Massachusetts State

MassLive.com

10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 22-29

A condo in East Sandwich that sold for $100,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 22 and Jan. 29. In total, 44 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $647,733, $436 per square foot.
SANDWICH, MA
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Quincy

A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a store in Eastern Massachusetts is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. The seven-figure award was won from the “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Hancock Tobacco in Quincy on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
QUINCY, MA
See all homes sold in Cape Cod, Jan. 22 to Jan. 29

The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Cape Cod reported from Jan. 22 to Jan 29. There were 44 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,254-square-foot home on Little Lane in Harwich that sold for $580,000.
HARWICH, MA
Powerball jackpot: $613 million at stake for Monday night drawing

The Powerball jackpot is well over half a billion dollars ahead of its drawing for Monday, Jan. 30, according to the Powerball website. Sitting at $613 million as of Monday morning, this Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $329 million before taxes if a winner choses a lump-sum option. The jackpot has rolled over 30 times since it was last hit on Nov. 19, 2022. During that November drawing, the jackpot had been worth $92.9 million, and one winning ticket was sold in Kansas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 bonus bets for championship weekend

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Before teams like the Cavaliers and Bengals sprint into action this weekend, first-time customers who apply our DraftKings Ohio promo...
OHIO STATE
