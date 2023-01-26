Read full article on original website
Legislature starts debate on crafting property insurance lifelines [The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.]
Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) Jan. 30—The state Legislature began a special session Monday aimed at ensuring people will still have access to affordable property insurance after a string of hurricanes damaged and destroyed homes and businesses across. Louisiana. , upending the market. The gathering, which must end by.
Four things to know about Louisiana insurance crisis, Special Session to fix it
Many Louisiana homeowners are finding that their insurance bills are higher than their mortgage payments as hurricanes disrupt private market. This article is available to Insider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an Insider Pro and access ALL LOCKED articles.
Special session kicks off to save state insurace marketplace
Daily Iberian, The (New Iberia, LA) BATON ROUGE–Legislators kicked off a special session Monday to address one agenda item: whether to approve. for an incentive fund to persuade home insurers to come back to the state. Two bills were introduced in the House Monday: one to appropriate funds for...
Opinion: the state wealth-tax alliance
You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave. Democrats finally have a strategy to stop billionaires from fleeing high tax states: Block the escape routes. That's the logic behind coordinated moves in progressive states to tax wealth. The reforms aren't likely to pass immediately, but they illustrate the increasingly open socialist goals of progressives and their public-union backers.
Will Florida’s New Property Insurance Law Benefit Customers?
Islander News, The (Key Biscayne, FL) Climate disasters are taking an economic toll all over Florida and the United States . In the wake of Hurricane Ian hitting the west coast of. Florida. in September and Hurricane Nicole striking the east coast only six weeks later, insurance companies in. Florida.
Louisiana lawmakers seek to tackle insurance incentive fund in special session
(The Center Square) — An extraordinary session of the Louisiana Legislature convenes this week to appropriate funds for the Insure Louisiana Incentive Fund, which was resurrected during the last session in an attempt to attract insurance companies to the state. This article is available to Insider Pro subscribers only....
States BlackRock increased its spending on lobbyists by 63% in 2022 due to Republican pressure in Texas and Florida.
Lobbying expenses increased 63% in 2022 to 2.4 million dollars at the national level due to the pressure exerted by Republican politicians in Florida and Texas, who consider that BlackRock was "hostile" to the hydrocarbons industry. Florida, for its part, withdrew 2 billion dollars from BlackRock in 2022 because of the ESG, although the state pension fund…
Medicaid coverage is expiring for millions of Americans – but there's a proven way to keep many of them insured
Caledonian-Record, The (VT) Research indicates that having a streamlined process makes a big difference. mixetto/E+ via Getty Images. The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea. Getting everyone who is eligible for free or discounted health insurance to sign up for it requires making...
MyndVR Partners with AgeWell New York for First Health Care Coverage Plan
AgeWell to offer MyndVR's Virtual Reality Therapy Technology to CareWell ISNP Members. /PRNewswire/ -- MyndVR, the award-winning provider of VR-based, digital therapeutic experiences designed for the aging population, has announced the latest integration of their technology - for the first time ever, MyndVR will be covered by insurance. A pioneering partnership for MyndVR, AgeWell New York's CareWell members will now have access to MyndVR's virtual reality therapy sessions.
Georgia’s big bet on electric vehicle rollout rides heavily on state and federal backing
Griffin Daily News, The (GA) Gov. is on a mission to make Georgia the undisputed electric vehicle capital of the nation. The Republican governor's ambitious plan doesn't seem too far-fetched after the significant strides made by the state on the economic development front in the last two years, which includes four multibillion-dollar investments into building electric vehicles and the batteries that keep them running.
California is dangerous for insurers, but not due to fires and floods
California's insurance market is in shambles. The storms and floods that battered the state early this year, causing between. in insured losses, were just the latest shock to Californians and insurers alike. Major insurance companies are now throwing in the towel––leaving the state because doing business there has been a money loser.
Lawmakers shelve bills cutting unemployment appeals times
A Senate panel on Monday voted unanimously to shelve the legislation, which had been pitched as a way to improve efficiencies at the Virginia Employment Commission, an agency that struggled to keep up with legitimate claims at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and was swamped with fraudulent ones. And, to be frank, I can’ t see how it would expedite the process,”…
Frank Clepper Named Plan President for Molina Healthcare of Nebraska
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Molina Healthcare (“Molina”) has announced as plan president for. . He will lead the implementation of Molina’s operations in preparation for the. contract start date for Molina’s Medicaid program in. Nebraska. . Prior to joining Molina, Clepper served as regional vice president for business...
With CalPERS, add another to list of California's botched projects
Gov. often boasts that California is a "nation state" that is – or should be – a model for the nation. However, when it comes to implementing large-scale projects and programs,. California. is more a model of bumbling incompetence. The list of failures to deliver what was promised...
Louisiana sends cease-and-desist order to Express Scripts over delayed insurance claims
–Louisiana's insurance department has issued Express Scripts a cease-and-desist order, alleging the pharmacy benefits manager failed to pay more than 1.3 million prescription insurance claims on time.– The Office of Group Benefits, a Louisiana agency that provides health and life insurance to eligible state employees and retirees, also received a…
Bill incentivizing gun owners to secure firearms addresses public health concern
Journal Gazette (Fort Wayne, IN) The video of a 4-year-old Beech Grove child in diapers and waving a handgun around inside an apartment complex was a startling realization about the dangers of keeping a gun unsecured. The boy's father,. , has been charged with dangerous control of a firearm and...
Virginia Employment Commission confirms loss of $1.6 billion in identity theft
RICHMOND - After investigating more than 330,000 cases of potential fraud in payment of unemployment claims, the Virginia Employment Commission has confirmed that it has paid out $1.6 billion to people who used someone else's identity to gain public benefits. Virginia Employment Commissioner Carrie Roth had told legislators in August...
$52 Million Jury Verdict in New Mexico Insurance Bad Faith Lawsuit
McGraw Law, LLC . & Davis Kelin Trial Lawyers, get a. Professional Underwriters Liability Insurance Company. We celebrate this victory along with the Bonilla and Clark families . . . This verdict sends a strong, clear message that insurance companies . . . must keep their promises to their insureds."
COVID in California: Biden to end pandemic emergency declarations in May
Jan. 30— As pandemic signs continue in a positive direction— three years after the WHO declared COVID-19 a public health emergency— low coronavirus levels now are being recorded throughout the Bay Area. The White House statement from the Office of Management and Budget came in response to two pieces of legislation by House Republicans seeking to end both…
California Senate bill would require gun owners to carry liability insurance
Napa Valley Register (CA) Californians may soon have to carry liability insurance to own a gun. Last week two state senators introduced amended legislation to require such insurance for the negligent or accidental discharge of a firearm. The amended Senate Bill 8 was introduced by Sens. , D- Oakland. and.
