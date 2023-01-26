ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Cultivate Food Rescue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jim Conklin, co-founder and executive director of Cultivate Food Rescue, joined Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk about the organization’s continued growth. “Next year, we’re going to rescue 1.5 million pounds of food,” Conklin said. “That will be our largest...
WNDU

34th annual Notre Dame Student Film Festival

A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. Father Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joseph High School. Graduation ceremonies for South Bend Schools to be held at Compton Family Ice...
WNDU

Prayer vigil held for Tyre Nichols in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday night, Memphis police released the street and bodycam footage of the fatal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, and in response, protests and prayer vigils are taking place all over the country. Following the release of the footage, protests and vigils popped up all...
abc57.com

South Bend Common Council seeking applications from community members

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Common Council is accepting applications from individuals who are looking to serve as citizen members of various council committees. Officials are looking for dedicated applicants who are interested in moving community efforts forward. Requirements include:. Applicant must be a resident of the city...
WNDU

Granger Community Church feeds local community with annual food drop

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Granger Community Church hosted it’s 21st annual food drop on Saturday morning. An event that supported more than 6,400 people by supplying food to fifteen local food pantries, three homeless shelters, and thirteen neighborhoods across Michiana. Not only is it a special event for the...
WNDU

Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend

WNDU

Notre Dame Student Film Festival taking place this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame’s 34th annual Student Film Festival is making a return to campus this weekend!. The 13 films are produced by students who are studying filmmaking. Students did everything from script writing, to directing and editing. Some students even traveled around...
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

The Crusader Newspaper

Pastor Cedric Oliver of Embassies of Christ passes

Pastor Cedric Oliver (photo credit: Embassies of Christ website) The Sunday, January 22nd post on the Facebook page of Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries announced the passing of its co-pastor Dr. Cedric Oliver. The church was founded in 1990 by Pastor Oliver and his wife Joyce Oliver. Embassies of Christ...
WNDU

Saint Joseph High School community remembers Father Walter Bly

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A staple in the Saint Joseph High School community has passed away. Father Walter J. Bly passed away Thursday night at the age of 90. The news was confirmed by WHME Sports Director and Countdown to Kickoff co-host Chuck Freeby on social media Friday morning.
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Maya Papaya

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Joel Ealy from the South Bend Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Maya Papaya, a 2-year-old terrier mix that is looking for a new home. For more information on Maya Papaya check out the video above!. If...
abc57.com

Citizen members urged to serve on South Bend's Standing Committees

SOUTH BEND, Ind.- The South Bend Common Council is looking for applicants to serve as citizen members on 10 different Common Council Standing Committees. In compliance with the South Bend Municipal Code, applicants eligible to serve as citizen members must be a South Bend resident for at least one year, available to attend regular meetings, and be interested in and/or have experience on the committee's topic.
WNDU

‘Discover Winter Nights’ returns to Cass County for 17th year

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Cass County brought back its 17th annual ‘Discover Winter Nights’ to Dr. T.K. Lawless Park on Saturday night. Visitors could enjoy different attractions at the park, from a tractor sleigh-ride, lighted cross-country ski trails, or enjoying some warmth from the campfire. But the main event is the tubing hill, where people of all ages come to find out if they can become “King of the Hill.”
WNDU

1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash

