North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023Morristown MinuteRamsey, NJ
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
End Of An Era: Barnes & Noble Shuttering Its Paramus, New Jersey LocationTy D.Paramus, NJ
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Sentencing: Otisville Man To Serve Jail Time For Several Local Crimes
A 25-year-old Otisville man was sentenced this week to several years in state prison for his involvement in a number of incidents in the Hudson Valley over the past 13 or so months. Charges include Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Robbery. Jason Mendoza Involved in Two Separate Incidents in...
News 12
Death of Tyre Nichols: Demonstrators at Nassau County Courthouse demand change in policing
Demonstrators gathered Sunday afternoon on the steps of the Nassau County Courthouse in Mineola to demand change in the wake of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. Many said they were heartbroken over Nichols' death and disgusted with the body camera video recently released by the Memphis Police Department. "We...
Man, 23, stabbed multiple times in the Bronx; attacker sought
A 23-year-old man was repeatedly stabbed in the head in the Bronx, police said Sunday as they released images of the suspect.
Police: Man critically injured following stabbing in Merrick
Nassau police responded to Merrick Avenue and Broadcast Plaza where the 31-year-old man was lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds.
Woman Seriously Injured In LI Expressway Crash Involving Drunk Driver In Dix Hills: Police
A man has been accused of driving drunk following an overnight Long Island Expressway crash that seriously injured a woman. It happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Dix Hills. A 28-year-old man was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz G30 eastbound near Exit 51 in Dix Hills, when...
Driver charged with DWI after woman thrown from car dies in Staten Island crash: NYPD
NEW DORP, Staten Island (PIX11) — An alleged drunk driver has been charged with manslaughter after a woman died when she was ejected from a car that crashed into a utility pole on Staten Island Saturday morning, police said. Adem Nikeziq, 30, was allegedly impaired when he was driving his white Dodge sedan southbound on […]
Suffolk police: Man arrested for DWI; woman seriously injured in LIE crash
Police say Sargunvir Sondhi was driving a Mercedes Benz eastbound around 5 a.m. when he smashed the back of a Nissan Sentra near Exit 51, causing the Mercedes to flip over.
Man Struck, Killed By SUV At Busy Brentwood Intersection
Police are investigating an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection that left a man dead. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in Brentwood. A 32-year-old Franklin Square woman was driving a 2021 Acura RDX northbound on Wicks Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway at the intersection of Merrill Street, Suffolk County Police said.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Huntington man and Northport woman indicted for failed murder and robbery conspiracy
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Jan. 26 the indictment of Jordan Dekie, 21, of Huntington, and Emily Tague, 19, of Northport, for their roles in a failed plot to allegedly rob and murder a Huntington Station man. “These two individuals not only allegedly tried to steal...
yonkerstimes.com
Man Indicted for Killing Two in 100 MPH Police Chase
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced today that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed December 2021 vehicular crash, which resulted in the death of two passengers. DA Rocah said: “The defendant’s alleged reckless and dangerous behavior cost two people...
Suspects At Large After Violent Armed Robbery At Lakeview Store
Two suspects are on the loose after a violent overnight armed robbery at a Long Island store. It happened around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Lakeview. The two Black male subjects entered the Twelve Twelve Smoke Shop located at 604 Woodfield Road, approached the clerk and one of the subjects displayed a black handgun and forced the victim into a back room where a second clerk was located, Nassau County Police said.
Dealer Sold Deadly 'Fetty Mix' To Long Island Woman Who Overdosed, DA Says
An accused drug dealer is facing multiple charges in connection to a Long Island woman’s overdose death.Jaquan Casserly, age 34, of Holbrook, was arraigned in Suffolk County Court Friday, Jan. 27, months after allegedly selling fentanyl to a Lake Grove woman who later died, according to the Suffolk…
darientimes.com
New Canaan man died in NY rooftop fall week after facing criminal charges, police say
NEW CANAAN — A local investment manager died after police say he plunged from a rooftop bar in midtown Manhattan two days after filing for divorce from his wife, who had obtained a restraining order against him, records show. The New York Police Department said 46-year-old Dale Cheney, a...
Holbrook man indicted for allegedly selling fentanyl that caused deadly overdose
Jaquan Cassidy remains behind bars on $500,000 cash bail.
Man AKA 'Pikachu' Ordered Death-By-Machete For Gang Enemy In Massapequa Preserve
A high-ranking MS-13 member has been convicted of ordering the death of a 19-year-old man who was hacked to death with a machete on Long Island. Carlos Portillo, age 28, also known as "Solitario" and "Pikachu," was convicted of murder on Thursday, Jan. 26 for the January 2017 murder, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.
Pregnant woman killed in Staten Island car crash; 1 arrested
NEW YORK -- A pregnant woman was killed in an alleged DWI crash on Staten Island early Saturday.Remnants of what was once a white Dodge sedan lay crumpled along Hylan Boulevard."It's pretty crazy," Staten Island resident Leonila Barnes said.Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, police say 30-year-old Adem Nikeziq lost control, hit a barrier wall in front of the Hylan Diner, spun out, then hit a pole."His rear wheels kicked out because he tried to switch lanes," one witness said.The car split in half, shredded, its seats visible from afar.During impact, the 23-year-old passenger, who was pregnant, was ejected from the vehicle. She was...
syossetadvance.com
Arrest for weapons charge
Nassau County Police arrested a Woodbury man for allegedly illegally possessing a loaded handgun. According to police, on Thursday, January 19th at 10:05 pm officers from the Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response Team (CIRRT) say they observed a man parked in a red Chevrolet Tahoe in the parking lot of the Best Western located at 7940 Jericho Turnpike. As officers approached the vehicle, they say they observed the male drinking from a blue can of beer. According to police, during the investigation officers recovered a loaded handgun. Eric Headley, 28, was arrested without incident.
NYPD: Woman, 23, dies in crash on Hylan Boulevard Saturday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Police are investigating an early Saturday morning crash in New Dorp that left a 23-year-old woman dead. The crash occurred around 4:45 a.m. at 2545 Hylan Blvd., police said. A 30-year-old male was operating a white Dodge sedan and was traveling southbound on Hylan Boulevard when...
Police: 2 Huntington restaurants cited for New York State Liquor Authority violations
The Ivy Kitchen and Bar on Wall Street and Nag's Head Ale House on New York Avenue were both issued multiple violations from the SLA and the Town of Huntington Fire Marshall.
Elderly resident charged in death of 91-year-old woman at N.J. nursing home where both lived
Authorities have charged an 81-year-old nursing home resident in the death of Clara Sutowski, 91, a fellow resident who suffered grievous injuries after he allegedly hit her in a hallway at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield earlier this month. Angel Bermontiz, 81, of Piscataway, is accused of reckless...
