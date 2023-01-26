ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turin, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

Warm temps, lack of snow impacting snowmobile season in CNY

WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With barely any snow on the ground, it’s been a tough year for those who love winter sports, including snowmobilers. For many Central New Yorkers, their sleds should be out, and trails should be groomed by now. “It usually starts around Christmas but...
WEST MONROE, NY
wwnytv.com

Dry morning, snow for the afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s snow in today’s forecast, but it probably won’t amount to much. It will stay dry through the morning, with scattered snow showers in the early afternoon. Snow becomes more widespread around 3 p.m. It will be light, so we probably won’t...
WATERTOWN, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Arctic blast on tap for late week

ITHACA, N.Y. — Generally speaking, we’ve gotten off rather lightly so far this winter, pre-Christmas storm system and a few icy mornings excepted. It’s been the warmest January since 1990. Snowfall is modestly below average, it’s been a wet month but much of that has been rain, which the last I checked, you don’t have to shovel.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Skates hit the ice for the 11th annual Snowtown Invitational

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Skaters from seven different levels of competition laced up their skates for the 11th annual Snowtown Invitational. The figure skating competition is a qualifying event, part of the Excel Skating Program. Athletes competed in both skill events, and full skating programs. “Some of these girls...
WATERTOWN, NY
Lite 98.7

This Tik Tok User Found the Perfect Hack for Icy Windshields on Upstate NY Mornings!

The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
TEXAS STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday

The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
EDEN, NY
mynbc5.com

High School Sports: New York Edition - 1/27/23

CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Lots of action for northern New York in high school sports on Friday Jan. 28. Some Clinton County clashes in boys' basketball featuring, solid performances from Beekmantown high school and Peru high school. Section X Potsdam high school also made the trip to Chazy to...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Dean C. Honeywell, 85, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Dean C. Honeywell, 85, of Taylor Road, Alexandria Bay, passed away Saturday morning, February 28th, at his home. He was born November 14, 1937, in Watertown, NY, son of Clark and Katherine Griffin Honeywell. He graduated from Redwood High School and then from Canton ATC.
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
onthewater.com

Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- January 26, 2023

Niagara Falls USA Fishing Forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 from Destination Niagara USA. Fishing in the Niagara River is highly susceptible to almost any kind of winter weather, especially when wind is involved, and Lake Erie is not frozen over. That’s what happened last week when the river fishing turned on and prospects looked good. The next day, thanks to some wind and rain, the water changed quickly and the fishing shut down. Slowly, the water transitioned to more fishable conditions and by the weekend some people were catching fish.
96.1 The Breeze

46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77

Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
BUFFALO, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Oneida, NY

Oneida is a relatively small city in Madison County, New York. Though it's only 22 square miles, Oneida's quaint history is a rich source of points of interest. The city was named after the Native American tribe, which held a large territory around the lake to its north, also called Oneida.
ONEIDA, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Jay Allen Terry, 52, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Memorial Services for Jay Allen Terry, age 52, of Harrisville, will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville. Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. up until the time of the service. A reception will be held following the service at the Trackside Tavern in their new venue in Harrisville. Jay passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center.
HARRISVILLE, NY
98.1 The Hawk

These Upstate New York Teens Rode To School On Snowmobiles

Remember when we were kids, complaining about waiting for the school bus outside during a cold, snowy winter morning? Our parents would reply with stories of how they used to walk to school and back for miles in all kinds of weather, uphill both ways. Yea, I believed that for a few seconds. That is until I realized they said 'uphill both ways.'
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy