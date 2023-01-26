Rash of car thefts from Boston gyms prompts warning from police

BOSTON — Authorities are advising the public to secure their gym lockers after a rash of car thefts in recent days.

Boston Police say they’re investigating a series of incidents where cars have been stolen from health club facilities across the city.

The typically juvenile suspects use a day pass with false information to gain access to the gyms and once inside, they steal from unsecured lockers, where most people keep their car keys, according to officials.

The suspects then drive right out of the parking lot.

Police are also looking at similar offenses that have occurred in surrounding towns, but they say it’s unclear if these incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about these schemes are asked to call the Boston Police Auto Theft Unit at 617-343-4430.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group