David Haak has been appointed to the Arkansas Highway Commission by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Haak will replace Robert Moore and his term will expire on January 14, 2033. “I will be appointing David Haak to serve on the Arkansas Highway Commission – someone who will play a critical role in bringing new, high paying jobs to the state while improving the quality of life for all Arkansans,” Sanders said in a statement. “David’s lifetime of public service, community involvement, and strong leadership will make him an asset to the commission – and I am confident that together we will ensure that U.S. Highway 82 finally becomes a four-lane interstate, unleashing south Arkansas’ full economic potential.”

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO