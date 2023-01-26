Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Warm temps, lack of snow impacting snowmobile season in CNY
WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With barely any snow on the ground, it’s been a tough year for those who love winter sports, including snowmobilers. For many Central New Yorkers, their sleds should be out, and trails should be groomed by now. “It usually starts around Christmas but...
wwnytv.com
Dry morning, snow for the afternoon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s snow in today’s forecast, but it probably won’t amount to much. It will stay dry through the morning, with scattered snow showers in the early afternoon. Snow becomes more widespread around 3 p.m. It will be light, so we probably won’t...
Weather: Arctic blast on tap for late week
ITHACA, N.Y. — Generally speaking, we’ve gotten off rather lightly so far this winter, pre-Christmas storm system and a few icy mornings excepted. It’s been the warmest January since 1990. Snowfall is modestly below average, it’s been a wet month but much of that has been rain, which the last I checked, you don’t have to shovel.
wwnytv.com
Skates hit the ice for the 11th annual Snowtown Invitational
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Skaters from seven different levels of competition laced up their skates for the 11th annual Snowtown Invitational. The figure skating competition is a qualifying event, part of the Excel Skating Program. Athletes competed in both skill events, and full skating programs. “Some of these girls...
This Tik Tok User Found the Perfect Hack for Icy Windshields on Upstate NY Mornings!
The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday
The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
mynbc5.com
High School Sports: New York Edition - 1/27/23
CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Lots of action for northern New York in high school sports on Friday Jan. 28. Some Clinton County clashes in boys' basketball featuring, solid performances from Beekmantown high school and Peru high school. Section X Potsdam high school also made the trip to Chazy to...
wwnytv.com
Dean C. Honeywell, 85, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Dean C. Honeywell, 85, of Taylor Road, Alexandria Bay, passed away Saturday morning, February 28th, at his home. He was born November 14, 1937, in Watertown, NY, son of Clark and Katherine Griffin Honeywell. He graduated from Redwood High School and then from Canton ATC.
onthewater.com
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- January 26, 2023
Niagara Falls USA Fishing Forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 from Destination Niagara USA. Fishing in the Niagara River is highly susceptible to almost any kind of winter weather, especially when wind is involved, and Lake Erie is not frozen over. That’s what happened last week when the river fishing turned on and prospects looked good. The next day, thanks to some wind and rain, the water changed quickly and the fishing shut down. Slowly, the water transitioned to more fishable conditions and by the weekend some people were catching fish.
newyorkupstate.com
NY Sportsman’s Expo returns to State Fairgrounds this weekend
The annual New York Sportsman’s Expo is back in town this weekend at the Exposition Center at the NYS Fairgrounds. The event opens Saturday at 9 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m., and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets online or at the door.
46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77
Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Oneida, NY
Oneida is a relatively small city in Madison County, New York. Though it's only 22 square miles, Oneida's quaint history is a rich source of points of interest. The city was named after the Native American tribe, which held a large territory around the lake to its north, also called Oneida.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
wwnytv.com
JCC polling determines near half the tri-county population falls in the “middle of the road” politically
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A North Country poll says almost half of residents in the tri-county region feel they are in the middle when it comes to a political party, and the news is not a surprise to some. The numbers come from Jefferson Community College’s annual North Country...
New York State’s Greatest 1-Day Snowfall Records For All Counties
Every winter it seems that New York State gets hit with what we believe to be historic snowstorms. What are some of New York's highest one-day snowfall amounts? Here's a look at all 62 counties. In New York State, one-day snow amounts can be extreme. Some of these records have...
wwnytv.com
Jay Allen Terry, 52, of Harrisville
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Memorial Services for Jay Allen Terry, age 52, of Harrisville, will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville. Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. up until the time of the service. A reception will be held following the service at the Trackside Tavern in their new venue in Harrisville. Jay passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center.
After Almost Two Decades, the Old Man of the Mountain Has Returned to New Hampshire
Were you lucky enough to go see The Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire? I remember going with my family when I was younger. It was a sad day back on May 3, 2003, when The Old Man of the Mountain just collapsed in the early morning hours.
91-acre farm in Palatine protected by easement
The rolling hills of Vosburgh Farm will forever be protected from development thanks to a conservation easement from the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy.
These Upstate New York Teens Rode To School On Snowmobiles
Remember when we were kids, complaining about waiting for the school bus outside during a cold, snowy winter morning? Our parents would reply with stories of how they used to walk to school and back for miles in all kinds of weather, uphill both ways. Yea, I believed that for a few seconds. That is until I realized they said 'uphill both ways.'
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
