FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergBethlehem, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-RoundMelissa FrostNew Hope, PA
papreplive.com
Photo gallery: Malvern Prep v. Bethlehem Catholic
Firth Youth Center Cuts the Ribbon on the Michael J. Weirsky Gymnasium
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ— It’s “all for the kids” as the Firth Youth Center unveiled the Michael J. Weirsky Gymnasium in Phillipsburg, NJ today, January 29, 2023. You may have heard his name across New Jersey back in 2019 when Michael J. Weirsky was announced as the $273 million Mega Millions jackpot winner. Everyone knows Mr. Mike at the Firth Youth Center Weirsky has been private about his winnings, but the Firth Youth Center today unveiled how Weirsky has spent his time since turning a $2 ticket into a life-changing event. One that he has changed lives, opportunities, and more for the Phillipsburg community. Introduced by Kelly...
Vote to consolidate, sell 3 Bethlehem churches to Lehigh University is a week away
Members of three Bethlehem Lutheran church congregations will vote Sunday, Feb. 5, on whether to consolidate and sell their churches. After years of planning, the congregations of St. John’s Lutheran Church at 617 E. Fourth St., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 474 Vine St. and Light of Christ Lutheran Church at 2020 Worthington Ave. were supposed to vote on Sunday, Jan. 8, on whether to consolidate and whether to sell the churches and the massive parking lot at St. John’s to Lehigh University for $3.7 million.
Former Penn Basketball Player Cameron Gunter Dies, 31
Former University of Pennsylvania basketball player Cameron Gunter died on Thursday, Jan. 19, the team announced on Twitter. He was 31 years old. Cameron graduated from Ridley High School (Class of 2014), and went on to play for the Penn basketball team while earning his degree in communications and commerce.
WFMZ-TV Online
Alvernia and Muhlenberg men win conference games
Alvernia posted their third straight win and retained a two-game lead in the MAC Commonwealth by defeating York on Saturday. Here are the rest of the NCAA Division 2 and 3 contests involving local teams:. Alvernia 70, York 56 - The Golden Wolves remain in first place in the MAC...
This Bucks County Middle School Will Be Reopening After a $54 Million Renovation, Expansion Project
The reopened school will be a welcome addition to the school district's locations. After a healthy amount of funds went into a renovation project, a middle school in Bucks County is scheduled to reopen very soon. Benjamin Franklin Middle School, a part of the Bristol Township School District, has announced...
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New Play
How does a new play find its way from the page to the stage? Tonight, writer/director Elizabeth Earle Drinks invites you to participate in the journey as she presents a staged reading of her new play, The Fairy Princess, a comic adaptation of the E.T.A. Hoffman story upon which the beloved Nutcracker ballet is based.
Community snow day event taking place in Phillipsburg
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Want to relive having a “snow day?” Here’s your shot! On Saturday in Phillipsburg, the Revitalization Corporation is hosting a Community Snow Day and Winter Bonfire event. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., community members are invited to join in winter fun at Slabtown Park. Join friends, family and community […]
Waxing nostalgic: Crayola stamps celebrating 20th century drew local collectors | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Folks flocked to the post office for a box of crayons. A stamp featuring the first box of Crayola crayons was featured on a run of the U.S. Postal Service’s “Celebrate the Century” series released 25 years ago this week. The Easton brand, Binney & Smith, made that first box in 1903. It appeared in the stamp sheet recalling events from the 1900s and 1910s.
Daily Princetonian
Princeton graduate student found deceased at off-campus residence
This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes availaible. Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988. A Crisis Text Line is also available in the United States; text HOME to 741741. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911.
22 Residents Toss Hats into the Ring, Seeking to Join Montgomery County Board of Commissioners
Local Democrats — 22 of them — have submitted their names and résumés in seeking to become the newest member of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Rachel Ravina reported on all the hats in the ring for The Pottstown Mercury. The hopefuls seek the slot...
susquehannastyle.com
OAL: Your Local Orthopedic Experts
Recognized as the leading orthopedic experts in the area since 1972, Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster (OAL) is dedicated to offering specialized, compassionate orthopedic care to residents of Lancaster and Lebanon Counties, and the surrounding areas needing to become stronger. From the foot, ankle, knee, and hip to the shoulder, elbow,...
delawarevalleynews.com
Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services
Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
Thousands attend Celebration of Life for legendary Philly DJ Jerry Blavat
"They say legends never die," one mourner said. "He's DJing in heaven right now."
lehighvalleynews.com
Soul food on the menu at West Side Moravian Church
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — At West Side Moravian Church in Bethlehem, the latest mission is to nourish the bodies of community members in need as well as their souls. Essentials Café, the church's latest ministry, will provide breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., five days each week, Pastor Tammie Rinker announced.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Cassondra & Alexander's Wedding at The Townley House Hotel & Three OAK Steakhouse
Cassondra Ruta and Alexander Engarto met at Phillipsburg High School in 2010 and have been together ever since. When the time came to propose, Alexander took her to lush Longwood Gardens during its Christmas display. The woman asked to take their photo was actually filming a surprise proposal!. The Big...
Watch black bear den in new Pennsylvania Game Commission live cam
A black bear den in Pike County is the focus of a new 24-hour livestream from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. It marks the first time since 2021 the commission is offering viewers an up-close look inside a black bear den. The commission said while black bears den every year, few do so in known spots where cameras can be installed.
WOLF
Official grand opening of “The Cheesecake Lady” in Pittston
LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Today was the official grand opening of “The Cheesecake Lady” in Pittston. On the menu, the shop is serving up cheesecakes, brownies, cannoli’s and cookies. The turnout was much bigger than expected and was selling out of delicious treats fast. The owner...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nelly is set to perform at the Great Allentown Fair
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Great Allentown Fair's concert lineup is heating up. Hip-hop artist Nelly is set to perform there on September 1st. Nelly is known for such hits as "Ride Wit Me," "Country Grammar," "Hot in Herre" and "Dilemma," which was his collaboration with Kelly Rowland. Opening for Nelly...
Knowlton and Warren County to fund water filtration for Columbia residents
KNOWLTON — After decades of carrying home bottled water to drink and other problems with having a salty water supply, residents in Columbia hamlet could see a solution as the new year dawns. Warren County commissioners recently approved a grant of more than $277,000 to provide osmosis water filtration systems for the 24...
