FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Jan. 27 - 29)
Temperatures may have dropped, but your plans can heat up with the city that has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
Looking for something fun to do in Manhattan this weekend? Here are 6 fabulous ideas!
When planning a day or evening (or both) in Manhattan with your family or with someone special, sometimes you need an activity before dinner or after lunch. By the way, it’s NYC Restaurant Week, which started on Jan. 17 and ends Feb. 12. You can get a three-course lunch or dinner in the hottest restaurants for as little as $30. But I digress. Back to fun Manhattan activities.
Tips for Tourists Visiting New York City
New York City, also known as "The City That Never Sleeps," is a popular destination for tourists from all over the world. With its diverse neighborhoods, world-renowned landmarks, and endless entertainment options, there's something for everyone in this bustling metropolis. However, navigating the city can be overwhelming, especially for first-time visitors. That's why we've compiled a list of the top tips for tourists visiting NYC to help make your trip as smooth and enjoyable as possible.
pix11.com
Mild start to workweek with chance of showers in NY, NJ
New York City’s unseasonably mild January continued on Sunday as temperatures rose into the upper 40s and low 50s across the area. Central Park saw an afternoon high of 53 degrees, which is 13 degrees above normal. Unbelievably enough, that is the 26th day this month in which we’ve had above-normal high temperatures.
Meet the New Restaurants That Are Making Midtown Manhattan NYC’s Hottest Dining Destination
This strange new gravitational pull toward midtown Manhattan started with a crab and a cocktail at Le Rock’s packed-on-a-Tuesday-night bar, where an open stool presents the opportunity for what could be considered the perfect solo meal: dressed whole Dungeness crab, escargot, snappy red radishes with butter, baguette slices and a Green Chartreuse–laced Bijou Blanc. And the simmering vibe at the new Rockefeller Plaza brasserie, from Frenchette chefs Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, is as much a draw as its wide-ranging, artfully executed menu of bistro favorites. I shared a snail with the diner next to me, ordered a second cocktail...
Monica Makes It Happen! How to find affordable housing in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Finding affordable housing in New York City can be a daunting process, but there are some reasonably priced options if you know where to look. PIX11 reporter Monica Morales is giving viewers an exclusive look at affordable units coming to the five boroughs and the tips and tricks for finding a […]
pix11.com
Cloudy, rainy end to weekend on tap in NYC
After some sunny and mild weather on Saturday, it will be cloudy and rainy on Sunday in the New York City area. After some sunny and mild weather on Saturday, it will be cloudy and rainy on Sunday in the New York City area. One dead, 2 hurt in Bronx...
pix11.com
Sun and clouds mix, with chance of a shower in NY, NJ
Folks in New York and New Jersey should look for a mix of sun and clouds along with light winds on Monday. Sun and clouds mix, with chance of a shower in NY, …. Folks in New York and New Jersey should look for a mix of sun and clouds along with light winds on Monday.
pix11.com
Meet the Breeds returns to New York City at the Javits Center
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Meet the Breeds is happening this Saturday and Sunday at the Javits Center. Meet the Breeds allows people the chance to meet and play with tons of different dog breeds, all while learning about responsible pet ownership and what breed is right for their lifestyle.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Manhattan Rooftop Bars | Rooftop Bars in Manhattan, NY
Manhattan is the smallest but most densely populated borough of New York. The district covers the territories of Manhattan Island, Marble Hill, and several islands in the East River. Manhattan is often mistakenly thought of as a synonym for New York, and the city’s history reveals where this misconception comes...
NYC winter breaks record for latest measurable snowfall
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A quiet winter in New York City is poised to be a record breaking one. The last time the National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station waited this long for its first measurable snowfall of the season — a term that represents one-tenth of an inch of accumulation — was 50 years ago, on Jan. 29, 1973.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New Jersey
Bakeries have long been an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
Dog walkers in New York are making over $100,000 per year
Have you ever thought about making extra money as a dog walker? Well dog walkers in New York City are actually making over $100,000 per year!. Recently, we wrote about a former New York teacher who quit their job to be a dog walker. They went from a salary of just under $40,000 per year as a teacher, to making over $100,000 walking dogs. If that doesn’t make you consider becoming a dog walker, perhaps nothing well. But, his is not an isolated story. In fact, it seems that there are a number of dog walkers in New York who are making over $100,000 per year taking care of dogs.
It Just Got Easier To Go From JFK To Midtown Manhattan
Unless you pay attention to these things, you may be surprised the next time you visit New York City. In the last few years, there have been major improvements to the transportation system. Besides the transformation of LaGuardia Airport from an embarrassment to one of the best airports around, there have also been massive changes to NYC’s rail system. The newly opened Moynihan Train Hall provides a world-class station for Amtrak and LIRR trains, and there are plans to completely redo the aging Penn Station.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Sun-soaked New Dorp cottage with scenic 3-season room, $900K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtors’ website for 124 St. Stephens Pl. in New Dorp presents this nearly-full brick home in such a charming manner that you simply can’t dismiss it. If you cherish natural light and coziness, the abundance of windows, trees and the three-season room will lure you in.
NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In an effort to combat illegal dumping on Staten Island, the New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash near a borough street. In a recent post on its official Twitter page,...
Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This Weekend
The iconic vegan diner is closing up shop after 12 years of service. The Brooklyn-based restaurant, Champs Diner, recently announced plans to permanently close its doors this coming weekend. Known for its veganized diner fare, Champs Diner has been a favored restaurant for over a decade. Its popularity even led to a short-lived second location, Champs Jr., in Greenpoint several years back. Champs Diner has remained a New York mainstay, filling the sidewalks with a line of new and repeat customers each weekend. The all-vegan eatery shared the news of its upcoming closure on Instagram and Facebook earlier in the week.
Skunks in NYC: Here’s what to do if the nocturnal creature is spotted on your property
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Skunks have been spotted in several Staten Island communities in recent weeks. The black-and-white nocturnal creatures are not typically cause for alarm if left alone, but they can carry rabies and are known to release a foul-smelling spray when threatened. Residents have told the Advance/SILive.com that they’re uncomfortable with the black-and-white furry creatures invading their property.
Reopening In Brooklyn
Years of living in Brooklyn walk past the eye-grabbing window display lineup of two mannequins dressed straight out of the Bratz dolls, which Lu Bella Boutique injects upon whoever considers stopping inside.
westviewnews.org
A View of Two Neighborhood Chocolate Shops
I came to chocolate relatively late in life; at age 24, to be precise, when Valrhona Chocolate began to export to the United States in the mid-1980s. Pastry chefs everywhere clamored for the high-quality French base chocolate (also known as couverture). I discovered it in Gotham Bar and Grill’s signature dark chocolate cake. True, I’d had some version of dark chocolate as a child, in Bosco and in Nonpareils, but this was dark chocolate of a very distinct sort—it was stormy and so full-flavored. Flash forward to the present, when quality dark and milk chocolate can be had in so many wonderful shapes and forms, right here in Greenwich Village, at Li-Lac Chocolates and See’s Candies.
