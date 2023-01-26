Read full article on original website
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Penn Archaeologist Discovers a 5000 Year Old Mesopotamian TavernPrateek DasguptaPenn, PA
Fake Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington County, NJ
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
Riot Police Show Up in Philadelphia After Eagles Celebrations Get Out of Control
Things got a bit too rowdy in the streets of downtown Philadelphia following the Eagles’ 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game Sunday. Per video taken at the scene, police began putting on their riot gear as the celebration continued more than three hours after the Eagles clinched a Super Bowl LVII berth.
49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss
Maybe it’s not fair to blame head coach Kyle Shanahan for the San Francisco 49ers getting demolished by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. Guess what? Life isn’t fair. So in that spirit, many 49ers fans and NFL observers were out to blame someone for the 49ers‘ dismal 31-7 loss. Shanahan was as good Read more... The post 49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
‘Pissed off’ radio host doubles down, keeps ripping Eagles’ Nick Sirianni
Earlier this week, a Pittsburgh radio host poked at Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. And he’s doubling down. Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan appeared on the 94WIP Morning Show on Thursday and said of Sirianni:. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. “Act like you have...
Shannon Sharpe Makes Brave Final Score Prediction for Eagles vs. 49ers
Conference Championship weekend is upon us, and everyone is choosing their picks for both games. On a recent episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe made a bold prediction about the final score of the NFC title game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. “I’m goign to take the 49ers...
NBC Sports
The scouting report on Purdy from Eagles who have played him
During this magical seven-game stretch as a starter, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown just two interceptions and he hasn’t thrown a single one in the last three games. It’s part of what has been really impressive about him. But one Eagles defensive back knows exactly what it...
Reason 49ers lost to Eagles beyond Brock Purdy injury in NFC Championship
It was a brutal day for the San Francisco 49ers, as they saw their dreams of going to the Super Bowl disappear in a 31-7 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game. Key injuries to quarterback Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson obviously played a key role, but the Niners regularly hurt their own chances with penalties.
Philly-area showdown brings 3 of America’s best HS hoopsters together in 1 game
There is no question about the anticipation of the showdown Saturday at 2 p.m. between Philadelphia Imhotep and Camden High School at Hagan Arena on the campus of Saint Joseph’s University.
NBC Bay Area
NFL Odds: 49ers' Super Bowl 57 Chances Entering NFC Championship Vs. Eagles
Where 49ers' Super Bowl odds stand entering championship game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers are just one win away from Super Bowl LVII. After San Francisco's 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round last Sunday at Levi's Sunday, the 49ers have the worst odds among the four remaining teams to win the Super Bowl, per odds provided by our partners at PointsBet.
Jason Kelce is the Center for the Philadelphia Eagles — Who's His Wife, Kylie?
Jason Kelce is playing center tomorrow for the Philadelphia Eagles as the team takes on the San Francisco 49ers to see who moves on to the Super Bowl, and his wife will likely be in attendance. The player got his start with the Eagles back in 2011 and has started...
NFL Network 49ers-Eagles segment goes awry thanks to Philly superfan
"YEAH. YEAH. YEAH BABY. WOO. YEAH. YEAH. GO BIRDS. GO BIRDS."
How Many Times Have the Philadelphia Eagles Played in the Super Bowl?
The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the most consistently successful franchises in the NFL over the last three decades, but they don’t exactly have the hardware to show for it. Since the first Super Bowl was played in 1967, the Eagles have reached the championship game only a couple of times despite recording more than 20 double-digit-win seasons.
49ers Could Be Without Notable Running Back vs. Eagles
Although the 49ers will have Christian McCaffrey at their disposal for this Sunday's game against the Eagles, their backfield may not be at full strength. On Friday, the 49ers listed running back Elijah Mitchell as questionable for the NFC Championship Game. Mitchell missed ...
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy aims to become 1st Rookie QB in Super Bowl | THE HERD
Carson Palmer joins Colin Cowherd to talk quarterbacks ahead of the title games. The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to make history by stamping a ticket to the Super Bowl with a rookie QB in Brock Purdy. Palmer tells Colin why he believes the Niners’ success has more to do with Kyle Shanahan’s coaching than Purdy’s skill.
FOX Sports
The Eagles hoist the NFC Championship trophy and Jalen Hurts leads fans in singing 'Fly Eagles Fly'
The Philadelphia Eagles celebrated the NFC Championship after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7. Quarterback Jalen Hurts sung "Fly Eagles Fly" with Eagles' fans.
Eagles injury report: Linebacker added to list, cornerback could return for NFC title game
PHILADELPHIA – During a typical Friday practice before a Sunday game, the Eagles would work on some red zone situations before returning to the field to stretch and go through their regular practice flow. However, this was no typical week because the team was preparing for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field against the San Francisco 49ers.
Predicting the Phillies 2023 Record
With Spring Training approaching and the 2023 MLB season just around the corner, we take a crack at predicting the Philadelphia Phillies record for the upcoming season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joel Embiid Reveals Message to Shake Milton, Georges Niang
The Philadelphia 76ers weren’t the best version of themselves during the first half of Saturday afternoon’s game against the Denver Nuggets. As Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets were finding tons of success on both ends of the floor, even draining 66 percent of their shots, you could sense frustration coming from Philadelphia’s side.
FOX Sports
Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup: Who has the edge in Super Bowl LVII?
There was plenty of drama on the way to this point, but here we are: the AFC's No. 1 team will face the NFC's No. 1 team two weeks from now at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It'll be the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, Feb. 12 on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The matchup is almost too good to be true.
FOX Sports
Ohio State hires James Laurinaitis & Tennessee extends Huepel's contract | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed Ohio State Buckeyes hiring former linebacker James Laurinaitis as a defensive GA. Joel believes that Laurinaitis can help transform the defense into a powerhouse like the offense is for wide receivers. He then discussed the Tennessee Volunteers giving Josh Huepel a contract extension after their 11-win season.
FOX Sports
Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses
Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
