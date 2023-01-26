ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup-Free While Filming New TikTok With North West: Watch

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

Kim Kardashian proved her natural beauty is incomparable during the latest social media collaboration with daughter North West, 9. The cosmetics mogul, 42, went makeup free in the adorable mother/daughter TikTok posted on Thursday, January 26 and she looked absolutely incredible in it. Rocking a black hoodie and matching sweats, Kim lip-synced for her life to a sample of The Platters “Only You,” while North kept the camera balanced and joined in the lip-syncing. Their performances were flawless! Check it out below!

Ladies and gentlemen

Speaking of performances, Kim has just been tapped to reprise her voice-acting role as the white poodle Delores for the PAW Patrol sequel called PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Even more exciting, North and her brother Saint, 7, will be on the cast list as well! Scheduled to be released in Oct. 2023, North and West are set to use their voices for the film, although the names of their characters have yet to be revealed. Kim even shared the announcement to her Instagram via the official Paw Patrol account, which read, “North West, who joins her mom Kim Kardashian, returning as Delores from the first movie, along with a cameo by her brother, Saint West.”

Just a few days before the casting reveal, Kim was focusing her attention on her new costar, Saint, as she treated him to some post-game snacks following his basketball match in Los Angeles. Dressed in a super casual ensemble featuring a white tank top and striped training pants, Kim proved herself a super mom once again. Adding to that moniker, Kim had just flown back from making a speech at Harvard!

Earlier in the day, Kim arrived at the Harvard Business School for a surprise visit and lecture, which lasted 2 hours according to Eli Rosenburg of NBC Boston. Kim dished on how to become a successful businessperson like herself. “She talked about what she’d been working on and this new private equity firm and SKIMS,” one attendee told People. “She was sitting off to the side but was still involved with the lecture.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jHW14_0kSSoEPl00
North West and Kim Kardashian made another cute TikTok together in January 2023. (Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock)

The Harvard jaunt comes one day after Kim shared a gorgeous photo album of herself with the caption, “happy era.” It’s nice to see her staying positive after news broke that her ex-husband Kanye West married YEEZY head architectural designer, Bianca Censori, last week in a secret ceremony. Even with a reported super lux honeymoon, the couple’s union didn’t appear to be affecting Kim.

“Kanye did not tell Kim prior to getting married, so she does not know either way if this was legal but she is hearing that it was just a ceremony,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife for a Jan 17 report. “She does not care either way and is not giving it any thought. Kim does not care what he does with his romantic life, as long as he keeps up his duties as a father to their kids.”

Kim filed for divorce from the “Famous” rapper in February 2021 after six years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The couple, who, along with North and Saint, share daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3, have now tied up any loose ends. According to the final settlement obtained by HollywoodLife, Kim and Kanye will get joint custody with “equal access” to their 4 children, while Kim will receive $200,000 a month in child support.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Is Seen With Kim Kardashian At North’s Basketball Game After Mom’s Death

It looks like Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s friendship is going strong. The SKIMS founder, 42, and 31-year-old NBA pro were spotted heading to North West‘s basketball game together in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 27. They didn’t appear to be in conversation with one another, as Kim walked a few steps of the ex-boyfriend of her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian. They kept it casual, with Tristan donning black sweats and a black hoodie, and Kim wearing a red sports jersey by Diadora, and Italian sportswear company.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Corey Gamble Out For Dinner At Private Members Club With Friends Amid Rumored Split From Kris Jenner

Corey Gamble, 42, is getting attention after being seen out with LA Rams coach Sean McVay and his wife, Veronika Khomyn. The reality star, who is known for dating Kris Jenner, had his arm around the latter at one point as they both appeared to say goodbye outside a club in West Hollywood, CA. He wore a blue and white jacket over a light black top, black and white pants, and matching sneakers, and she wore a black cropped top with quarter sleeves and black leather pants with heeled boots.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HollywoodLife

Orlando Bloom’s Fiancée Katy Perry & Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Reunite At G’Day USA’s Art Gala: Photos

Katy Perry, 38, and her fiance Orlando Bloom‘s ex-wife Miranda Kerr, 39, recently greeted each other and posed for photos at G’Day USA’s Art Gala in Los Angeles, CA. The singer and model both wore incredible outfits and smiled from ear to ear for cameras during the memorable moment. Katy wore a metallic gold sleeveless crop top and matching long skirt and Miranda wore a long sleeveless white dress.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Liam Hemsworth & GF Gabriella Brooks Smile In Beverly Hills As His Ex Miley Cyrus’ Song ‘Flowers’ Charts

Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks looked like a couple of teenagers in love when they were spotted shopping in Beverly Hills. The Hunger Games alum, 33, treated the model, 26, to some retail therapy on Rodeo Drive on Saturday, January 28 and the pair could not stop smiling and laughing during the fun day out. Rocking a black denim jacket, matching pants and some shades, Liam cut a cool figure as Gabriella stunned in a black mini skirt, grey tank top and leather jacket.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Reveals Mom Kris Jenner’s Favorite Song On Their ‘Date Night’: Watch

Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kris Jenner, 67, had an eventful mother and daughter night on Saturday and revealed a fun fact to fans. It was the latter’s favorite song, which happens to be “All For You” by Janet Jackson, according to Kim. The ladies were sitting in a car as they filmed the video, which was posted to Instagram, and the same song was playing in the background.
HollywoodLife

Emme, 14, Skips Dad Marc Anthony’s Miami Wedding As They Go To Movie With J.Lo & Ben Affleck

Emme Muniz, 14, appears to have skipped their father Marc Anthony‘s lavish Miami wedding to Nadia Ferreira. The teenager was seen with mom Jennifer Lopez, 53, and stepdad Ben Affleck, 50, on Saturday, Jan. 28 going to a movie in Los Angeles — the same day that Marc, 54, wed the 23-year-old Miss Universe Paraguay, at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida. Emme, J.Lo and Ben were also joined by his two younger kids Samuel, 10, and Seraphina, 14, in the images below.
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Posts Prayer With Photos Of Sons Jack, 15, & Ben, 13, Amid Gisele’s Rumored Romance

Tom Brady, 45, is grateful for his sons. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star took to Instagram stories on Thursday, Jan 26 to share a poignant prayer, along with pics of both his sons. “Build me a son, O Lord, who will be strong enough to know when he is weak, and brave enough to face himself when he is afraid; one who will be proud and unbending in honest defeat, and humble and gentle in victory,” the image of the prayer, by Douglas MacArthur, read in part. “Build me a son whose wishes will not take the place of deeds; a son who will know Thee — and that to know himself is the foundation of knowledge.”
HollywoodLife

Diddy Shares Adorable New Photos Of Baby Daughter Love, 3 Months

Diddy proved he is one proud pop as he shared more sweet snaps of his baby girl Love Sean Combs. The mega music producer took to his Instagram on Saturday, January 28 to show off the tiny tot, whom he welcomed in October with Dana Tran. In the photos captioned “I’m BIG LOVE, She’s BABY LOVE,” the girl can be seen smiling while sitting on her mom’s lap, looking like she’s ready to take on the world!
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Challenges Lisa Marie’s Trust After Getting Replaced By Riley Keough

Amid grieving her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who tragically died on Jan. 12, Priscilla Presley, 77, is reportedly claiming “fraud” regarding the late singer’s trust, as reported by The New York Post, on Jan. 27. In the documents obtained by the outlet, the former wife of Elvis Presley, reportedly discovered an amendment in the trust that would “eliminate” both her and Lisa’s former business manager, Barry Siegel, as trustees. The NY Post also reported that Priscilla has asked a judge “to declare the allegedly fraudulent amendment invalid” along with listing, “multiple reasons why it could be a fraud.” HollywoodLife has contacted Presley’s reps for comment.
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

George Clooney Reminds Fans He Had Bell’s Palsy As A Teen As Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Star’s HS Photo

