Wheaton, IL

westernmassnews.com

St. Thomas CYO reveals investigation from team involved basketball incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News spoke with the director of the St. Thomas Catholic Youth Organization announcing the results of their investigation after the alleged rough play during last Saturday’s game. Wilshire Spirits girls’ basketball team alleged being called derogatory names by the St. Thomas (CYO) team...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

30th Pastoral Anniversary and Retirement Celebration for Bishop Curtis Shaird

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a celebration on Saturday for the 30th Pastoral Anniversary and retirement of Bishop Curtis Shaird. The celebration will be taking place on Saturday at the Crestview Country Club in Agawam at 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the City of Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will be in attendance.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Jan. 30, 2023

Ronald McDonald House of Springfield and partnering sponsor Gary Rome Hyundai announced that together they raised $175,686 in the second annual Trees of Hope Event held at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke. The effort ran from Nov. 4 through 18. “We want to thank all our sponsors and donors who...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester Railers sweep home-and-home as Brent Moran posts 31 saves

Reading, PA – The Worcester Railers HC (22-17-3-0 47 points) defeated the Reading Royals (25-12-2-0 52 points) by a final score of 3-2 on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 5,628 at Santander Arena. This closed out their two-game series against the Royals this weekend. The Worcester Railers are home next weekend for a three-game series against the South Carolina Stingrays.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Vigil to be held for Tyre Nichols in Worcester on Monday

Two activist organizations in Worcester are planning a candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols, a Black man killed by police officers in Tennessee earlier this month. Free Worcester and the Independent Socialist Group are organizing the vigil to be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday outside of Worcester City Hall, 455 Main St.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

