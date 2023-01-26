Read full article on original website
KYOU-TV’s Ottumwa transmitter operating on reduced power
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - KYOU-TV’s over-the-air signal will be degraded for the near future until work to restore full transmitter power is completed. A technical issue at the Ottumwa transmitter took place on Saturday afternoon, knocking our signal off of the air for a period of time. Engineers were able to restore the signal at a reduced power, which means some viewers who normally can receive the station with an antenna will not be able to.
Retired tourism director hired as interim head of Kirksville chamber
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A familiar face is taking over as the temporary head of a local chamber. Retired Kirksville Tourism Director Debi Boughton has been hired as interim executive director of the Kirksville Area Chamber of Commerce. She fills the vacancy created by the December 2022 retirement of longtime...
Advocates for Iowa nursing home residents urge systemic change
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A senior living facility in Keokuk County was fined close to $10,000 after a state report said the facility did not provide appropriate medical care for a woman who had a stroke. Advocates who work in nursing homes and care facilities spoke to TV9 following the incident and said there need to be changes in the industry.
Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation
State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Safety was key focus for Kirksville R-III School district when choosing new busing partner
Kirksville, Mo. — Wednesday night, the school board for the Kirksville R-III school district voted unanimously to enter contract negotiations with Ecco Ride LLC. As for why they went with Ecco Ride, Dr. Webb said that price was a factor, but definitely not the key factor. Well the first...
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
Athletes gather in Fairfield for Special Olympics competition
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Earlier today at the Cambridge Athletic Complex in Fairfield, athletes of all ages gathered for the first time in a couple years to see who would qualify for the Special Olympics Spring Classic Tournament in March. The Southeast Iowa Regional Basketball Skills Competition began this morning...
Nursing home resident found in vegetative state after screams for help were ignored
An Iowa nursing home resident was allegedly left in a vegetative state after the facility ignored her screams of pain and her pleas to be taken to a hospital, according to state records. State inspectors say another resident of the same southern Iowa care facility was evicted last August when the staff dumped his belongings […] The post Nursing home resident found in vegetative state after screams for help were ignored appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Lawmakers discuss school choice bill at Fairfield legislative forum
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — The first of four legislative forums happened on Saturday in Fairfield, Iowa. The Fairfield Area Chamber of commerce is hosting forums with local lawmakers once a month until April. Saturday's discussion centered around Gov. Kim Reynolds' controversial school choice bill that will be debated on Monday.
UPDATE: Judge rejects bid from Willard Miller's defense to delay his murder trial
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — This story was updated at 3:36 p.m. Friday. A district judge in Eastern Iowa rejected a motion to delay Willard Miller's March 20th murder trial on Friday. He's accused of killing his Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Miller appeared in a virtual hearing Friday afternoon with his...
Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 10:00 am, the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 300 block of E. Kirkwood Avenue. Inside officers seized a reported large quantity of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms. Police subsequently arrested 39-year-old Timothy Michael Carey Jr. Carey...
Fairfield Man Arrested After Drug Bust
A Fairfield man faces a numerous felonies after authorities discovered various drugs at his home Friday morning. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding says the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence of 39-year-old Timothy Carey Jr. on the 300 block of East Kirkwood Avenue at 10:00 AM in Fairfield. Law enforcement recovered a large quantity of marijuana as well as methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms.
