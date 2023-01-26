Read full article on original website
wach.com
Missing teen with disabilities found, returned to family
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A teen with disabilities that went missing Saturday night was found safe and returned to his family. The Richland County Sheriff's Department says the 15-year-old boy wandered away from his mother at the Walmart on Garners Ferry Road around 7 p.m. The boy's mother called...
WLTX.com
Camden High senior who died in wreck following alleged chase identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released the name of a teen girl who died in a crash on U.S. Highway 1 following what the sheriff's office described as a chase. Coroner David West said that 17-year-old Laila Rose Houser from the Camden area was...
Man found in road suffering from gunshot wound in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man lying in a roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they were notified about the shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police responded to the 800 block of […]
WDBJ7.com
Shooter sought after man found wounded on Roanoke street
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for a shooting Sunday morning. About 9:30 a.m. January 29, 2023, officers were called to the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW about a person who had been shot. Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital.; no information about his condition has been released.
wach.com
Two men arrested, accused of 2021 killing of Camden woman
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two Camden men were arrested Friday after deputies say they connected them to the killing of a 37-year-old woman in late 2021 that stumped investigators in the months that followed. Antonyio Johnson, 20, and Dexter Thomas, 29 are both accused of shooting and killing...
Two Camden men charged in woman's 2021 murder
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Two arrests mark a significant milestone in a Kershaw County murder that Sheriff Lee Boan said his office never gave up on. On Friday, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department announced the arrests of 20-year-old Antonyio Gary Johnson and 29-year-old Dexter Maurice Thomas of Camden in the 2021 murder of Dena Thames.
wach.com
Minor killed in early morning Lugoff crash identified
LUGOFF, SC (WACH) — Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the 17-year-old killed in a crash Sunday morning as Laila Rose Houser. West says Houser was not wearing a seat belt when she sped off the road and crashed into a wooded area on Highway 1 S and Richardson Blvd.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man charged in home burglary
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man is accused of breaking into a Gilbert home Monday, says the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect, 62 year-old Paul Lewis Richards, is charged with first-degree burglary, according to an arrest warrant. Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon says, “Deputies were dispatched to...
wach.com
Sumter man shot inside car, police seeking information
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man was found dead inside his car Thursday, and police are asking for information to help solve the case. Sumter police say Larry Lewis Jr., 34, was found dead inside his car parked just outside of his Miller Road home at around 8 p.m. Thursday night. Officers also say Lewis had been shot.
Woman dies in hospital after Aiken fire that killed mother
Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of an Aiken woman following a house fire that severely injured her and killed her mother early Wednesday morning.
WIS-TV
Sumter police searching for shooter, man found dead in parked car
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department says it is investigating after a deadly shooting. The department is looking for information to identify the shooter after a man was found dead Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 26. Investigators found Larry...
Woman in Saluda County accused of stealing thousands from church where she worked
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — State agents have charged a Saluda County woman after an investigation found she stole a significant amount of money from her employer, a church, over several years. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), between Jan. 1, 2011, and Dec. 12, 2018, 61-year-old...
abccolumbia.com
SCDC: Columbia man arrested with a drone and drugs outside McCormick Correctional Institution
MCCORMICK CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man accused of trying to use a drone to send drugs and other contraband to McCormick Correctional Institution has been arrested. South Carolina Department of Corrections have charged Arnez Thompson, 24, with the following crimes:. • Trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc., more...
wach.com
Ski mask clad person uses stolen credit card at Lexington Walmart, search ongoing
LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — Lexington County police are searching for a person who used a stolen credit card at a local Walmart. Authorities say the individual wore a ski mask over their head when they entered the store on January 11 and bought a $500 Vanilla gift card. They...
wach.com
Accused serial rapist dies in Alvin S. Glenn, second inmate death in nearly two months
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County inmate, arrested over the previous weekend for an accused serial raping spree, has died, according to county officials Friday evening. County officials confirmed that Antonius Randolph, 29, has died at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. "The County was saddened to...
wach.com
Minor driver flees from deputy, dies in early morning crash
LUGOFF, SC (WACH) — A 17-year-old died in Lugoff Sunday morning after they fled from police and crashed. The incident occurred on US-1 near Richardson Blvd. The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office says the minor was speeding away from a deputy when they made a sudden sharp turn and crashed into a wooded area - hitting a large tree.
I-20 crash leaves one dead, another injured on Saturday morning
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — An early Saturday morning crash has sent one driver to the hospital and left another dead, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to a statement released by Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 73 which is roughly 1.6 miles north of Columbia - which is near the exit to South Carolina Route 277.
Woman charged with first-degree murder after NC shooting
A woman is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Jamestown on Wednesday morning, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.
WYFF4.com
2 Laurens County women kicked, stomped vulnerable adult resident of state facility, warrants say
CLINTON, S.C. — Two Upstate women were arrested after investigators said a resident of a facility for people with disabilities was abused, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was arrested Wednesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, and Lasheba...
wach.com
LIVE BLOG: More first responders testify on day 5 of Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Friday marks the fifth day of the Murdaugh murder trial. Court resumed around 9:30 a.m. The jury is expected to hear testimony from more first responders familiar with the night of the murders, including South Carolina Law Enforcement Crime Scene officials. On Thursday, the...
