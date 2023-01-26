ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Aspen Appoints Mike Duffy To U.K. Boards

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (“Aspen”) is pleased to announce that. (“AIUK”) Boards as a Non-Executive Director, effective. Mike will join the AMAL and AIUK (together, “Aspen U.K.”) Boards as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director (“SID”), Chair of the Nominations Committee, and Chair of the Governance Committee, subject to regulatory approval.
AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries Following Change in Leadership

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of American International Group, Inc. ) [NYSE: AIG], its property/casualty subsidiaries, and the members of. AIG Life & Retirement Group. , all remain unchanged following the. Jan. 30, 2023. , announcement that. , interim chief financial officer and executive vice...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Coalition Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit rating of “a-” (Excellent) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect CIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
Medsi raises USD $10M in debt-financing round to onboard first 30,000 Mexican customers currently on the waitlist for its "health assurance" super app

With only a tiny fraction of Mexicans having health insurance or access to the necessary credit or savings, a medical emergency can be a catastrophic event as evidenced by the recent COVID-19 pandemic that hit. Mexico. harder than the rest of. North America. . It's why Medsi chose. Mexico. as...
FLORIDA STATE
Cheche Technology, a Leading Independent Technology Platform for Auto Insurance in China, to be Publicly Listed Through a Merger with Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE: PIAI)

Established in 2014, Cheche Technology has pioneered digitizing and empowering the insurance ecosystem to transform industry performance and consumer experience in. through its national transaction platform and SaaS offerings. Cheche Technology’s primary focus lies in the P&C insurance market in. China. , in which auto insurance is the largest,...
Coterie Insurance Partners with Relativity6, Activating 6-digit NAICS Prediction Technology to Strengthen Automated Underwriting Engine

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coterie Insurance , the small business insurance disruptor with a cutting-edge automated underwriting engine, and. , the best-in-class industry classification platform with accurate 6-digit NAICS predictions based on a real-time web search, announced today that. Coterie Insurance. has selected Relativity6's API to...
Oxbridge Re Announces Its New Subsidiary SurancePlus: To Issue Tokenized Reinsurance Securities

(Nasdaq: OXBR), a provider of reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the. (“SurancePlus”), a new wholly-owned subsidiary. , will issue tokenized reinsurance securities that indirectly represent fractionalized interests in reinsurance contracts. These contracts will be underwritten by Oxbridge Re’s reinsurance subsidiary, Oxbridge Re NS. The DeltaCat RE Tokens will be offered to accredited investors in.
SiriusPoint Appoints Trecia Sigle as Global Head of Claims

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. ("SiriusPoint" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPNT), a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has appointed. will be responsible for the overall management and strategic direction of the claims function across. SiriusPoint's. diverse global underwriting portfolio. This encompasses policy and governance, claims handling, and...
Curative Insurance Company’s Financial Strength Affirmed with A- (Excellent) Rating from AM Best

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Curative, a leading health services company that recently launched a new employer-based. , has received an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating affirmation and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) from the global credit rating agency AM Best. “The ratings reflect Curative’s balance...
TEXAS STATE
Coalition Launches Coalition Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Coalition, the world’s first. provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, today announced the launch of. carrier. The launch of CIC, which recently received an A- rating from. A.M. Best. , is a major milestone for Coalition with the expansion of its available capacity in...
IGI Executes Repurchase of Approximately 2.3 Million Common Shares

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that it has repurchased 2,271,775 common shares in a privately-negotiated transaction. The shares were repurchased at a price of. $8.60. per share, for a total cost of approximately. $19.5 million. .
Standard Life appoints Jeetesh Patel as new Head of Reinsurance &…

Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group , today announces a senior promotion within its Retirement Solutions business. , previously Senior Structurer, has been appointed Head of Reinsurance & Structuring. Jeetesh's appointment follows the recent promotion of. to Managing Director of DB Solutions & Reinsurance. Reporting into Kunal, Jeetesh will have...
Health insurance as a fuel for medical progress: International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis

-- A new study argues that expanding health insurance coverage can drive medical progress, support wellbeing, and even extend lifespan in. There is a long-standing debate on whether rolling out health insurance toward high levels of coverage is desirable. For countries with non-existent or only patchy coverage, expanding health insurance would certainly be beneficial. However, in high-income settings where basic coverage is already granted the question remains open.
