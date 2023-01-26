ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erlanger, KY

WKRC

Police investigating apparent homicide in North Fairmount

NORTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an apparent homicide in North Fairmount. Police received a call regarding a shooting on Pulte Street at approximately 5:20 p.m. There is currently no information regarding a victim. The investigation is ongoing.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Springfield

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 49-year-old Ray Henderson was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle around 7:50 p.m. OSP says the preliminary investigation shows Henderson […]
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Local baker with spina bifida expands cheesecake business

SILVERTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A young woman living with spina bifida is making a huge difference with her cheesecake business. When the open sign flashes on at Just Brew Coffee House in Silverton, guests will be able to pick up a cup of coffee and now one of Maggie's Marvelous Mini Cheesecakes.
SILVERTON, OH
WKRC

Artificial intelligence program passes university exams

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The new artificial intelligence program ChatGPT is smart enough to pass prestigious graduate-level exams. However, the program didn't pass with notably high grades. The AI program passed four law exams in four classes at the University of Minnesota, and another exam at the University of Pennsylvania...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local extreme athlete, Olympic silver medalist, retires professionally

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - A local extreme athlete says he is coming off the slopes, at least, professionally. Friday, Lawrenceburg native Nick Goepper announced his retirement from professional skiing. Goepper has competed on the international stage at the Olympics and the X Games for more than a decade. He won...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WKRC

Police looking for missing Wyoming woman

Police are looking for a missing woman from Wyoming. Kimberly Goddard, 62, said she was going for a walk but never returned. She was last seen at 223 W Seymour Avenue. She was wearing a black windbreaker and a pink shirt. Police said she may have her mother's white Jeep...
WYOMING, OH
WKRC

NKY student with Prader-Willi syndrome fulfills dream of playing for basketball team

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - It was a dream come true for a senior at Ryle High School who loves sports. Jacob Arnold is usually the team manager for the Raiders basketball team, but he got the nod to be on the starting five for the first time in his high school basketball career. His teammates voted to get him a starting spot for Senior night on Friday.
UNION, KY

