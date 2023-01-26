NEW YORK -- A pregnant woman was killed in an alleged DWI crash on Staten Island early Saturday.Remnants of what was once a white Dodge sedan lay crumpled along Hylan Boulevard."It's pretty crazy," Staten Island resident Leonila Barnes said.Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, police say 30-year-old Adem Nikeziq lost control, hit a barrier wall in front of the Hylan Diner, spun out, then hit a pole."His rear wheels kicked out because he tried to switch lanes," one witness said.The car split in half, shredded, its seats visible from afar.During impact, the 23-year-old passenger, who was pregnant, was ejected from the vehicle. She was...

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO