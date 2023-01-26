Read full article on original website
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
Shanda Vander Ark: Mother who starved and tortured son to death appears for preliminary hearingLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Muskegon Heights still without city manager, reason behind "no" vote unclear
All 4 city council members who voted against renewing the city manager's contract weren't available to explain their decision on Thursday.
East Grand Rapids school board appoints new member to fill vacancy
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The East Grand Rapids school board has appointed a new member to fill a vacant seat on the board. The vacancy was created by the resignation of trustee Brad Laackman. Kerry Hegele was appointed to the East Grand Rapids Board of Education in a...
Former Grand Rapids City employee who embezzled $62,000 sentenced to probation
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 35-year-old former Grand Rapids City employee has been sentenced to probation and community service for embezzling more than $60,000 in city funds. Lenee Brooks was in a Grand Rapids courtroom Wednesday, Jan. 25 and, just before sentencing, paid back $62,388 that city officials say she took from March 2019 to September 2021.
Apartments, fire-damaged home ordered demolished by Muskegon commissioners
MUSKEGON, MI -- A five-unit apartment building and a home severely damaged by fire have been ordered demolished by the Muskegon City Commission. City commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 24, approved demolition of the home at 1642 Dyson Street and the apartment building at 1043 Washington Avenue. It tabled a request...
Man arrested in Kent County after leading police on car, foot chase
KENT COUNTY, MI – Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Kent City man who was arrested in connection to a series of pursuits, Sparta police said. The suspect is currently lodged in the Kent County Jail for fourth-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer as well as three outstanding warrants. Police did not say what the warrants were for.
Plans for bike path between Hoffmaster, Lake Harbor parks move ahead in Norton Shores
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Plans for a paved path between Lake Harbor Park and P.J. Hoffmaster State Park, both of them on Lake Michigan in southern Muskegon County, are moving forward. The 8-foot-wide paved Lake Harbor Trail will extend nearly 3 miles along Lake Harbor Road in Norton Shores....
School closings reported in West Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27
KENT COUNTY, MI – Multiple schools, particularly along the lakeshore, have closed Friday, Jan. 27, because of overnight snow. Snow is expected to continue with two to three inches, with heaviest northwest of Grand Rapids. Winds are expected to be 20 to 30 mph, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a city located in the west of the state, known for its strong economy, excellent job opportunities, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its beautiful parks, thriving arts and culture scene, and abundance of recreational activities.
Kent Co. Prosecutor requests judge not dismiss murder charge against ex-GRPD officer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker has requested the judge not dismiss the second-degree murder charge against former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya last April. Earlier this month, Schurr's attorney asked a district court judge to dismiss the 2nd-degree murder...
WOOD
Surveillance video: Break-in at Tiny Giant Party Store
Surveillance video: Break-in at Tiny Giant Party …. Video shows people stealing from Tiny Giant Party Store around 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. The Downtown Market is looking to give people a chance to get out of the cold and really warm up this weekend with one of the hottest events of the year. (Jan. 27, 2023)
9&10 News
‘No Time for Games’ Whitmer Reacts to GOP Response to Address
The day after her fifth State of the State Address, Governor Gretchen Whitmer hit the road to pitch her plans to impacted communities. Thursday, she made stops in Grand Rapids and Muskegon to highlight her plans to repeal the retirement tax for seniors and expand free post secondary education. These...
Person found fatally shot in East Grand Rapids identified as 16-year-old
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A person found shot to death near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital has been identified as a 16-year-old from Grand Rapids. East Grand Rapids police on Thursday, Jan. 26 identified the person as Cahari Maurice Walton. Police said he was a former Ottawa Hills High School...
News report on East Grand Rapids death led teen’s mom to call police
Authorities have released the name of a teen found dead in an East Grand Rapids street.
Woman struck by car, killed while walking on U.S. 31 in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A woman was killed Thursday, Jan. 26, when she was struck by a car while she was walking on U.S. 31 near East Sternberg Road, Norton Shores police said. Her name has been withheld pending notification of family. Norton Shores police and Fruitport Township police...
2 plead guilty in shootout at East Kentwood High School
Two of the people involved in a shootout after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School last year have pleaded guilty.
WZZM 13
Kent Co. business owners speak out after multiple burglaries early Friday morning
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The search continues for a group of thieves who did thousands of dollars in damage to at least nine stores in Kent County early Friday morning. Investigators are looking for at least six suspects, recorded on multiple businesses' surveillance cameras overnight. D. Schuler's Fine Wines...
'They looked ecstatic!' | Kent County church group surprises teachers with gift
BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Teaching children is an important and increasingly difficult job. According to the 2022 Merrimack College Teacher survey, teachers are feeling under-appreciated. A whopping 44% of teachers say they're very/fairly likely to leave the profession in the next two years. But a church group in southern...
Wide swath of half-foot of snow to fall in stripe across Lower Michigan
A stripe of snow will blanket a large part of central Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at exactly how much snow you can expect at your location by Sunday morning. All of the data we have is very consistent down to the location and amounts of snowfall tonight. As a result, a winter weather advisory shows you exactly where 4 to 6 inches of snow will fall.
As snowstorm nears end, Kent County road crews begin plowing roadways
KENT COUNTY, MI – Crews will be out clearing roadways from the weekend snowfall, Kent County Road Commission officials said. The road commission is targeting at least one pass of snowplowing through Kent County’s entire network – including neighborhoods – by nightfall Sunday, Jan. 29. Estimates...
Fox17
Kent City man in custody after fleeing Sparta police at high speed
SPARTA, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after fleeing from Sparta police at high speed Saturday afternoon. The Sparta Police Department (SPD) says they spotted a car that was missing a license plate on Division Street at around 2:30 p.m. We’re told they tried to conduct a traffic...
