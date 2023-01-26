OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - KYOU-TV’s over-the-air signal will be degraded for the near future until work to restore full transmitter power is completed. A technical issue at the Ottumwa transmitter took place on Saturday afternoon, knocking our signal off of the air for a period of time. Engineers were able to restore the signal at a reduced power, which means some viewers who normally can receive the station with an antenna will not be able to.

