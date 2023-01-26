ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist speaks out after downtown Mobile artwork vandalized

By Summer Poole, Jeremy Jones
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for two men caught on camera, one of whom is seen damaging a sculpture downtown.

Officials said on Friday, Jan. 20, MPD officers in downtown noticed damage to an oyster sculpture in Bienville Square. As part of the investigation officers were able to get surveillance video from a local business.

Vandalized oyster sculpture in downtown Mobile. (WKRG)

In the video, two men are seen standing by the sculpture before one of them kicks it to the ground. Both men then run away from the scene.

The artist behind the work, Ginger Woechan, says she was devastated to hear the news, but she says it’s not going to stop her from continuing making her artwork.

“My message to all Mobilians who know me and love me know that my message is always about love and light,” said Woechan. “So I want to spin this negativity and make it a positive thing.”

But she has a message for the ones who vandalized her artwork.

“I’m not going to stop,” said Woechan. “You’re not going to stop me from creating and making beautiful things for our city.”

She says this isn’t the first time her sculpture that sits in front of Wet Willie’s has been damaged. She says a similar incident happened last year.

Anyone with information about the property damage is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

