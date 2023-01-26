ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

KTNV

Shooting, crash closes down northwest Las Vegas intersection, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting that resulted in a crash shut down an intersection in the northwest Las Vegas valley on Thursday morning, police say. At approximately 4:00 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting on Farm Road, east of Hualapai Way. Arriving officers made contact with a victim, who stated his vehicle was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect, causing him to crash into a block wall.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police locate previously missing 19-year-old woman

UPDATE (Jan. 27): Las Vegas police say Anabel Ceja has been located. Original story continues below. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old woman. According to police, Anabel Ceja was last seen at about...
news3lv.com

CCSD police stop over 60 drivers during speed enforcement event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More than 60 vehicles were stopped during the CCSD Police Speed Enforcement event. The Clark County School District Police Department (CCSDPD) teamed up with the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety to stop vehicles going more than 15mph over the speed limit near Garside Middle School on Wednesday.
