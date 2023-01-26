ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

BREAKING NEWS: Astros Hire New GM Dana Brown

By Michael Connor
SportsTalk 790 KBME
SportsTalk 790 KBME
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48AtwF_0kSSr8x300

HOUSTON, TX - Longtime baseball executive Dana Brown has been hired as the Astros new General Manager, Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane announced today.

Brown joins the Astros after spending the last four seasons (2019-22) with the Atlanta Braves organization as their Vice President, Scouting. In that role, he oversaw several successful drafts in which the Braves selected impact players such as outfielder Michael Harris, right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider and infielder Vaughn Grissom. In 2022, Harris earned National League Rookie of the Year honors while Strider finished second. The Braves success in recent years, which includes five straight division titles and a World Series championship in 2021, has in large part been the result of a solid farm system.

“We are excited to have Dana join our organization,” Crane stated. “He brings championship caliber experience to our team and is the right fit for us to continue to deliver a winning franchise on and off the field. We welcome Dana and his family to the Astros family.”

Prior to joining the Braves, Brown spent nine seasons (2010-18) with the Toronto Blue Jays as a special assistant to the general manager. In that span, the Blue Jays earned an American League East Division title in 2015 and a Wild Card berth in 2016. The postseason appearance in 2015 was the first for the Blue Jays since 1993.

Before his stint in Toronto, Brown served as the Director of Scouting for the Nationals/Expos franchise for nine seasons (2001-09). During his tenure, the Nationals/Expos would draft over 40 players that would go on to appear in the Major Leages. Seven players drafted in that span would earn All-Star status, including Ian Desmond, Stephen Strasburg and Ryan Zimmerman.

Brown’s career also includes an eight-year stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he served as their area scouting supervisor and east coast cross checker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0woe21_0kSSr8x300

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
SportsTalk 790 KBME

SportsTalk 790 KBME

Houston, TX
2K+
Followers
646
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Houston's Home for Your Astros, Rockets, & Your Home Teams

 https://sportstalk790.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy