Patent Issued for Dynamic delivery of modified user interaction electronic document data objects based at least in part on defined trigger events (USPTO 11550854): UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
-- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ( Minnetonka, Minnesota , United States ) has been issued patent number 11550854, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Various embodiments of the present invention address technical challenges related to automatically providing one or more electronics documents to user computing entities and/or to facility computing entities.”
Medsi raises USD $10M in debt-financing round to onboard first 30,000 Mexican customers currently on the waitlist for its "health assurance" super app
With only a tiny fraction of Mexicans having health insurance or access to the necessary credit or savings, a medical emergency can be a catastrophic event as evidenced by the recent COVID-19 pandemic that hit. Mexico. harder than the rest of. North America. . It's why Medsi chose. Mexico. as...
AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to United Educators Insurance, A Reciprocal Risk Retention Group’s Surplus Notes
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to the $60 million. United Educators Insurance, A Reciprocal Risk Retention Group. (United Educators) (. Burlington, VT. ). The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable. The proceeds from the surplus notes...
Oxbridge Re Announces Its New Subsidiary SurancePlus: To Issue Tokenized Reinsurance Securities
(Nasdaq: OXBR), a provider of reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the. (“SurancePlus”), a new wholly-owned subsidiary. , will issue tokenized reinsurance securities that indirectly represent fractionalized interests in reinsurance contracts. These contracts will be underwritten by Oxbridge Re’s reinsurance subsidiary, Oxbridge Re NS. The DeltaCat RE Tokens will be offered to accredited investors in.
Mount Logan Capital Inc. enters into a definitive purchase agreement with Ovation Partners for the management of its $254 million alternative income platform and employment of its tenured team
(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan,” “our,” “we,” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with. Ovation Partners. (“Ovation”), an. Austin, TX. based specialty-finance...
Aspen Appoints Mike Duffy To U.K. Boards [Business Wire India]
Bermuda , Jan. 31 -- Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited ("Aspen") is pleased to announce that. ("AIUK") Boards as a Non-Executive Director, effective. Mike will join the AMAL and AIUK (together, "Aspen. U.K. ") Boards as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director ("SID"), Chair of the Nominations Committee, and Chair of the Governance...
New York Life Names Naïm Abou-Jaoudé as CEO of New York Life Investment Management
America's largest mutual life insurer1, today announced that Naïm Abou-Jaoudé has been named Chief Executive Officer of New York Life Investment Management (NYLIM)2. Mr. Abou-Jaoudé is currently the CEO of. Candriam. , a global multi-specialist asset manager with. $149 bn. of assets under management3, active in...
Survey Indicates 89% of Colleges and Universities Are Prioritizing Mental Health Coverage for Students
BOSTON , Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today released the findings of its Second Annual. Student Health Plan Benchmarking Survey. , which show colleges and universities are bolstering their mental health and wellness offerings, as well as...
Arch Insurance North America Announces Lauren Dieterich as Chief Operating Officer
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Arch Insurance North America (Arch) today announced that has joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer. She reports to. , and will be a member of the North American executive leadership team. Dieterich has more than 20 years of specialty insurance experience, most recently serving as Head of...
F&G Annuities & Life announces equity investment in life IMO SYNCIS
F&G Annuities & Life, Inc., a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients, today announced that a subsidiary of F&G has acquired a 49% equity ownership stake in SYNCIS, a top independent marketing organization (IMO) and longtime F&G partner. SYNCIS has been a...
The Fed ready to raise rates
The Federal Reserve is poised to raise its benchmark interest rate for the eighth time since March. But the U.S. central bank is likely to announce a smaller increase for a second consecutive hike and announce some adjustments to its policy. However, Chairman Jerome Powell is likely to emphasize that the Fed's campaign to control inflation is far from over.
Patent Issued for Method and system for optimizing dynamic user experience applications (USPTO 11550565): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Kalmes, Dan (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11550565, is. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. (. Bloomington, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the...
Health insurance as a fuel for medical progress: International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis
-- A new study argues that expanding health insurance coverage can drive medical progress, support wellbeing, and even extend lifespan in. There is a long-standing debate on whether rolling out health insurance toward high levels of coverage is desirable. For countries with non-existent or only patchy coverage, expanding health insurance would certainly be beneficial. However, in high-income settings where basic coverage is already granted the question remains open.
Patent Issued for Vehicle driver feedback device (USPTO 11548390): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Briggs, Ryan M. ( Glen Ellyn, IL , US), Bryer, Nathan M. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Vehicle On-Board Diagnostics devices are standard on all modern vehicles. These devices generally provide telematics data for the vehicle operations. Additionally, smart phones or personal communication devices have been widely available from companies such as Research In Motion (RIM). Recent introduction of the iPhone® by.
CCC® ONE Repair Workflow to Integrate With CDK’s Dealer Management System
The CCC, CDK integration offers dealer-owned collision centers a way to seamlessly manage repairs from inception to billing, saving time and improving the vehicle owner’s experience. CHICAGO. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance and repair industries, announces today its industry...
MyndVR Partners with AgeWell New York for First Health Care Coverage Plan
AgeWell to offer MyndVR's Virtual Reality Therapy Technology to CareWell ISNP Members. /PRNewswire/ -- MyndVR, the award-winning provider of VR-based, digital therapeutic experiences designed for the aging population, has announced the latest integration of their technology - for the first time ever, MyndVR will be covered by insurance. A pioneering partnership for MyndVR, AgeWell New York's CareWell members will now have access to MyndVR's virtual reality therapy sessions.
Fed, set to impose smaller hike, may hint of fewer increases
WASHINGTON— The Federal Reserve is poised this week to raise its benchmark interest rate for an eighth time since March. Chair Jerome Powell is still likely to stress, though, that the Fed's campaign to conquer high inflation is far from over. The Fed's move would follow a half-point rate hike in December and four three-quarter point hikes before that.
Coterie Insurance Partners with Relativity6, Activating 6-digit NAICS Prediction Technology to Strengthen Automated Underwriting Engine
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coterie Insurance , the small business insurance disruptor with a cutting-edge automated underwriting engine, and. , the best-in-class industry classification platform with accurate 6-digit NAICS predictions based on a real-time web search, announced today that. Coterie Insurance. has selected Relativity6's API to...
California author uses dark humor — and a bear — to highlight flawed health system
Mother-to-be Kathleen Founds made a routine doctor’ s appointment to discuss the risks of antidepressants in pregnancy. She received a surprise bill for $650, launching her into a maze of claim forms and hours on the phone being routed from one office to the next to dispute the charges— insurance red tape that so many Americans have encountered.
Wells Fargo CEO won’t see a raise this year, as his compensation stays at $24.5 million
Wells Fargo CEO won’t get a raise this year, according to a recent securities filing from the bank. Scharf asked the bank’s board of directors to keep his pay for 2022 the same as the prior year, at. $24.5 million. in total compensation, the bank stated. That includes...
