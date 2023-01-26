ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: the state wealth-tax alliance

You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave. Democrats finally have a strategy to stop billionaires from fleeing high tax states: Block the escape routes. That's the logic behind coordinated moves in progressive states to tax wealth. The reforms aren't likely to pass immediately, but they illustrate the increasingly open socialist goals of progressives and their public-union backers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
States BlackRock increased its spending on lobbyists by 63% in 2022 due to Republican pressure in Texas and Florida.

Lobbying expenses increased 63% in 2022 to 2.4 million dollars at the national level due to the pressure exerted by Republican politicians in Florida and Texas, who consider that BlackRock was "hostile" to the hydrocarbons industry. Florida, for its part, withdrew 2 billion dollars from BlackRock in 2022 because of the ESG, although the state pension fund…
FLORIDA STATE
Medicaid coverage is expiring for millions of Americans – but there's a proven way to keep many of them insured

Caledonian-Record, The (VT) Research indicates that having a streamlined process makes a big difference. mixetto/E+ via Getty Images. The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea. Getting everyone who is eligible for free or discounted health insurance to sign up for it requires making...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MyndVR Partners with AgeWell New York for First Health Care Coverage Plan

AgeWell to offer MyndVR's Virtual Reality Therapy Technology to CareWell ISNP Members. /PRNewswire/ -- MyndVR, the award-winning provider of VR-based, digital therapeutic experiences designed for the aging population, has announced the latest integration of their technology - for the first time ever, MyndVR will be covered by insurance. A pioneering partnership for MyndVR, AgeWell New York's CareWell members will now have access to MyndVR's virtual reality therapy sessions.
NEW YORK STATE
Georgia’s big bet on electric vehicle rollout rides heavily on state and federal backing

Griffin Daily News, The (GA) Gov. is on a mission to make Georgia the undisputed electric vehicle capital of the nation. The Republican governor's ambitious plan doesn't seem too far-fetched after the significant strides made by the state on the economic development front in the last two years, which includes four multibillion-dollar investments into building electric vehicles and the batteries that keep them running.
GEORGIA STATE
Lawmakers shelve bills cutting unemployment appeals times

A Senate panel on Monday voted unanimously to shelve the legislation, which had been pitched as a way to improve efficiencies at the Virginia Employment Commission, an agency that struggled to keep up with legitimate claims at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and was swamped with fraudulent ones. And, to be frank, I can’ t see how it would expedite the process,”…
VIRGINIA STATE
Louisiana sends cease-and-desist order to Express Scripts over delayed insurance claims

–Louisiana's insurance department has issued Express Scripts a cease-and-desist order, alleging the pharmacy benefits manager failed to pay more than 1.3 million prescription insurance claims on time.– The Office of Group Benefits, a Louisiana agency that provides health and life insurance to eligible state employees and retirees, also received a…
LOUISIANA STATE