George Clooney pointed out that he was suffering from Bell’s palsy during one of his high school yearbook photos as he joined Jimmy Kimmel for an episode of his talk show on Thursday, January 27. Jimmy showed off a bunch of photos of the actor, 61, from his youth, and George shared some commentary about each one, which were all taken years before he was named “Sexiest Man Alive” by People.
HollywoodLife

Hilary Duff Admits She’s Never Watched ‘Laguna Beach’ Despite ‘Come Clean’ Being The Theme Song

Despite performing the theme song for the reality TV series, Hilary Duff confesses she has never even seen Laguna Beach. But there’s a good reason for that. “I I I…I just didn’t…I didn’t watch!” she told Andy Cohen during the Jan. 26 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The Lizzie McGuire star, 35, seemed as surprised as everyone else as she made the admission after Andy asked her if she was a “big fan” of the series.
HollywoodLife

Paul Pelosi’s Attacker Seen Assaulting Him With A Hammer In Police Bodycam Footage

Police bodycam footage from Paul Pelosi’s attack has been made publicly available after a California District Attorney ordered the video, as well as the audio from the 911 call and home surveillance footage to be released. The footage was released on Friday, January 27. The graphic video, which has been shared on Twitter, of the attack showed the suspect grabbing Paul’s wrist, before taking a swing at him, as police charged at him.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Reveals Who Is In Her Private Family Group Text After LA Earthquake: Photo

Kim Kardashian revealed who was in her private family group text — dubbed “OG’s Positive People” — as she shared a screenshot from a conversation after an earthquake in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25. Initials for KJ, KJ, KJ, KK, RK and along with a Minnie Mouse image, could be seen — revealing that mom Kris Jenner, younger half sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as Khloe Kardashian, brother Rob and eldest sibling Kourtney (known to be a big Disney fan, hence the Minnie photo) were all included.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Shakira Posts Cryptic Message After Ex Gerard Goes Public With GF Clara Chia Marti: ‘Women Don’t Cry’

Shakira posted an Instagram on January 26 where she appeared unbothered after her ex Gerard Pique confirmed his romance with new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti online. The “Waka Waka” singer, 45, shared a split-screen video that showed her singing and dancing along to one of her songs. Shakira showed off her dance moves in a studio in the left video, and belted out the song in a recording studio in the right video. She also shared a cryptic message in her caption that seemed to address her current attitude about how her ex has moved on so quickly. “Women don’t cry anymore, women dance merengue!” the Columbian superstar wrote.
HollywoodLife

Maya Rudolph Helps America Forget The ‘Sexy Green M&Ms’ Drama In A Preview For Candy’s Super Bowl Ad

In what either is a spectacular diss a year in the making or a bizarre rebranding, M&M’s announced that Maya Rudolph will replace the animated “spokescandies” as the candy’s new face – literally. “I love M&Ms,” Maya says in one of the teasers for the M&M’s Super Bowl LVII commercial,” and you and I love me.” From there, Maya – the new “Chief of Fun Funk” – announced that the candy would “have a picture of yours truly painted right on them.” Apparently, M&Ms will no longer have the trademark M on them…and they won’t be called M&M’s.
HollywoodLife

Nadia Ferreira Sparkles In Gorgeous Floral Appliqué Wedding Gown In 1st Marc Anthony Wedding Photos

Nadia Ferreira looked like a fairy tale princess in the first photos of her wedding dress from her lavish marriage ceremony to Marc Anthony. The former Miss Universe Paraguay, 23, dazzled in the gorgeous floral lace gown by Galia Lahav as she said “I do” on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami. While he didn’t steal the spotlight from his beautiful bride, the Grammy-winning singer, 54, came close to it in his Christian Dior suit!
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & JAY-Z Seen Exiting Private Plane With Twins, 5, After Singer’s Epic Dubai Performance: Photos

Beyonce, 41, arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 26 after performing in Dubai five nights earlier for the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal. The iconic superstar stepped off a private plane at the Van Nuys Airport with her husband JAY-Z, 53, and their 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. There was no sign of 11-year-old Blue Ivy, who sang on stage with Bey in Dubai which was Bey’s first concert in four years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
288K+
Followers
26K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy