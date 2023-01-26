The Powerball jackpot is well over half a billion dollars ahead of its drawing for Monday, Jan. 30, according to the Powerball website. Sitting at $613 million as of Monday morning, this Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $329 million before taxes if a winner choses a lump-sum option. The jackpot has rolled over 30 times since it was last hit on Nov. 19, 2022. During that November drawing, the jackpot had been worth $92.9 million, and one winning ticket was sold in Kansas.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO