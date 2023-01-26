Five Memphis Police Officers Have Been Charged With Murder In The Death Of A Black Man Who Was Allegedly Beaten By Cops In A Traffic Stop

MEMPHIS — When Anthony Finley, 61, bought a house on Castlegate Lane in October 2021, it was the culmination of decades of work as a truck driver. He’d grown up in Memphis and spent most of his life in one of the city’s lower-income neighborhoods, notorious for high crime rates and deteriorating infrastructure. But on Castlegate, in the city’s Hickory Hill neighborhood, he found stately brick houses with lush sloping lawns far removed from the city’s bustle. The only sound usually interrupting the tranquil blocks was the rumble of garage doors. It’s a neighborhood, Finley said, “where you got to keep everything clean, keep the yard neat and all that.”

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO