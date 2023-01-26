ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hellertown, PA

TAPinto.net

Firth Youth Center Cuts the Ribbon on the Michael J. Weirsky Gymnasium

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ— It’s “all for the kids” as the Firth Youth Center unveiled the Michael J. Weirsky Gymnasium in Phillipsburg, NJ today, January 29, 2023.   You may have heard his name across New Jersey back in 2019 when Michael J. Weirsky was announced as the $273 million Mega Millions jackpot winner.   Everyone knows Mr. Mike at the Firth Youth Center Weirsky has been private about his winnings, but the Firth Youth Center today unveiled how Weirsky has spent his time since turning a $2 ticket into a life-changing event. One that he has changed lives, opportunities, and more for the Phillipsburg community. Introduced by Kelly...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Vote to consolidate, sell 3 Bethlehem churches to Lehigh University is a week away

Members of three Bethlehem Lutheran church congregations will vote Sunday, Feb. 5, on whether to consolidate and sell their churches. After years of planning, the congregations of St. John’s Lutheran Church at 617 E. Fourth St., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 474 Vine St. and Light of Christ Lutheran Church at 2020 Worthington Ave. were supposed to vote on Sunday, Jan. 8, on whether to consolidate and whether to sell the churches and the massive parking lot at St. John’s to Lehigh University for $3.7 million.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

Former Penn Basketball Player Cameron Gunter Dies, 31

Former University of Pennsylvania basketball player Cameron Gunter died on Thursday, Jan. 19, the team announced on Twitter. He was 31 years old. Cameron graduated from Ridley High School (Class of 2014), and went on to play for the Penn basketball team while earning his degree in communications and commerce.
PENN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Alvernia and Muhlenberg men win conference games

Alvernia posted their third straight win and retained a two-game lead in the MAC Commonwealth by defeating York on Saturday. Here are the rest of the NCAA Division 2 and 3 contests involving local teams:. Alvernia 70, York 56 - The Golden Wolves remain in first place in the MAC...
READING, PA
WTAJ

Community snow day event taking place in Phillipsburg

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Want to relive having a “snow day?” Here’s your shot! On Saturday in Phillipsburg, the Revitalization Corporation is hosting a Community Snow Day and Winter Bonfire event. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., community members are invited to join in winter fun at Slabtown Park. Join friends, family and community […]
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Waxing nostalgic: Crayola stamps celebrating 20th century drew local collectors | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Folks flocked to the post office for a box of crayons. A stamp featuring the first box of Crayola crayons was featured on a run of the U.S. Postal Service’s “Celebrate the Century” series released 25 years ago this week. The Easton brand, Binney & Smith, made that first box in 1903. It appeared in the stamp sheet recalling events from the 1900s and 1910s.
EASTON, PA
Daily Princetonian

Princeton graduate student found deceased at off-campus residence

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes availaible. Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988. A Crisis Text Line is also available in the United States; text HOME to 741741. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911.
PRINCETON, NJ
susquehannastyle.com

OAL: Your Local Orthopedic Experts

Recognized as the leading orthopedic experts in the area since 1972, Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster (OAL) is dedicated to offering specialized, compassionate orthopedic care to residents of Lancaster and Lebanon Counties, and the surrounding areas needing to become stronger. From the foot, ankle, knee, and hip to the shoulder, elbow,...
LANCASTER, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services

Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Soul food on the menu at West Side Moravian Church

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — At West Side Moravian Church in Bethlehem, the latest mission is to nourish the bodies of community members in need as well as their souls. Essentials Café, the church's latest ministry, will provide breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., five days each week, Pastor Tammie Rinker announced.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WOLF

Official grand opening of “The Cheesecake Lady” in Pittston

LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Today was the official grand opening of “The Cheesecake Lady” in Pittston. On the menu, the shop is serving up cheesecakes, brownies, cannoli’s and cookies. The turnout was much bigger than expected and was selling out of delicious treats fast. The owner...
PITTSTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nelly is set to perform at the Great Allentown Fair

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Great Allentown Fair's concert lineup is heating up. Hip-hop artist Nelly is set to perform there on September 1st. Nelly is known for such hits as "Ride Wit Me," "Country Grammar," "Hot in Herre" and "Dilemma," which was his collaboration with Kelly Rowland. Opening for Nelly...
ALLENTOWN, PA

