Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
Crews contained a barn and BBQ caused fire in Redding Sunday
REDDING, Calif. 4:27 P.M. UPDATE - The Redding Fire Department responded to two fires on Sunday. The first fire they responded to was at noon off of Vandiver Lane. Crews stayed on scene for an hour after they contained a barn fire and nearby spot fire. RFD says that due...
Straight Outta Cottonwood: The Story of Northern California’s Outlaw MAGA Militia
Militias have become increasingly active in the last few years, including in Shasta County. Modern United States militias are categorized by the Southern Poverty Law Center under its hate-groups umbrella as extremist organizations that have evolved into a far-right paramilitary wing of the antigovernment movement. Militias’ beliefs are their foundational core.
Lenticular cloud atop Mount Shasta puts on day-long show
A massive cloud shaped like a flying saucer covered the top of California’s Mount Shasta on Jan. 22, attracting the attention of many, especially shutterbugs who posted images that wowed the social media world. On this beautiful, clear day, Shasta resident Robert Renick took photographs and a timelapse across...
Two cats die in Redding apartment fire, cause under investigation
REDDING, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, JAN. 27, 10 PM:. The Redding Fire Department (RFD) released further details about the apartment fire on Lake Blvd. on Friday night. Just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday night, the RFD said their firefighters responded to 415 Lake Blvd. for the reported structure fire. Arriving units reported seeing flames coming from out of the apartment duplex.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Showers Tonight With Windy Weather On Sunday
A clear sky for now will allow some of our temperatures to drop to the mid-40s this evening. A system is moving in tonight, bringing a chance for showers to parts of the valley. Most of the rain expected to fall will be a result of the air being forced over local mountains and hills. This means only a few places will see the majority of the rain. Lows will bottom out in the lower 40s to upper 30s. The cooler places will receive less rain and have a better chance at cooling off.
Housed to homeless in less than year; How the affordable housing crisis hit Northstate
REDDING. Calif. — The housing crisis in California is even affecting those here in the Northstate. KRCR spoke with one woman in Redding who said if you told her a year ago that she would be homeless today, she would have never believed you. But that's how quickly things had turned for her, “I’m 70 years old, I shouldn't be doing this, it's hard to believe.”
Rural Imposter Syndrome in Weed, Calif.
Welcome to Mile Markers, a bimonthly newsletter about rural higher education. I’m Nick Fouriezos, an Open Campus national reporter who grew up at the crossroads of suburban Atlanta and the foothills of Appalachia. Sign up for the newsletter. A bimonthly newsletter about the role of colleges in rural America....
Redding Police Chief released a statement about video circulating social media
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police Chief Bill Schueller, released a statement on Sunday discussing a video of a Redding officer using force that “may violate the standards of training and conduct required by the members of the Redding Police Department.”. Police say that a video has been going around...
Shasta Board of Supervisors votes to support Win-River's relocation plan to Strawberry Fields
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to support the Redding Rancheria's plan to relocate the Win-River Resort & Casino to Strawberry Fields. Strawberry Fields, which is located west of Interstate 5 just south of South Bonnyview Road, will see the new casino be...
RPD: Mini-mart store clerk attacks customer with a hatchet
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police said a mini-market clerk attacked a customer with a hatchet after he told the customer to leave Thursday night. Redding Police identified 38-year-old Chase Ricks, of Redding, as the store clerk who attacked the customer. The victim, 27-year-old Joshua Emerson-Merte, of Redding, called police just...
Shasta County man held to answer for the murder of customer at Redding mini-mart
REDDING, Calif. - The case against the Shasta County man who was arrested for the murder of a customer at a Redding mini-mart will be moving forward. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office says that at a preliminary hearing that was held this morning, a Shasta County Superior Court judge determined that there was sufficient evidence to hold 46-year-old Shannon Rawlins of Redding to answer for the murder of 51-year-old Miguel Padilla of Redding.
SCSO recovers thousands of dollars of vehicles and property stolen from Igo home
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they have recovered around $121,300 worth of vehicles and property from a home in Igo since Wednesday. Deputies say that on Wednesday the SCSO was contacted by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office about a possible stolen truck. Deputies responded to a home in the Trinity Alps Preserve and discovered that a home had been burglarized.
Shasta County deputies recover four stolen vehicles in Igo burglary investigation
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Deputies in Shasta County have recovered four different stolen vehicles in the span of two days, following a tip from the Colusa County Sheriff's Office. The saga of the stolen vehicles began on Wednesday, January 25th, when deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office were tipped...
SCSO arrests woman for possible attempted homicide at Win-River Casino parking lot Friday
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they arrested a woman after receiving a report of an assault with a car at the Win-River Casino at 2100 Redding Rancheria Rd. in Redding on Friday at around 10:01 a.m. Deputies contacted the victim and Britney Matthew, 26....
Red Bluff celebrates first Chinese Lunar New Year in over 80 years
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Red Bluff celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year bright and early Saturday morning. At 8 a.m., people from all over gathered on Main Street in Red Bluff to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, while also recognizing the rich history that lies in Red Bluff.
Coroner identifies pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 273 over the weekend
ANDERSON, Calif. — The Shasta County Chief Deputy Coroner, Lieutenant Thompson, has positively identified the man who died after reportedly jumping in front of a moving pickup truck on Highway 273 over the weekend. Lt. Thompson says the man was identified as 41-year-old Carl Timothy Smith of Anderson, Calif....
Felons caught with 170+ pounds of cannabis, meth during probation search in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Two felony probationers were arrested on Wednesday following a probation search of their home in Anderson. Officials with the Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Detectives and Problem Oriented Policing Team searched a home on the 3600 block of Webster Drive. Following their search, the APD said the teams found 173 pounds of cannabis and around 2 ounces of meth.
Watch Professional Skiers Summit Mount Shasta and Ride Down to the Bottom
Over the years I’ve seen a lot of videos of people summiting Mount Shasta. This one’s the best. Cody Townsend and a group of professional skiers, mountain guides and filmmakers headed to Mount Shasta, California for an adventure like no other. The group shows the long ascent of Mt. Shasta, from Bunny Flat up Misery Hill, and skiing all the way down to the parking lot. The professionally produced film is part of Townsend’s “The FIFTY” series, in which he attempts to complete all of the ski descents chronicled in the book “The 50 Classic Ski Descents of North America.”
Two people arrested after probation search of drug house in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Two people were arrested in Anderson on Friday after a probation search of a home revealed evidence of drug sales and elder abuse. The Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search on the home of 57-year-old Gary Wayne Mitts on Friday afternoon—a local man on felony probation for selling heroin.
