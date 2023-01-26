Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Betting on in-state Nebraska games could be on the table with proposed bill
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re wanting to bet on in-state Nebraska college teams like the Huskers, a new bill could make that happen. Nebraska State Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln says LB168 is about creating consistency with sports betting legislation. “You can bet on Nebraska teams when they’re...
Corn Nation
The Real Untold Story of 90s Nebraska Football
Nebraska football went on a five-year run from 1993-1997 that resulted in a 60–3 record and three Nebraska national titles. Those are the years Nebraska fans think of when we think of “The 90s”. Before that, Tom Osborne’s teams were very good, but they weren’t great....
News Channel Nebraska
NC Middle School closed after boiler failure
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Middle School will be closed on Monday, Jan. 30, due to a boiler failure. Students that would like lunch, can pick up a sack lunch at the high school between 11 a.m. and noon at the front office. Please call Mr. Pellatz before...
News Channel Nebraska
Former Northeast ag dean, instructor named deputy director at NDA
LINCOLN, Neb. – A former Northeast Community College administrator and instructor has been named deputy director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA). Director Sherry Vinton announced the appointment of Hilary Maricle as deputy director recently. Maricle, who has extensive experience and education in agriculture, agribusiness, natural resources, and...
🎧 Nebraska Cattlemen Report - Meet new President Steve Hanson
North Platte, Ne - Elsie and Arthur County rancher Steve Hanson was elected the new President of the Nebraska Cattlemen Organization in December. Hanson, a 4th generation rancher recently visited with Derek Beck about his background and vision for the Cattlemen organization.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska reveals ongoing progress on new football facility
Nebraska fans, get ready. The Nebraska football Twitter account updated fans on the progress of the new state-of-the-art football facility, which the university is hoping to be completed by this Fall. There’s a lot of work to be done, but the updates are looking good so far. Take a look...
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitment
Nebraska football was able to get a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Sua Lefotu on Saturday. He made the announcement on Twitter. Lefotu is ranked as the 144th overall defensive lineman and his class, and the 119th overall player in his class from the state of California per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is a three-star recruit, and holds a numerical rating of 84 overall.
1011now.com
Bulldogs advance to CIT Championships
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Concordia men’s and women’s basketball teams both advanced to the CIT Championship on Friday. The Bulldogs, playing on their home floor at Friedrich Arena, were led by Noah Shutte’s 22 point, 12 rebound-effort. Gage Smith added 13 points. In the women’s game,...
doniphanherald.com
In search of cheap power and land, crypto companies look to Nebraska
KEARNEY — On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the containers are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of computers, solving complicated math equations around the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a solar field and a cornfield,...
WOWT
Roughly 154,000 Nebraska residents apply for student loan forgiveness
A flasher was arrested, and a 14-year-old's fears relieved -- thanks to a Six On Your Side viewer. Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple northeast Nebraska counties remain in winter storm warnings
WAYNE, Neb. -- Several counties in the northeast Nebraska area are in winter storm warnings. According to the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings have been issued for 13 counties in northeast Nebraska. The counties involved are Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce, Rock, Thurston,...
etxview.com
Jim McKee: A forgotten builder
Lincoln’s first City Directory, published in 1873, lists only one contractor, Stout & Jamison, who built the first Nebraska State Penitentiary. By 1881 there were seven contractors with only Dobson & Campbell yielding a name which would be associated with Lincoln builders for over a century. By the year...
How one Nebraskan made it from two tours in Ramadi to ranching in the Sandhills
He knew returning to the family farm was an option when he got out. He also knew he needed to learn modern farm management and business practices to succeed in competitive modern agriculture.
News Channel Nebraska
Schuyler teacher receives award for ag education
SCHUYLER, Neb. -- A popular phrase said that the children are our future, but it leaves out how it's the teachers that shape their minds to make change and learn. The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation recognized such work by honoring Schuyler kindergarten teacher, Ann Sobota, with the 2023 Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year Award.
Pillen leans into ‘opportunity scholarships’ debate
Before a press conference promoting a potential state tax break for donors helping low-income parents pay for private school, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen spoke to 15 students from his hometown.
1011now.com
Husker rally falls short in 80-76 loss at No. 10 Iowa
IOWA CITY (KOLN) -Nebraska rallied from a 17-point deficit to open the fourth quarter but came up just short in an 80-76 loss to No. 10 Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday afternoon. Sam Haiby led five Huskers in double figures with 16 points, while Alexis Markowski and Jaz Shelley...
1011now.com
Avoca holds 41st annual Quack Off
AVOCA, Neb. (KOLN) - Duck racing is not an exact science. Sometimes they flutter their wings and bolt in the wrong direction. Sometimes, they stop as if tired, leaving their human companions begging for a little more enthusiasm on the trek to the finish line, but some people seem to know what they’re doing, like 2019 ‘Quack Off’ champion Kris Simmons.
1011now.com
Rediscover Nebraska authors in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln library system features a Heritage Room on the third floor of Bennett Martin Library. It features many books by authors with Nebraska ties. 10/11 NOW caught up with Traci Glass, who is the Assistant Director of Lincoln Public Libraries to talk about the Heritage Room.
1011now.com
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosts ice-fishing clinic this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting a free ice-fishing clinic on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. The clinic will take place on the north shore of Holmes Lake and is open to anglers of all ages and experience levels. Ice-fishing enthusiast and fishing programs coordinator...
KETV.com
Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's top stories of the week, Jan. 21-27
OMAHA, Neb. — A petition to declare a missing La Vista boy dead, homemade explosives found during a traffic stop in Lincoln and more lead our top stories of the week. Residents at the El Rancho Mobile Home Community in Ashland must move out by the end of July. One resident said he feels a "prejudice against poor people."
