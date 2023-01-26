Read full article on original website
Related
Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Wants To Face Raw Superstar At WrestleMania 39
Bianca Belair wants to mix it up with one superstar at WWE WrestleMania 39. During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," the "Raw" Women's Champion revealed that she's keen to face Rhea Ripley — who's the current favorite to win the women's Royal Rumble match – at the upcoming premium live event. "If Rhea Ripley wins, pick me," Belair said. "I think everybody wants to see that match. If Charlotte's the champion, I can't get Charlotte."
Video: Watch Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda's debut as Lola Vice on NXT Level Up
Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda is now known as Lola Vice inside the WWE universe. Loureda, 24, fought all five of her professional MMA bouts under the Bellator banner, winning four. In June, Loureda announced her full-time move to the world of pro wrestling and has quickly worked her way up.
Shakira Shares Cryptic Message After Ex Gerard Piqué and Girlfriend Become Instagram Official
Watch: Shakira's Ex Gerard Pique Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend. A day after Shakira's ex Gerard Piqué made his relationship with girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Instagram official by sharing a selfie of the two, the pop star took to her own account to share a cryptic message. "Las...
24 Actress Annie Wersching Passes Away at 45
The world of TV has lost one of their own. 24 actress Annie Wersching passed away on Jan. 29 after a battle with cancer, her rep confirms to E! News. She was 45. Following her death, Wersching's husband Stephen Full reflected on the woman she was. "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it," Full said in a Jan. 29 statement to E! News. "She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall."
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago
On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque Has Big Plans in Store for the WWE. What Happens Now That Vince McMahon Is Back?
It’s Jan. 4, just one day before Vince McMahon would come crashing back into the WWE, but if new creative head Paul “Triple H” Levesque knew something was afoot, he hid it well. “F–k if I know,” Levesque told Variety, when asked how McMahon was biding his time since leaving the WWE back in July. “I didn’t know what he was up to every day when he was here! I’ll be honest, I don’t know what he’s doing. I think he’s keeping himself busy.”A day later, the world would know exactly what McMahon was up to. On Jan. 5, it...
Jon Peters Leaves Wife of 12 Days Pamela Anderson $10 Million in Will
Jon Peters will always Love, Pamela. The Hollywood producer, 77, shared what he left in his will for ex Pamela Anderson "I will always love Pamela, always in my heart," he told Variety on Jan. 26....
CNET
WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Results, Live Updates and Match Ratings
The Royal Rumble is live on Peacock right now. Cody Rhodes. Brock Lesnar. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson? These are just a few of the names fans have speculated may win the Royal Rumble on Saturday, punching their ticket to the main event of WrestleMania. The Royal Rumble officially kicks off WrestleMania season, with the winner of the match earning a WrestleMania shot at the world championship. This year's field is more wide open than usual, making it particularly exciting.
ringsidenews.com
Identity Of Lacey Evans’ Opponent On WWE SmackDown Revealed
Lacey Evans went through multiple gimmick changes under the Vince McMahon regime. She went from a heel to a babyface to a heel. Triple H took over as head booker and pitched a new gimmick for Evans based on her Marine roots. WWE first teased the return of Lacey Evans...
"Appalled" Kristin Cavallari Apologizes to Ex Stephen Colletti for Cheating on Him
Watch: Kristin Cavallari Apologizes to Ex Stephen Colletti for Cheating. Things get real in the real OC when you come clean. More than 16 years after Laguna Beach aired its final episode on MTV, some of the show's biggest stars continue to have tough conversations about what really went down in high school.
Rita Ora Finally Confirms She and Taika Waititi Are Married
Watch: Rita Ora and Thor Director Taika Waititi Are Married!. Months after E! News confirmed that she and Taika Waititi had wed, the singer revealed that they are, in fact, married. "Yes," Ora said when her marital status was brought up during her Jan. 27 appearance on Heart Breakfast with...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ adds another breakout star to its growing lineup
Another update has emerged for the upcoming Thunderbolts film: another young star has been added to the growing lineup for this soon-to-be-released Marvel title. Big Mouth’s Ayo Edebiri has been confirmed to be starring in The Thunderbolts. According to Deadline, neither Marvel nor Edebiri’s team commented on the newest casting, and her role was not revealed. It was also reported that this film would be Edebiri’s first major studio role. She was already known for her role in the Hulu series, The Bear, and was nominated for a 2023 Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
Salma Hayek Exposes Undergarments in Sheer Fishnet Gown at Magic Mike's Last Dance Premiere
The actress bared her belly button and more for the Miami movie premiere Salma Hayek is daring to bare! The actress, 56, showed some skin Wednesday during the Magic Mike's Last Dance premiere at Regal South Beach movie theater in Miami, wearing a stunning floral fishnet number that fully exposed her black bra and underwear, along with the rest of her figure. She accessorized with a green handbag and gold platform sandals with red toenails peeping out, along with a collection of necklaces and bracelets, and kept her hair pulled back in...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Leaving GMA3 Amid Romance Scandal
Watch: Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes CONFIRM Romance With a Kiss in Miami. UPDATE: ABC News has confirmed Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are exiting the company. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a spokesperson for the organization told E! News Jan. 27. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."
Nikki Bella Sets the Record Straight on Rumor She's Not Legally Married to Artem Chigvintsev
Watch: Nikki & Artem Share Every MAGICAL Detail From Their Wedding. Nikki Bella is shooting down a major romance rumor. The Nikki Bella Says I Do star is addressing recent online claims that she and husband Artem Chigvintsev aren't legally married, despite tying the knot during their August 2022 wedding in Paris.
WWE Royal Rumble: Rhodes and Ripley are heading to WrestleMania, Zayn turns on Bloodline
Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley outlasted the fields of 30 at this year's WWE Royal Rumble, but the most shocking moments came at the night's end when Sami Zayn split from the Bloodline.
Kevin Bacon Still Wants a Tremors Theatrical Sequel to Happen: 'Waiting for the Call'
“I would still love to do it, believe me,” Bacon previously said about starring in a big-screen sequel to the 1990 horror film Kevin Bacon is, once again, waiting to take part in a new Tremors sequel. His love for the 1990 film is pretty well-documented. Not only is it the only movie of his that he's watched since it premiered, but he also admitted to still wanting to star in a sequel in a 2021 Esquire profile. And on Friday, he rehashed his admiration for Tremors once...
bodyslam.net
Roman Reigns Addresses The Rock Saying He Isn’t In Shape For A Match
In recent news, it was revealed that The Rock himself has said he is not in shape enough currently to compete at WrestleMania on short notice. While many fans questioned how this is possible, considering how great The Rock looks, Roman Reigns addresses the matter when he was asked about the potential match on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. Roman said at first he thought the same thing as the fans, but in all honesty he understands where he’s coming from because being in shape is different from being in ring shape. Roman then goes on to say that he would drop The Rock if they had a match. You can check it out below.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson celebrates a reunion that didn’t end in box office disaster on his next bulletproof blockbuster
Like many Hollywood superstars before him, Dwayne Johnson has crafted an inner circle of regular collaborators that he works with on multiple projects, and Jake Kasdan has proven to be one of the most fruitful creative partnerships the A-lister has struck up. The filmmaker directed Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle...
E! News
233K+
Followers
60K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0