy weather in California has brought some positive news for the state’s water supply, as the Department of Water Resources (DWR) is planning to increase water deliveries. The water managers are cautiously optimistic about the state’s water situation as they head into the second half of the winter season.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Antelope Valley Press
California is quickly losing residents
California reigned for decades as the unmatched destination for people around the country. Now people can’t leave fast enough. Recently released numbers from the US Census Bureau indicate that between July 2021 and July 2022, California lost roughly 343,000 residents to other states.
NBC Los Angeles
‘Eggs-Orbitant' Egg Prices Send Some California Residents Rushing to Raise Chickens
When Kameron Wong came across how high the price for eggs was at the grocery store, she figured it was worth considering buying her own chickens. She decided to head to Hawthorne Country Store in Escondido in hope of becoming a bit more self-sufficient. But to her surprise, the shop was completely sold out of chickens.
travelawaits.com
6 Things To Know Before Visiting California’s Only Town Established By African Americans
The African American pioneers who established this town were looking for a place for their families to live and prosper without fear of the oppression they faced in the South. In short, they wanted a place where they could live the American dream. Though the site they chose is pretty much in the middle of nowhere, it did have abundant water, fertile soil, and a railroad stop.
Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
I'm a successful female minority truck driver. California's AB5 forced me to leave the state I love
When the California legislature began debating Assembly Bill 5 – a law effectively banning independent contractors in trucking – my dream was put in jeopardy.
bestattractions.org
Awesome Things to Do in Oakland, California
Places to visit in Oakland, CA. Whether you’re a tourist or a local, there are plenty of things to do in Oakland, California. When it comes to Oakland, California, getting out and seeing what’s around is essential to experiencing the city. From great food and drinks to famous...
Three Lesser Known California National Parks
Pinnacles National Park is located in central California and was established as a national park in 2013. It is known for its unique rock formations, scenic vistas, and diverse plant and animal life. Here are some highlights of the park:
californiaglobe.com
Red Herring Alert: Comparing California and Japan High Speed Rail Falls on its Face
Well, it’s big in Japan. That is what proponents of California’s high speed rail project say when asked about the whys and wherefores of the system. In other words, if it works somewhere else it will work here. That argument, though, falls in the face of a rather...
californiaglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Predicts Drastic Downturns In The San Jose, San Diego Housing Markets In 2023
According to a new report by investment bank Goldman Sachs, both the San Diego and San Jose housing markets are likely to see massive declines housing prices this year, with 25% decreases predicted and prices likely to be similar to where they were during the Great Recession in the late 2000’s.
wealthinsidermag.com
: How to pay for reparations in California? ‘Swollen’ wealth could replace ‘stolen’ wealth through taxes
The panel responsible for the nation’s first state-level exploration of reparations for Black Americans discussed an important question this weekend: How will the state pay for reparations?. The California reparations task force listened to testimony from experts who suggested possible sources for compensation, after previous meetings had touched on...
