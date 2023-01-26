Read full article on original website
foxsportstexarkana.com
Richmond Road and Galleria Oaks intersection to get new traffic signal
TEXARKANA — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) says that the intersection of Richmond Road and Galleria Oaks will receive a new traffic signal in the summer. TXDOT announced Jan. 27 that the plans were approved to upgrade the traffic signal. According to the transportation department, the improvements will...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, January 20. Nikco M. Freeman, 30, Camden, failure to appear. Taylor Carter, 29, Magnolia, Forgery 1St degree,...
magnoliareporter.com
Southern Airways Express gets four-year deal to serve El Dorado, Hot Springs, Harrison
Southern Airways Express has been selected to continue as the Essential Air Service provider to airports in El Dorado, Hot Springs and Harrison. Passengers will continue to enjoy round-trip commercial flights to Dallas and Memphis courtesy of Southern Airways Express, LLC, as the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) selected Southern to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) for a four-year term to expire on February 28, 2027.
magnoliareporter.com
Tom's Korner Store cited for alcohol sale to minor
A Magnolia retailer was cited this month by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board for selling alcoholic beverages to a minor. The ABC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. According to the ABC website posting on January 20, Tom's Korner Store at 3860 Hwy. 344 in...
2 fires in 3 Shreveport homes displace 6 residents
The Shreveport Fire Department has declared a single-story, wood-frame home in the Allendale neighborhood a total loss and an adjacent home damaged, while two adults and three children escaped unharmed after a separate fire broke out in Shreveport's Southern Hills neighborhood on Saturday night.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 deaths up by four in South Arkansas counties
South Arkansas has suffered four COVID-19 deaths since Thursday, including two in Union County and one each in Columbia and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,707. Total Active Cases: 37. No change since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,565.
magnoliareporter.com
Five Columbia Countians held as part of regional drug trafficking round-up
Five Columbia County residents have been arrested as part of a statewide operation to apprehend people involved in drug trafficking. Sheriff Leroy Martin said search warrants were issued for several locations. Officers from the Sheriff’s Office, Magnolia Police Department, 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the U.S. Marshal’s Service executed the warrants.
magnoliareporter.com
Disappointed with Gov. Sanders' broadband order
I just read that Gov. Sanders has signed another executive order, No. 23-14 to stop broadband in Columbia County. What in the world is she thinking?. I live in Columbia County and in a rural area of the county and was so hoping to get broadband. Now it looks like our wonderful and newly elected governor has dashed that hope. I am so upset over this.
magnoliareporter.com
Rowe Casa Organics expands operations at TexAmericas Center
TEXARKANA -- TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, has announced Rowe Casa Organics will once again expand operations on its property in to a 24,000 square foot complex of buildings. Rowe Casa Organics is an all-natural supplements company producing...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Sherri Penix to Serve as Texarkana ISD Deputy Superintendent
Texarkana, TX– Sherri Penix, current Chief Innovation Officer, has been named. the new Deputy Superintendent of Texarkana ISD. As Deputy Superintendent, Mrs. Penix will assist the superintendent with cross-functional initiatives and overall execution of the district’s Imagine 2026 Strategic Plan. “Imagine 2026 drives all of our work as...
magnoliareporter.com
WebsterParishJournal.com : Dixie Inn to benefit from GUMBO program
Representatives from AT&T met with police jurors and a group of interested citizens from Webster Parish on Tuesday. AT&T signed a grant agreement for a project area within Webster Parish on November 21 of this past year. The program helping with the cost of this project is the Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) grant program.
magnoliareporter.com
Governor pledges U.S. 82 four-lane, appoints former TexARKana representative to highway commission
David Haak has been appointed to the Arkansas Highway Commission by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Haak will replace Robert Moore and his term will expire on January 14, 2033. “I will be appointing David Haak to serve on the Arkansas Highway Commission – someone who will play a critical role in bringing new, high paying jobs to the state while improving the quality of life for all Arkansans,” Sanders said in a statement. “David’s lifetime of public service, community involvement, and strong leadership will make him an asset to the commission – and I am confident that together we will ensure that U.S. Highway 82 finally becomes a four-lane interstate, unleashing south Arkansas’ full economic potential.”
magnoliareporter.com
Canfor closing two British Columbia mills, one permanently
Canfor Corporation is permanently closing its Chetwynd, British Columbia sawmill and pellet plant and temporarily closing its Houston, British Columbia sawmill for an extended period to facilitate a major redevelopment on the site. Canfor’s Urbana sawmill in Union County is not affected. The company intends to build a new,...
magnoliareporter.com
UCA lists Columbia County students on Presidential and Dean's lists
CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas has named Columbia County students who are fall 2022 Presidential Scholars, or who made the Dean’s List.
KSLA
Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Shreveport Police Department found a man shot on East Kings Highway near Camp Bow Wow. According to SPD, a white male in his thirties was fatally shot, and there was more than one shot fired. Police say it’s possible the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.
Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Portion of Texarkana
Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for residences in Lakewood and Union, on the Arkansas side. According to a press release, this order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure due to a power failure.
Driver crashes vehicle into U.S. Post Office building in El Dorado; no injuries reported
El Dorado Fire Department and the El Dorado Police Department responded to a vehicle crash on South Timberlane Drive.
East Texas man wanted for not completing cemetery memorials for customers, police say
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man is wanted for allegedly not completing cemetery memorials for customers, police said. The Atlanta Police Department is looking for Bobby Joel Caraway Jr., 56, for the felony offense of theft. He is also wanted on other misdemeanor warrants. Authorities said Caraway was the owner of Hopkins Memorials […]
KTBS
Car catches fire after crashing into house in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A car with no occupants caught fire after crashing into a home on the 4700 block of Linwood Avenue in Shreveport around 10 p.m. Thursday night. The Shreveport Fire Department said no one was in the home at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.
KSLA
Community comes together in prayer for victims of Sugar Lane mass shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After the shooting that happened on Sugar Lane, the community gathered in abundance for a prayer vigil on the corner of David Raines and MLK Drive. The community came together to extend their hearts and show love to the family affected in the incident. Tabatha Taylor,...
