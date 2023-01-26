PHILLIPSBURG, NJ— It’s “all for the kids” as the Firth Youth Center unveiled the Michael J. Weirsky Gymnasium in Phillipsburg, NJ today, January 29, 2023. You may have heard his name across New Jersey back in 2019 when Michael J. Weirsky was announced as the $273 million Mega Millions jackpot winner. Everyone knows Mr. Mike at the Firth Youth Center Weirsky has been private about his winnings, but the Firth Youth Center today unveiled how Weirsky has spent his time since turning a $2 ticket into a life-changing event. One that he has changed lives, opportunities, and more for the Phillipsburg community. Introduced by Kelly...

