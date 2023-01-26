SOUTH BEND, Ind.- The South Bend Common Council is looking for applicants to serve as citizen members on 10 different Common Council Standing Committees. In compliance with the South Bend Municipal Code, applicants eligible to serve as citizen members must be a South Bend resident for at least one year, available to attend regular meetings, and be interested in and/or have experience on the committee's topic.

