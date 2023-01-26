A clear sky for now will allow some of our temperatures to drop to the mid-40s this evening. A system is moving in tonight, bringing a chance for showers to parts of the valley. Most of the rain expected to fall will be a result of the air being forced over local mountains and hills. This means only a few places will see the majority of the rain. Lows will bottom out in the lower 40s to upper 30s. The cooler places will receive less rain and have a better chance at cooling off.

CHICO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO