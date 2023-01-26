ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Comeback

49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss

Maybe it’s not fair to blame head coach Kyle Shanahan for the San Francisco 49ers getting demolished by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. Guess what? Life isn’t fair. So in that spirit, many 49ers fans and NFL observers were out to blame someone for the 49ers‘ dismal 31-7 loss. Shanahan was as good Read more... The post 49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

The scouting report on Purdy from Eagles who have played him

During this magical seven-game stretch as a starter, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown just two interceptions and he hasn’t thrown a single one in the last three games. It’s part of what has been really impressive about him. But one Eagles defensive back knows exactly what it...
NBC Bay Area

NFL Odds: 49ers' Super Bowl 57 Chances Entering NFC Championship Vs. Eagles

Where 49ers' Super Bowl odds stand entering championship game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers are just one win away from Super Bowl LVII. After San Francisco's 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round last Sunday at Levi's Sunday, the 49ers have the worst odds among the four remaining teams to win the Super Bowl, per odds provided by our partners at PointsBet.
FOX Sports

Brock Purdy aims to become 1st Rookie QB in Super Bowl | THE HERD

Carson Palmer joins Colin Cowherd to talk quarterbacks ahead of the title games. The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to make history by stamping a ticket to the Super Bowl with a rookie QB in Brock Purdy. Palmer tells Colin why he believes the Niners’ success has more to do with Kyle Shanahan’s coaching than Purdy’s skill.
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury report: Linebacker added to list, cornerback could return for NFC title game

PHILADELPHIA – During a typical Friday practice before a Sunday game, the Eagles would work on some red zone situations before returning to the field to stretch and go through their regular practice flow. However, this was no typical week because the team was preparing for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field against the San Francisco 49ers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Joel Embiid Reveals Message to Shake Milton, Georges Niang

The Philadelphia 76ers weren’t the best version of themselves during the first half of Saturday afternoon’s game against the Denver Nuggets. As Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets were finding tons of success on both ends of the floor, even draining 66 percent of their shots, you could sense frustration coming from Philadelphia’s side.
FOX Sports

Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup: Who has the edge in Super Bowl LVII?

There was plenty of drama on the way to this point, but here we are: the AFC's No. 1 team will face the NFC's No. 1 team two weeks from now at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It'll be the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, Feb. 12 on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The matchup is almost too good to be true.
FOX Sports

Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses

Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
