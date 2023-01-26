Marc Anthony is once again a married man. On Jan. 28, the pop star wed Nadia Ferreira, the first runner-up in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, in a star-studded wedding ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, Hola! reported. The two tied the knot in front of family and friends in what marks the singer's fourth marriage.

