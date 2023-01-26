Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Kent County after leading police on car, foot chase
KENT COUNTY, MI – Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Kent City man who was arrested in connection to a series of pursuits, Sparta police said. The suspect is currently lodged in the Kent County Jail for fourth-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer as well as three outstanding warrants. Police did not say what the warrants were for.
WWMT
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo County law enforcement leaders release statement on the death of Tyre Nichols
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office released a "Statement to our Community on the Death of Tyre Nichols," on Friday around 5 p.m. Video of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols’ violent arrest that happened in Memphis, Tenn. was released Friday at 7 p.m. 'Horrific': video of Tyre...
wkzo.com
Fraud alert issued on entity pretending to be employed by City of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo issued a fraud alert on Friday, January 26 on an entity pretending to be employed by the City of Kalamazoo. According to city officials, an entity pretending to be iParametrics, a contractor employed by the city, is soliciting local businesses for grant work with an up-front retainer.
WWMTCw
WWMTCw
K-9 Bruno helps in arrest of Covert Township man found hiding in brush
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County deputies were called to help Covert Township Police with a vehicle chase on Thursday around 11 p.m., according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department. The car driven by 36-year-old Brian Smith, drove out of Covert Township, went into a field,...
sooleader.com
Kalamazoo man 'addicted to venison' charged with deer poaching
A Kalamazoo man was in court last week for a pretrial hearing related to illegal deer hunting, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned earlier this month in the 8th District Court of Kalamazoo County for the following 10 charges, sought by the Michigan DNR:
go955.com
Kalamazoo County clerk warning homeowners of real estate company offer
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefits program. In a FOX17 news report from Friday, January 26, Place put out the call to homeowners to be aware of a program offered by MV Realty called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement, which offers people cash upfront in exchange for the exclusive right to list their home should they decide to sell.
Can you Help Identify This Person? Suspect Robbed Grand Rapids Area Smoke Shop at Gunpoint
The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect. The robbery occurred December 22nd, 2022, just before 9p.m. at Rise Smoke Shop on Alpine Ave. NW, just north of 4 Mile. According to police, the individual pictured held a pistol in his right hand and...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
wtvbam.com
Woman charged with four felonies in connection with Thursday afternoon shooting of her daughter
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A 64-year-old Coldwater woman was arraigned in Branch County District Court Friday afternoon on four felony counts after she allegedly shot her 33-year-old daughter during a domestic dispute. Kathleen Rowe was arrested after the shooting in the 500 block of Pamela Drive just north of...
Fox17
Police investigate 3 overnight break-ins at Kentwood businesses
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a series of break-ins throughout Kentwood Friday morning. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says three break-ins took place between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. We’re told thieves broke in to a gas station on 52nd Street, a business on 29th...
Incriminating statements by Portage murder suspect not allowed as evidence
KALAMAZOO, MI – Statements a woman made to police while being questioned about a homicide are not allowed as evidence, based on a ruling by a judge. Iyanna Colon had asked twice for an attorney when two Portage police detectives questioned her about the death of Maan Saleh Alblowi on Jan. 17, 2022. She later said she wanted to remain silent after being read her Miranda Rights.
Burglars use stolen car to break gas-station door in rash of overnight break-ins
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police in Kent County are investigating multiple overnight burglaries, including a break-in in which a stolen car was used to break the doors of a Byron Township gas station to gain entry. Kent County sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Brunner said investigators are working with police in...
