Orangeburg County, SC

wach.com

Missing teen with disabilities found, returned to family

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A teen with disabilities that went missing Saturday night was found safe and returned to his family. The Richland County Sheriff's Department says the 15-year-old boy wandered away from his mother at the Walmart on Garners Ferry Road around 7 p.m. The boy's mother called...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJHL

Man found in road suffering from gunshot wound in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man lying in a roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they were notified about the shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police responded to the 800 block of […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Shooter sought after man found wounded on Roanoke street

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for a shooting Sunday morning. About 9:30 a.m. January 29, 2023, officers were called to the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW about a person who had been shot. Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital.; no information about his condition has been released.
ROANOKE, VA
wach.com

Two men arrested, accused of 2021 killing of Camden woman

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two Camden men were arrested Friday after deputies say they connected them to the killing of a 37-year-old woman in late 2021 that stumped investigators in the months that followed. Antonyio Johnson, 20, and Dexter Thomas, 29 are both accused of shooting and killing...
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Two Camden men charged in woman's 2021 murder

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Two arrests mark a significant milestone in a Kershaw County murder that Sheriff Lee Boan said his office never gave up on. On Friday, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department announced the arrests of 20-year-old Antonyio Gary Johnson and 29-year-old Dexter Maurice Thomas of Camden in the 2021 murder of Dena Thames.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Minor killed in early morning Lugoff crash identified

LUGOFF, SC (WACH) — Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the 17-year-old killed in a crash Sunday morning as Laila Rose Houser. West says Houser was not wearing a seat belt when she sped off the road and crashed into a wooded area on Highway 1 S and Richardson Blvd.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia man charged in home burglary

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man is accused of breaking into a Gilbert home Monday, says the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect, 62 year-old Paul Lewis Richards, is charged with first-degree burglary, according to an arrest warrant. Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon says, “Deputies were dispatched to...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Sumter man shot inside car, police seeking information

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man was found dead inside his car Thursday, and police are asking for information to help solve the case. Sumter police say Larry Lewis Jr., 34, was found dead inside his car parked just outside of his Miller Road home at around 8 p.m. Thursday night. Officers also say Lewis had been shot.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter police searching for shooter, man found dead in parked car

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department says it is investigating after a deadly shooting. The department is looking for information to identify the shooter after a man was found dead Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 26. Investigators found Larry...
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Accused serial rapist dies in Alvin S. Glenn, second inmate death in nearly two months

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County inmate, arrested over the previous weekend for an accused serial raping spree, has died, according to county officials Friday evening. County officials confirmed that Antonius Randolph, 29, has died at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. "The County was saddened to...
wach.com

Minor driver flees from deputy, dies in early morning crash

LUGOFF, SC (WACH) — A 17-year-old died in Lugoff Sunday morning after they fled from police and crashed. The incident occurred on US-1 near Richardson Blvd. The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office says the minor was speeding away from a deputy when they made a sudden sharp turn and crashed into a wooded area - hitting a large tree.
LUGOFF, SC
News19 WLTX

I-20 crash leaves one dead, another injured on Saturday morning

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — An early Saturday morning crash has sent one driver to the hospital and left another dead, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to a statement released by Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 73 which is roughly 1.6 miles north of Columbia - which is near the exit to South Carolina Route 277.
COLUMBIA, SC

