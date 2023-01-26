Read full article on original website
Related
Best life insurance companies of 2023
Life insurance can provide the peace of mind that comes from knowing your family will be taken care of when you’re no longer there to support them.Despite the misconception that the best life insurance is inaccessible to most of us, policies can actually be quite affordable. For example, a...
Medicaid coverage is expiring for millions of Americans – but there's a proven way to keep many of them insured
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. Getting everyone who is eligible for free or discounted health insurance to sign up for it requires making it as easy as possible to enroll – and that convenience especially matters for young, healthy and low-income people. Those are the key findings of a recent study I conducted with.
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Curative Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Curative’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as...
Curative Insurance Company’s Financial Strength Affirmed with A- (Excellent) Rating from AM Best
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Curative, a leading health services company that recently launched a new employer-based. , has received an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating affirmation and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) from the global credit rating agency AM Best. “The ratings reflect Curative’s balance...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Health insurance as a fuel for medical progress: International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis
-- A new study argues that expanding health insurance coverage can drive medical progress, support wellbeing, and even extend lifespan in. There is a long-standing debate on whether rolling out health insurance toward high levels of coverage is desirable. For countries with non-existent or only patchy coverage, expanding health insurance would certainly be beneficial. However, in high-income settings where basic coverage is already granted the question remains open.
F&G Annuities & Life announces equity investment in life IMO SYNCIS
F&G Annuities & Life, Inc., a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients, today announced that a subsidiary of F&G has acquired a 49% equity ownership stake in SYNCIS, a top independent marketing organization (IMO) and longtime F&G partner. SYNCIS has been a...
Relm Insurance Announces Fronting Partnership with Trisura Specialty Insurance Company
Partnership enables Relm to write U.S. digital asset risks on AM Best rated paper. (“Relm”) today announces an expansion of its strategic fronting partnership with. -domiciled carrier to provide capacity in support of AM-Best rated paper for. U.S. digital asset risks. Trisura, rated A- by AM Best, is...
MyndVR Partners with AgeWell New York for First Health Care Coverage Plan
AgeWell to offer MyndVR's Virtual Reality Therapy Technology to CareWell ISNP Members. /PRNewswire/ -- MyndVR, the award-winning provider of VR-based, digital therapeutic experiences designed for the aging population, has announced the latest integration of their technology - for the first time ever, MyndVR will be covered by insurance. A pioneering partnership for MyndVR, AgeWell New York's CareWell members will now have access to MyndVR's virtual reality therapy sessions.
Coalition Launches Coalition Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Coalition, the world’s first. provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, today announced the launch of. carrier. The launch of CIC, which recently received an A- rating from. A.M. Best. , is a major milestone for Coalition with the expansion of its available capacity in...
Standard Life appoints Jeetesh Patel as new Head of Reinsurance &…
Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group , today announces a senior promotion within its Retirement Solutions business. , previously Senior Structurer, has been appointed Head of Reinsurance & Structuring. Jeetesh's appointment follows the recent promotion of. to Managing Director of DB Solutions & Reinsurance. Reporting into Kunal, Jeetesh will have...
Greater Iowa Credit Union Partners with Insuritas in Launching their Insurance Agency
Insuritas to build and launch a full-service digitally powered insurance agency for Greater Iowa CU featuring Lily, the Insuritas virtual insurance agent. Insuritas’ digital insurance assistant, Lily, is finely tuned to identify consumers as they are in-market for insurance, automatically reaching out on their preferred communication channel. " --...
AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to United Educators Insurance, A Reciprocal Risk Retention Group’s Surplus Notes
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to the $60 million. United Educators Insurance, A Reciprocal Risk Retention Group. (United Educators) (. Burlington, VT. ). The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable. The proceeds from the surplus notes...
Medsi raises USD $10M in debt-financing round to onboard first 30,000 Mexican customers currently on the waitlist for its "health assurance" super app
With only a tiny fraction of Mexicans having health insurance or access to the necessary credit or savings, a medical emergency can be a catastrophic event as evidenced by the recent COVID-19 pandemic that hit. Mexico. harder than the rest of. North America. . It's why Medsi chose. Mexico. as...
Coterie Insurance Partners with Relativity6, Activating 6-digit NAICS Prediction Technology to Strengthen Automated Underwriting Engine
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coterie Insurance , the small business insurance disruptor with a cutting-edge automated underwriting engine, and. , the best-in-class industry classification platform with accurate 6-digit NAICS predictions based on a real-time web search, announced today that. Coterie Insurance. has selected Relativity6's API to...
MagMutual Declares Policyholder Dividend for 2023
one of the nation's leading providers of medical professional liability insurance, will return a 6.5% dividend to its PolicyOwners this year, the company announced today. in financial rewards MagMutual has returned to policyholders since inception. More than half of those rewards have been paid to PolicyOwners in just the past six years.
Did Your Health Plan Rip Off Medicare?
Nashville Medical News (TN) KHN has released details of 90 previously secret government audits that reveal millions of dollars in overpayments to Medicare Advantage health plans for seniors. The audits, which cover billings from 2011 through 2013, are the most recent financial reviews available, even though enrollment in the health...
Four things to know about Louisiana insurance crisis, Special Session to fix it
Many Louisiana homeowners are finding that their insurance bills are higher than their mortgage payments as hurricanes disrupt private market. This article is available to Insider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an Insider Pro and access ALL LOCKED articles.
Feds expect to collect $4.7B in insurance fraud penalties
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration estimated Monday that it could collect as much as. from insurance companies with newer and tougher penalties for submitting improper charges on the taxpayers' tab for Medicare Advantage care. Federal watchdogs have been sounding the alarm for years about questionable charges on the...
Medicare Advantage plans overcharged government hundreds of millions, get to hang onto the money
The health insurance industry had long feared that the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. would demand repayment of billions of dollars in overcharges that Medicare Advantage health plans received going as far back as 2011. But, in a surprise action, the agency says it will require next to nothing from insurers for any excess payments they got from 2011 through 2017. Getty Images.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
36K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0