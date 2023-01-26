Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
