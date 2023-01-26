There was plenty of drama on the way to this point, but here we are: the AFC's No. 1 team will face the NFC's No. 1 team two weeks from now at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It'll be the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, Feb. 12 on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The matchup is almost too good to be true.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO