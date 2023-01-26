ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, NY

Daily Voice

Man Struck, Killed By SUV At Busy Brentwood Intersection

Police are investigating an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection that left a man dead. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in Brentwood. A 32-year-old Franklin Square woman was driving a 2021 Acura RDX northbound on Wicks Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway at the intersection of Merrill Street, Suffolk County Police said.
BRENTWOOD, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Man Indicted for Killing Two in 100 MPH Police Chase

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced today that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed December 2021 vehicular crash, which resulted in the death of two passengers. DA Rocah said: “The defendant’s alleged reckless and dangerous behavior cost two people...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Suspects At Large After Violent Armed Robbery At Lakeview Store

Two suspects are on the loose after a violent overnight armed robbery at a Long Island store. It happened around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Lakeview. The two Black male subjects entered the Twelve Twelve Smoke Shop located at 604 Woodfield Road, approached the clerk and one of the subjects displayed a black handgun and forced the victim into a back room where a second clerk was located, Nassau County Police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Pregnant woman killed in Staten Island car crash; 1 arrested

NEW YORK -- A pregnant woman was killed in an alleged DWI crash on Staten Island early Saturday.Remnants of what was once a white Dodge sedan lay crumpled along Hylan Boulevard."It's pretty crazy," Staten Island resident Leonila Barnes said.Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, police say 30-year-old Adem Nikeziq lost control, hit a barrier wall in front of the Hylan Diner, spun out, then hit a pole."His rear wheels kicked out because he tried to switch lanes," one witness said.The car split in half, shredded, its seats visible from afar.During impact, the 23-year-old passenger, who was pregnant, was ejected from the vehicle. She was...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
syossetadvance.com

Arrest for weapons charge

Nassau County Police arrested a Woodbury man for allegedly illegally possessing a loaded handgun. According to police, on Thursday, January 19th at 10:05 pm officers from the Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response Team (CIRRT) say they observed a man parked in a red Chevrolet Tahoe in the parking lot of the Best Western located at 7940 Jericho Turnpike. As officers approached the vehicle, they say they observed the male drinking from a blue can of beer. According to police, during the investigation officers recovered a loaded handgun. Eric Headley, 28, was arrested without incident.
WOODBURY, NY

