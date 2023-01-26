ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

Inside the ORCHARDS program

It wouldn’t be unusual for an out-of-towner passing through a neighborhood in the Oregon School District (OSD) to notice someone from the University of Wisconsin-Madison dropping off medical testing supplies on a residential doorstep. Within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sight may come off as either apocalyptic...
Girls hockey: Stoughton Icebergs fall to Madison Metro Lynx, Viroqua

Senior goaltender Aven Gruner entered two Badger Conference games this week leading the state in saves. Gruner played through an illness this week and the Stoughton girls hockey co-op lost to Viroqua 5-1 on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the McFarland Ice Arena. The Icebergs were coming off a 10-0 loss to the Madison Metro Lynx on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Madison Ice Arena.
Letter: Town of Oregon - what you should know

Our town board consists of four supervisors and a chairman. They serve two year terms. These seats alternate, so in any year we will vote for a couple seats. So, it should be noted that a supervisor could run unopposed. When we go to the polls to cast our vote,...
Boys hockey: No. 5 Oregon outdueled by No. 6 Verona

The Oregon boys hockey team lost two nonconference games last week, including a top-10 ranked battle against Verona on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Verona Ice Arena. Verona (15-4), ranked sixth in the Division 1 Wisconsin Prep Hockey state poll, rolled by the Panthers 6-1. The Panthers were trying to bounce back from a high-scoring 8-6 loss to Onalaska/La Crosse on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Oregon Ice Arena.
Letter: Support Wunsch for village trustee

This is being sent listing some of my reasons to vote for Mike Wunsch for village trustee. Mike has always been willing to listen and answer any of my concerns, getting back to me with answers if needed. I feel he does his research on topics that are being addressed and that he gives all of his constituents the same courtesy. This being concerns with individuals and/or with village issues.

