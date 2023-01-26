Read full article on original website
Henderson officials have subject in custody that 'discharged firearm in the air'
Henderson police and fire responded to the area of 900 Seven Hills Dr. Sunday afternoon regarding a subject that discharged a firearm in the air.
Henderson police nab suspect in discharge of firearm
Henderson police on Sunday said they detained a suspect in the discharge of a firearm in a neighborhood just south of the St. Rose Parkway.
Metro investigating woman’s death in Spring Valley as homicide
Metro police are investigating the discovery of a dead body near Spring Valley High School.
Fox5 KVVU
Man accused of trying to fight Las Vegas police during arrest for stolen cars
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Henderson man is out of jail awaiting his next court appearance after he allegedly stole two cars, had possession of a firearm while being a felon and tried to fight three officers during his arrest, authorities said. Victor Burgia, 28, is facing charges of...
Las Vegas police officer, good Samaritan pull crashed motorist to safety moments before car bursts into flames
Las Vegas police released a video showing an officer and a passerby saving a driver from a car crash on the Las Vegas strip moments before the car burst into flames.
Fox5 KVVU
Arrest report: Man says Las Vegas woman fell out of moving car before her death
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man arrested Tuesday is charged in the kidnapping and murder of a Las Vegas woman that occurred in November of last year, according to authorities. Ferrari Busby, 37, is being held without bail following a court hearing Thursday. An arrest report from the Las...
Man with ‘suspicious’ injuries killed in ‘possible’ Las Vegas valley hit-and-run, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was killed in what Las Vegas police called a “possible” vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run Friday morning. The possible hit-and-run happened between 6:50 a.m. and 9:14 a.m. near Brent Thurman Way and Hacienda Avenue, police said. A 77-year-old man was found on the side of the road with serious injuries […]
NLV police investigate crash late Saturday that injured motorcyclist in northeast valley
North Las Vegas police say a motorcyclist could have been driving impaired and speeding in a crash late Saturday with an SUV that was pulling out of a shopping center lot in the northeast valley.
Tree planting ceremony in North Las Vegas to honor 9 lives lost in car crash
The sole survivor of last year's nine-car crash in North Las Vegas joined the city to honor those killed, with a tree planting ceremony Sunday. The ceremony is not just about remembering the lives lost, but also raising awareness so something like this does not happen again.
Daughters find body of man killed in possible hit-and-run crash
Two girls found their father dead after possible hit-and-run crash on Hacienda and Brent Thurman Way. The public is urged to call Metro if they have any information.
news3lv.com
Tyre Nichols case brings national attention to similar situation in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Memphis police are set to release the body cam videos from the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers on Friday. The department is warning all of us, that the video is heinous. Five police officers have been charged with murder.
Fox5 KVVU
5 arrested, including 3 minors, after home invasion leads to shooting in Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police have arrested five people they say were involved in a home invasion turned shooting in a Henderson neighborhood on Jan. 12. Police arrested two adults as well as three minors for allegedly shooting during the break-in. It happened around 3 a.m. in the MacDonald...
KTNV
Shooting, crash closes down northwest Las Vegas intersection, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting that resulted in a crash shut down an intersection in the northwest Las Vegas valley on Thursday morning, police say. At approximately 4:00 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting on Farm Road, east of Hualapai Way. Arriving officers made contact with a victim, who stated his vehicle was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect, causing him to crash into a block wall.
‘I am sickened beyond words to express my horror,’ Las Vegas community reacts to video of violent arrest of Tyre Nichols during Memphis traffic stop
Las Vegas and Nevada officials are reacting to the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after body cam footage and street surveillance footage were made public Friday.
KTNV
Police: 19-year-old woman hospitalized after being hit by juvenile driver in east Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 19-year-old woman was hit by a car and critically injured while crossing the street in the east Las Vegas valley on Friday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. According to an incident report, officers were called to the intersection of Stewart Avenue...
2news.com
Las Vegas Man Sentenced to Prison for Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in Death
A Las Vegas man was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware II to 10 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for distributing counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, that resulted in the death of another person. Gabriel Ulloa (30) pleaded guilty in May 2022...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police locate previously missing 19-year-old woman
UPDATE (Jan. 27): Las Vegas police say Anabel Ceja has been located. Original story continues below. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old woman. According to police, Anabel Ceja was last seen at about...
Admitted Las Vegas child killer refuses to appear for sentencing
A man who previously pleaded guilty to abusing and murdering his son refused to show up in court for his sentencing on Thursday morning.
news3lv.com
CCSD police stop over 60 drivers during speed enforcement event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More than 60 vehicles were stopped during the CCSD Police Speed Enforcement event. The Clark County School District Police Department (CCSDPD) teamed up with the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety to stop vehicles going more than 15mph over the speed limit near Garside Middle School on Wednesday.
Las Vegas Faces a Whole New Kind of Theft Problem
A local company nearly lost $175,000.
