28-year-old killed in Saturday evening North Fairmount shooting
Around 5:20 p.m. Saturday evening, police responded to the 1600 block of Pulte Street in North Fairmount where they found 28-year-old Caleb Simpson fatally shot.
WKRC
Police shoot man accused of nearly striking a Wyoming officer with his vehicle
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - At least one person was hospitalized after an incident at a home in Wyoming. Police originally responded to a multi-family home on Durrell Avenue near Burns at around 1 a.m. for a report of a home invasion. One person was taken to UC Medical Center, according...
WKRC
Local assembly seeking feedback on rehab project for park's historic pavilion
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local historic pavilion will not be demolished and instead will be restored. The pavilion in Owl's Nest Park was set to be torn down in June 2021. But work by the East Walnut Hills Assembly, the Evanston Community Council and the O'Bryonville Business Group saved it.
Fox 19
Physical altercation between substitute teacher, CPS student under investigation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The parent of a student at Roll Hill Elementary School says her son was injured after a substitute teacher allegedly grabbed his arm and shoved him into a corner. In a statement, Cincinnati Public Schools said they received a report on Tuesday that a substitute was involved...
WKRC
Police investigating apparent homicide in North Fairmount
NORTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an apparent homicide in North Fairmount. Police received a call regarding a shooting on Pulte Street at approximately 5:20 p.m. There is currently no information regarding a victim. The investigation is ongoing.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police investigating reports of substitute teacher assaulting fifth grader
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after a young student was injured at Roll Hill School Tuesday. Police are investigating allegations that a substitute teacher assaulted a fifth-grade boy. The boy's family said it happened around breakfast time at the school and that the student's homeroom teacher witnessed the incident and stepped in to help.
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Springfield
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 49-year-old Ray Henderson was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle around 7:50 p.m. OSP says the preliminary investigation shows Henderson […]
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of a shooting in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a shooting in the 9700 block of Dunraven Drive in Colerain Township. Possible serious injuries. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Decoursey Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Decoursey Avenue in Covington. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WKRC
Local baker with spina bifida expands cheesecake business
SILVERTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A young woman living with spina bifida is making a huge difference with her cheesecake business. When the open sign flashes on at Just Brew Coffee House in Silverton, guests will be able to pick up a cup of coffee and now one of Maggie's Marvelous Mini Cheesecakes.
WKRC
Man arrested after allegedly punching his 10-month-old son in the face
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A Roselawn man was arrested after allegedly punching his 10-month-old son in the face. Martinez Payton is accused of "closed fist punching" his child two times in the face, according to a police report. Payton was charged with child endangering and domestic violence.
WKRC
Coroner rules teen's death a homicide 4 months after shooting, police arrest suspect
BOND HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager's death in September has just been ruled a homicide and a suspect has been arrested. Police were called to Ryland Avenue near Paddock on Sept. 26 for a person suffering from a gunshot wound. William Gibson, 17, was taken to UC Medical Center...
WKRC
Artificial intelligence program passes university exams
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The new artificial intelligence program ChatGPT is smart enough to pass prestigious graduate-level exams. However, the program didn't pass with notably high grades. The AI program passed four law exams in four classes at the University of Minnesota, and another exam at the University of Pennsylvania...
WKRC
Caring for the Caregiver Town Hall - presented by Local 12 and Council on Aging
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Do you frequently help an older loved one with housekeeping, grocery shopping and cooking, or with transportation to doctor's appointments and other errands? If so, you're one of more than 65 million Americans who provide care for a chronically ill, disabled or aged family member or friend.
Miami University student, parents found dead in possible murder-suicide at Ohio home
DUBLIN — The Dublin Police Department is investigating a local family’s death as a possible murder-suicide. Dublin Police were called to the 7300 block of Balfoure Circle at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, a spokesperson for the department stated. Officers responded after a “friend of one of the residents” requested a wellness check.
Riverside parents indicted after children found malnourished
According to Heck, a 15-month-old child was taken by ambulance to Dayton Children's Hospital after medical staff at a clinic deemed them so severely malnourished.
WKRC
Local extreme athlete, Olympic silver medalist, retires professionally
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - A local extreme athlete says he is coming off the slopes, at least, professionally. Friday, Lawrenceburg native Nick Goepper announced his retirement from professional skiing. Goepper has competed on the international stage at the Olympics and the X Games for more than a decade. He won...
WKRC
Police looking for missing Wyoming woman
Police are looking for a missing woman from Wyoming. Kimberly Goddard, 62, said she was going for a walk but never returned. She was last seen at 223 W Seymour Avenue. She was wearing a black windbreaker and a pink shirt. Police said she may have her mother's white Jeep...
WKRC
NKY student with Prader-Willi syndrome fulfills dream of playing for basketball team
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - It was a dream come true for a senior at Ryle High School who loves sports. Jacob Arnold is usually the team manager for the Raiders basketball team, but he got the nod to be on the starting five for the first time in his high school basketball career. His teammates voted to get him a starting spot for Senior night on Friday.
WTOL-TV
Monroe high school student dies Wednesday after car accident
Emma Treadway, 18, was set to walk for graduation at Orchard Center High School in June. There is a GoFundMe to help her family with funeral and living expenses.
