Rash of car thefts from Boston gyms prompts warning from police

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
BOSTON — Authorities are advising the public to secure their gym lockers after a rash of car thefts in recent days.

Boston Police say they’re investigating a series of incidents where cars have been stolen from health club facilities across the city.

The typically juvenile suspects use a day pass with false information to gain access to the gyms and once inside, they steal from unsecured lockers, where most people keep their car keys, according to officials.

The suspects then drive right out of the parking lot.

Police are also looking at similar offenses that have occurred in surrounding towns, but they say it’s unclear if these incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about these schemes are asked to call the Boston Police Auto Theft Unit at 617-343-4430.

Comments / 5

MAGA2022
3d ago

Just leave them on a table and have a van full of goons at the ready parked next to your vehicle. A proper blanket party with disposal in nothing but their underwear on a logging trail in deep woods NH will set them straight.

Reply
2
 

Related
Watertown News

Police Log: Shoplifter Caught with Laptop, Wall Damaged by Vehicle

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 16, 12:24 p.m.: Police received a report of a shoplifting at Best Buy. Store security spotted a man who was observed taking a laptop, and gave the description to police and said he had been seen heading toward Arsenal Street. Officers spotted a man matching the description on a bench in Arsenal Yards. When the man saw the cruiser approaching he began walking away. Offices spotted a bag with a laptop box poking out. They asked him to stop so they could speak with him, and told him to put the bag on the ground. The man kept walking and said he didn’t want to get into trouble and that he needed the laptop for school. He walked and then ran away. Officers pursued and were able to convince him to stop running. They got the laptop and confirmed it was from Best Buy which cost $1,399. They also discovered the man had a warrant. Ian Bass, 26, of Boston, was arrested on a charge of larceny over $1,200 and the warrant from Dudley District Court for driving with a suspended license.
WATERTOWN, MA
WPRI 12 News

Police investigating shooting of teenage boy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night. According to Acting Police Chief Oscar Perez, around 11 p.m., the teen was walking on Florence St. when a vehicle pulled up to him and someone shot him. The boy was taken to the hospital where he is being […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

One person rushed to hospital after car crashes into Haverhill store

HAVERHILL, Mass — State Police are investigating a fiery car crash in Haverhill. A sedan smashed into the front of KC Carpets in Lafayette Square early Monday morning. The front drivers side was all pushed in. A deputy fire chief says one person had to be removed from the backseat and was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.
HAVERHILL, MA
CBS Boston

'Another senseless act of violence,' Young man killed in Mattapan shooting

BOSTON -- A young man is dead after a shooting in broad daylight on Sunday. It happened at the corner of Freemont and Babson Streets in Mattapan. "Upon arrival, they located the young male in the area of 119 Babson Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Boston EMS responded to the scene but unfortunately, the young man did not survive his wounds," Superintendent Filipe Colon said. One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said he heard an SUV pull up in front of his driveway. "I noticed that a gentleman got out of the vehicle and walked next door of...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Teen shot dead on Babson Street in Mattapan

A teenager was murdered at Babson and Fremont streets in Mattapan around 11:30 a.m., the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. This is Boston's second murder in 2023. The first was about a half mile away, on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan Square.
BOSTON, MA
WGME

Arrest made following suspicious death in NH

Manchester, NH (WGME) -- An arrest has been made following a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the Manchester Police Department. Early this morning, Manchester Police officers responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Timothy Pouliot,...
MANCHESTER, NH
WPRI 12 News

Police investigating suspicious death of dog

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Providence police department and animal control officers are investigating the suspicious death of a dog. According to police, a man who lives on Lakeside Avenue. said his Husky, Niko, got loose on the morning of Jan. 24. Later that evening, Niko was found in the area of Forbes […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night. Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced, 31 charged, after 11 firearms, over one kilo of fentanyl, pill press, over 15 pounds of marijuana, $36,000 seized

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been sentenced in connection with his involvement in a gang that is accused of committing crimes across the state. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Michael Brandao, a/k/a “G Fredo,” and “Frizzblock Fredo,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Brandao pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

