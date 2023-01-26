Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PVIAC Track and Field Week 6 late meet: Northampton boys and girls dominate individual events
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Northampton boys and girls indoor track was ever-present in the late meet on Sunday afternoon at Smith College. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
PVIAC Track and Field Week 6 early meet: Frontier girls, West Springfield boys put on strong showing
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Frontier girls indoor track put on a dominant showing on Sunday, ending the morning with 10 top finishers, while West Springfield boys ended with eight top finishers.
westernmassnews.com
St. Thomas CYO reveals investigation from team involved basketball incident
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News spoke with the director of the St. Thomas Catholic Youth Organization announcing the results of their investigation after the alleged rough play during last Saturday’s game. Wilshire Spirits girls’ basketball team alleged being called derogatory names by the St. Thomas (CYO) team...
UMass women’s basketball rolls past Duquesne for sixth straight win
PITTSBURGH – University of Massachusetts women’s basketball garnered its sixth consecutive victory after defeating Duquesne University, 83-61, at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse on Sunday afternoon. Four Minutewomen recorded double figures in the win, led by senior Sydney Taylor with 20 points. UMass improves to 17-4 overall and 7-1 in...
RJ Luis, Dyondre Dominguez step up to lead UMass men’s basketball to 87-79 win over Duquesne
AMHERST – Without the services of its two leading scorers, Noah Fernandes and Matt Cross, members of the UMass men’s basketball team knew someone had to step up. That someone was freshman RJ Luis.
Chicopee wrestling claims 30th annual Mount Greylock Tournament, Frontier earns two first-place finishes
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Editors Note: All of the information published below was submitted to MassLive. But if more statistics are received, this article will be updated.
Springfield Central High School holds Junior ROTC drill competition
A Junior ROTC competition was held on Saturday. Springfield Central High School was filled with cadets as nine teams competed in a drill competition. 22News learned what being part of a drill team does for the many cadets who were competing.
Westfield Athenaeum hosts ‘exciting’ West Springfield artist exhibit, reception
WEST SPRINGFIELD — For Christine Hartman, there’s nothing better than squeezing out a blob of intense, lovely oil paint or picking up a vibrant stick of pastel. The materials she uses to create her art are the least intellectual and the most sensual part of the work for her.
Scoreboard: Jayden Bass, No. 1 Central boys basketball edges out No. 8 Northampton & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 1 Central boys basketball defeated No. 8 Northampton on Friday night, 59-53, behind a strong performance from Jayden Bass.
Springfield Thunderbirds soar past Belleville, 6-1, for fifth consecutive win
SPRINGFIELD — After a quiet first period that left the game scoreless, the Springfield Thunderbirds erupted with a string of dominant plays to defeat the Belleville Senators 6-1 on Saturday night. Just 59 seconds into the second period, Martin Frk rifled a shot toward the goal off a cross...
30th Pastoral Anniversary and Retirement Celebration for Bishop Curtis Shaird
AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a celebration on Saturday for the 30th Pastoral Anniversary and retirement of Bishop Curtis Shaird. The celebration will be taking place on Saturday at the Crestview Country Club in Agawam at 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the City of Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will be in attendance.
Business Monday ETC: Jan. 30, 2023
Ronald McDonald House of Springfield and partnering sponsor Gary Rome Hyundai announced that together they raised $175,686 in the second annual Trees of Hope Event held at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke. The effort ran from Nov. 4 through 18. “We want to thank all our sponsors and donors who...
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Jan. 22 to Jan. 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Jan. 22 to Jan 29. There were 13 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 942-square-foot home on Goss Hill Road in Huntington that sold for $306,000.
Worcester Railers sweep home-and-home as Brent Moran posts 31 saves
Reading, PA – The Worcester Railers HC (22-17-3-0 47 points) defeated the Reading Royals (25-12-2-0 52 points) by a final score of 3-2 on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 5,628 at Santander Arena. This closed out their two-game series against the Royals this weekend. The Worcester Railers are home next weekend for a three-game series against the South Carolina Stingrays.
Vigil to be held for Tyre Nichols in Worcester on Monday
Two activist organizations in Worcester are planning a candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols, a Black man killed by police officers in Tennessee earlier this month. Free Worcester and the Independent Socialist Group are organizing the vigil to be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday outside of Worcester City Hall, 455 Main St.
A new Colleen is preparing to be crowned in Holyoke
West Springfield residents are getting ready to salute their new Colleen.
Chicopee’s Faded Barber Lounge, 8 other businesses get grants from Latino Economic Development Corp.
CHICOPEE – Ricardo Diaz-Vargas opened Faded Barber Lounge in 2020. It was not – with COVID-19 protocols in place — an ideal time to open a business requiring customers be physically present to get haircuts. “The first year was not great,” he said. But the business...
PeoplesBank donates $2.3 million in 2022, setting new record for the local, mutually owned bank
HOLYOKE — PeoplesBank donated $2.3 million in 2022, setting a new record and increasing $1 million more than 2021. “There is a lot of need out there,” said Matthew Bannister, PeoplesBank senior vice president for marketing and corporate responsibility. And that need has changed due to COVID and...
Single family residence in East Longmeadow sells for $560,000
Cory Battles and Samantha Battles acquired the property at 146 Meadowbrook Road, East Longmeadow, from Shaleice Parris and Dustin Parris on Jan. 10, 2023, for $560,000 which works out to $281 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 67,007 square-foot lot. Additional...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 22 to Jan. 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 22 to Jan 29. There were 116 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,726-square-foot home on Crown Street in Clinton that sold for $385,500.
