magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 deaths up by four in South Arkansas counties
South Arkansas has suffered four COVID-19 deaths since Thursday, including two in Union County and one each in Columbia and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,707. Total Active Cases: 37. No change since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,565.
magnoliareporter.com
Southern Airways Express gets four-year deal to serve El Dorado, Hot Springs, Harrison
Southern Airways Express has been selected to continue as the Essential Air Service provider to airports in El Dorado, Hot Springs and Harrison. Passengers will continue to enjoy round-trip commercial flights to Dallas and Memphis courtesy of Southern Airways Express, LLC, as the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) selected Southern to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) for a four-year term to expire on February 28, 2027.
KHBS
Hot Spring County jail administrator resigns after deputies arrested
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The administrator of the Hot Spring County Jail resigned two days after deputies with the Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office were arrested,KATV, 40/29's sister station in Little Rock, reports. Hot Spring County Lieutenant Darrell Peirce and Corporal Robert Campbell were arrested on Wednesday. They are...
thv11.com
Problems in Jefferson County persist
Problems in Jefferson County continue— and this time in the quorum court. Justices of the peace say they can't do their jobs due to a roadblock from the county judge.
Detention officers leave Hot Spring County Jail during battery investigation
One Hot Spring County detention officer has resigned, and another is fired as they are under investigation for allegedly beating a man released from their jail.
salineriverchronicle.com
Pine Bluff to get new Chick-fil-A on Highway 63
According to partnering news outlets, Saline River Chronicle has learned that a new Chick-fil-A is planned to be built on Highway 63 south of Walmart. As you can see from the above photo, the planned location is set to be south of the intersection of Highway 63 and I-530. That will put the new restaurant north of the popular Southern Edge truck stop.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up slightly in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases were up slightly Thursday in Columbia, Nevada and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas, but there were 25 deaths statewide. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,698. Total Active Cases:...
Hot Spring County sheriff responds to claim inmate was assaulted after release from custody
The Hot Spring County sheriff is speaking up after two of his deputies were arrested and accused of beating a former inmate while dropping him off in another county.
arkadelphian.com
Cattle prices surge as supply falls, demand holds steady
FRIENDSHIP — If you ask James Mitchell about the bright side of the 2022 drought, he’ll tell you this: Better now than then. “I’d much rather be having the conversation about current prices than about what they were one or two years ago,” Mitchell said on Jan. 23, addressing about two dozen attendees at the year’s first livestock and forage production meeting, held in Friendship, Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
Canfor closing two British Columbia mills, one permanently
Canfor Corporation is permanently closing its Chetwynd, British Columbia sawmill and pellet plant and temporarily closing its Houston, British Columbia sawmill for an extended period to facilitate a major redevelopment on the site. Canfor’s Urbana sawmill in Union County is not affected. The company intends to build a new,...
Benton 13-year-old hit-and-run laid to rest amid investigation
The casket is now closed but the investigation is still open into the death of a 13-year-old in Benton. Saturday, Family and friends remembered the teen's life.
arkadelphian.com
Arkadelphia hospital gets Pearl award for stroke care performance
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) recognizes 14 hospitals for excellence in stroke patient care. These awards are based on stroke care performance as documented in the Arkansas Stroke Registry for July 2021 and June 2022 patient discharges. They are given to hospitals for providing defect-free stroke care. Defect-free care is an aggregated metric based on the ten American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA) Coverdell performance measures in the Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Patient Management Tool. These measures are benchmarked according to the standards of evidence-based stroke care guidelines to ensure stroke patients receive appropriate and timely care.
clevelandcountyherald.com
Kingsland Woman Dies in Accident
RISON - Janet Gaddy, 61, of Kingsland, died last Friday evening, Jan. 20, in a two-car accident along Hwy. 167 in Grant County, Arkansas State Police reported. According to the accident report, Gaddy was traveling southbound in a 2013 Chevy Equinox when a northbound 2022 Toyota Corolla driven by Geraldine Boyd, 76, of Hot Springs, crossed the center line and collided head on with Gaddy. State Police reported the accident took place at about 7:50 p.m. Friday along a stretch of Hwy. 167 in rural Grant County. Gaddy was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Grant County coroner. Road conditions were reported to be dry and clear at the time of the accident.
arkadelphian.com
Two arsons under investigation in Arkadelphia
Arkadelphia authorities on Friday are piecing together a charred puzzle after two homes were destroyed in overnight fires. Although police aren’t yet releasing details, two separate cases of arson, both dated Jan. 27, were filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department. No details are available in those reports as they are sealed as felony investigations.
Warren 8-year-old back home after 5 months in hospital following burn accident
The family of an 8-year-old burn victim is all smiles as he has been discharged from the hospital after 5 months of recovery.
FOX Food Spotlight: Lil D’s BBQ
Lil D's BBQ, which is based in Pine Bluff, stopped by FOX 16's Good Day Arkansas on Friday.
arkadelphian.com
Sanders’ order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
mysaline.com
Areas of Arkansas could get 12 inches; Saline County is a question mark
There’s a lot of talk on social media about snow, and there’s no denying that Saline County’s weather will change significantly on Tuesday, but the white stuff is mostly for the part of the state that is several miles north and west of Interstate 30. Having said that, we’ll be updating if anything changes, as it frequently does with winter weather.
Hot Spring County deputies arrested for allegedly punching, pepper spraying man in the face
The Saline County Sheriff's Office said that two deputies from Hot Spring are facing charges for allegedly beating a man in their custody.
Speaker of House, Matthew Shepherd, gives latest details on state legislative sessions in Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The House of Representatives entered its third week of the 2023 Legislative Sessions on Monday. After a whole week of sessions, many may wonder what bills are being passed or proposed. “We’ve had a little over 300 bills filed in the House and a couple hundred on the Senate end. Those bills […]
