In recent news, it was revealed that The Rock himself has said he is not in shape enough currently to compete at WrestleMania on short notice. While many fans questioned how this is possible, considering how great The Rock looks, Roman Reigns addresses the matter when he was asked about the potential match on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. Roman said at first he thought the same thing as the fans, but in all honesty he understands where he’s coming from because being in shape is different from being in ring shape. Roman then goes on to say that he would drop The Rock if they had a match. You can check it out below.

2 DAYS AGO