Relm Insurance Announces Fronting Partnership with Trisura Specialty Insurance Company
Partnership enables Relm to write U.S. digital asset risks on AM Best rated paper. (“Relm”) today announces an expansion of its strategic fronting partnership with. -domiciled carrier to provide capacity in support of AM-Best rated paper for. U.S. digital asset risks. Trisura, rated A- by AM Best, is...
Aspen Appoints Mike Duffy To U.K. Boards
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (“Aspen”) is pleased to announce that. (“AIUK”) Boards as a Non-Executive Director, effective. Mike will join the AMAL and AIUK (together, “Aspen U.K.”) Boards as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director (“SID”), Chair of the Nominations Committee, and Chair of the Governance Committee, subject to regulatory approval.
AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to United Educators Insurance, A Reciprocal Risk Retention Group’s Surplus Notes
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to the $60 million. United Educators Insurance, A Reciprocal Risk Retention Group. (United Educators) (. Burlington, VT. ). The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable. The proceeds from the surplus notes...
Arch Insurance North America Announces Lauren Dieterich as Chief Operating Officer
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Arch Insurance North America (Arch) today announced that has joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer. She reports to. , and will be a member of the North American executive leadership team. Dieterich has more than 20 years of specialty insurance experience, most recently serving as Head of...
AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries Following Change in Leadership
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of American International Group, Inc. ) [NYSE: AIG], its property/casualty subsidiaries, and the members of. AIG Life & Retirement Group. , all remain unchanged following the. Jan. 30, 2023. , announcement that. , interim chief financial officer and executive vice...
F&G Annuities & Life announces equity investment in life IMO SYNCIS
F&G Annuities & Life, Inc., a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients, today announced that a subsidiary of F&G has acquired a 49% equity ownership stake in SYNCIS, a top independent marketing organization (IMO) and longtime F&G partner. SYNCIS has been a...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Coalition Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit rating of “a-” (Excellent) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect CIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
Medsi raises USD $10M in debt-financing round to onboard first 30,000 Mexican customers currently on the waitlist for its "health assurance" super app
With only a tiny fraction of Mexicans having health insurance or access to the necessary credit or savings, a medical emergency can be a catastrophic event as evidenced by the recent COVID-19 pandemic that hit. Mexico. harder than the rest of. North America. . It's why Medsi chose. Mexico. as...
Cheche Technology, a Leading Independent Technology Platform for Auto Insurance in China, to be Publicly Listed Through a Merger with Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE: PIAI)
Established in 2014, Cheche Technology has pioneered digitizing and empowering the insurance ecosystem to transform industry performance and consumer experience in. through its national transaction platform and SaaS offerings. Cheche Technology’s primary focus lies in the P&C insurance market in. China. , in which auto insurance is the largest,...
Coterie Insurance Partners with Relativity6, Activating 6-digit NAICS Prediction Technology to Strengthen Automated Underwriting Engine
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coterie Insurance , the small business insurance disruptor with a cutting-edge automated underwriting engine, and. , the best-in-class industry classification platform with accurate 6-digit NAICS predictions based on a real-time web search, announced today that. Coterie Insurance. has selected Relativity6's API to...
Oxbridge Re Announces Its New Subsidiary SurancePlus: To Issue Tokenized Reinsurance Securities
(Nasdaq: OXBR), a provider of reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the. (“SurancePlus”), a new wholly-owned subsidiary. , will issue tokenized reinsurance securities that indirectly represent fractionalized interests in reinsurance contracts. These contracts will be underwritten by Oxbridge Re’s reinsurance subsidiary, Oxbridge Re NS. The DeltaCat RE Tokens will be offered to accredited investors in.
SiriusPoint Appoints Trecia Sigle as Global Head of Claims
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. ("SiriusPoint" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPNT), a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has appointed. will be responsible for the overall management and strategic direction of the claims function across. SiriusPoint's. diverse global underwriting portfolio. This encompasses policy and governance, claims handling, and...
Curative Insurance Company’s Financial Strength Affirmed with A- (Excellent) Rating from AM Best
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Curative, a leading health services company that recently launched a new employer-based. , has received an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating affirmation and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) from the global credit rating agency AM Best. “The ratings reflect Curative’s balance...
Coalition Launches Coalition Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Coalition, the world’s first. provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, today announced the launch of. carrier. The launch of CIC, which recently received an A- rating from. A.M. Best. , is a major milestone for Coalition with the expansion of its available capacity in...
IGI Executes Repurchase of Approximately 2.3 Million Common Shares
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that it has repurchased 2,271,775 common shares in a privately-negotiated transaction. The shares were repurchased at a price of. $8.60. per share, for a total cost of approximately. $19.5 million. .
New York Life Names Naïm Abou-Jaoudé as CEO of New York Life Investment Management
America's largest mutual life insurer1, today announced that Naïm Abou-Jaoudé has been named Chief Executive Officer of New York Life Investment Management (NYLIM)2. Mr. Abou-Jaoudé is currently the CEO of. Candriam. , a global multi-specialist asset manager with. $149 bn. of assets under management3, active in...
Everest Insurance® Continues Global Expansion with Official Entrance into Spain
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. , and operations are led by José Ramón Morales, Head of. "The Spanish market is quite sophisticated with a wide range of market exposures that require niche solutions Everest is well positioned to deliver," said José Ramón Morales, Head of.
Standard Life appoints Jeetesh Patel as new Head of Reinsurance &…
Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group , today announces a senior promotion within its Retirement Solutions business. , previously Senior Structurer, has been appointed Head of Reinsurance & Structuring. Jeetesh's appointment follows the recent promotion of. to Managing Director of DB Solutions & Reinsurance. Reporting into Kunal, Jeetesh will have...
Health insurance as a fuel for medical progress: International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis
-- A new study argues that expanding health insurance coverage can drive medical progress, support wellbeing, and even extend lifespan in. There is a long-standing debate on whether rolling out health insurance toward high levels of coverage is desirable. For countries with non-existent or only patchy coverage, expanding health insurance would certainly be beneficial. However, in high-income settings where basic coverage is already granted the question remains open.
Greater Iowa Credit Union Partners with Insuritas in Launching their Insurance Agency
Insuritas to build and launch a full-service digitally powered insurance agency for Greater Iowa CU featuring Lily, the Insuritas virtual insurance agent. Insuritas’ digital insurance assistant, Lily, is finely tuned to identify consumers as they are in-market for insurance, automatically reaching out on their preferred communication channel. " --...
