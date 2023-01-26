ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren County, MI

MLive

Man arrested in Kent County after leading police on car, foot chase

KENT COUNTY, MI – Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Kent City man who was arrested in connection to a series of pursuits, Sparta police said. The suspect is currently lodged in the Kent County Jail for fourth-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer as well as three outstanding warrants. Police did not say what the warrants were for.
KENT COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Fraud alert issued on entity pretending to be employed by City of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo issued a fraud alert on Friday, January 26 on an entity pretending to be employed by the City of Kalamazoo. According to city officials, an entity pretending to be iParametrics, a contractor employed by the city, is soliciting local businesses for grant work with an up-front retainer.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Edwardsburg man killed in early Sunday crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — An Edwardsburg man dies in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. CLOSINGS: Churches cancelling services due to Sunday morning weather conditions. 19-year-old Gage Strawderman of Edwardsburg, Michigan, was heading eastbound on US-12 when he ran off the road,...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
MLive

Police release names of people killed in M-139 crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – Police have released the names of two people killed in a crash Tuesday. Jeffrey Downey, 60, of Baroda, was driving when the vehicle crashed into a tree after driving off M-139 at Sherr Road in Berrien County’s Berrien Township, Michigan State Police said. Dolores...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
sooleader.com

Kalamazoo man 'addicted to venison' charged with deer poaching

A Kalamazoo man was in court last week for a pretrial hearing related to illegal deer hunting, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned earlier this month in the 8th District Court of Kalamazoo County for the following 10 charges, sought by the Michigan DNR:
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
go955.com

Kalamazoo County clerk warning homeowners of real estate company offer

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefits program. In a FOX17 news report from Friday, January 26, Place put out the call to homeowners to be aware of a program offered by MV Realty called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement, which offers people cash upfront in exchange for the exclusive right to list their home should they decide to sell.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation

BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Fox17

Police investigate 3 overnight break-ins at Kentwood businesses

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a series of break-ins throughout Kentwood Friday morning. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says three break-ins took place between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. We’re told thieves broke in to a gas station on 52nd Street, a business on 29th...
KENTWOOD, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Incriminating statements by Portage murder suspect not allowed as evidence

KALAMAZOO, MI – Statements a woman made to police while being questioned about a homicide are not allowed as evidence, based on a ruling by a judge. Iyanna Colon had asked twice for an attorney when two Portage police detectives questioned her about the death of Maan Saleh Alblowi on Jan. 17, 2022. She later said she wanted to remain silent after being read her Miranda Rights.
PORTAGE, MI

