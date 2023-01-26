ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

See photos of Nike moving out of downtown Seattle store

SEATTLE — Crews cleared items out of the Nike store in Seattle on Friday after the downtown staple closed a week ago. The closure of the Nike store, which opened at 1500 6th Avenue in 1996, brought nostalgia to many Puget Sounders who shopped there and walked by the large building over the past few decades.
SEATTLE, WA
KREM2

Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years

SEATTLE — The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tyre Nichols' death: Protesters gather from Seattle to New York

Police bodycam footage released Friday night shows Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis, being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop back on January 7. He died three days later, leaving his 4-year-old son without a father and his family without many answers.
SEATTLE, WA
Evan Crosby

10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Seattle, WA. - Seattle is the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and home to a metro area with a population of more than 4 million people. The city's economy is driven by a combination of older industrial companies and "new economy" technology and internet companies. In addition to being the headquarters for 7 Fortune 500 firms, Seattle also has a very strong startup scene.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Looking Back: Memories of the Great Depression and World War II

When the U.S. stock market collapsed on what is known as Black Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1929, it ushered in almost 10 years of the most severe and long-lasting depression ever experienced by the industrialized world, and as one bank after another closed its doors, our government found it necessary to make fundamental changes in economic institutions.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Frigid, but sunny start to the workweek in Puget Sound

It will be a frigid, but sunny start to the workweek in Puget Sound with highs only in the 30s. The National Weather Service in Seattle reports the overnight low will be around 26 degrees in Seattle. A wind chill advisory remains in effect for the South Washington Cascades until...
SEATTLE, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

The Greater Tacoma Peace Prize

Every city has those things that set it apart; the river walks, the parks, the theater/hipster/activity districts. And yes, Tacoma has, or could have, any of those. We have some of the most innovative schools in the country. And our parks are second to none. Our outdoor activities, from scuba-diving...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Frigid sunshine into Monday, rain by Thursday

SEATTLE - Don't let the beautiful sunshine fool you – it may look like summer, but it feels like winter stepping outside. Highs will only reach the upper 30s for most! We'll be dry into Wednesday. Lowland rain and mountain snow return Thursday. Temperatures today are super below average....
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

WA lawmakers debating ways to address surging traffic fatalities

If you have spent any time behind the wheel since the pandemic began, you've surely noticed people driving more aggressively and way too fast. That correlates with a rise in traffic fatalities that last year reached levels not seen since the 1990s in Washington state and Oregon. State lawmakers in...
WASHINGTON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

White supremacists sentenced after attacking Black DJ at Washington bar

SEATTLE (AP) — Four white men with white supremacist ties have been sentenced in federal court in Seattle for a 2018 assault on a Black DJ in the suburb of Lynnwood. All four were convicted of committing a hate crime and making false statements. The Daily Herald reports Jason...
SEATTLE, WA
newsnationnow.com

Seattle morgues at capacity amid record overdoses: Official

SEATTLE (NewsNation) — King County is running low on storage space for bodies amid an overdose crisis, according to the county medical examiner’s office. A recent report from the county found 70% of fatal overdoses in Seattle are fentanyl-related. Between 2012 and 2019, Seattle and King County saw a 6% increase each year. In 2020, that number jumped by 20%. The following year, it jumped an additional 39%.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

$100,000 in losses after break-in at Seattle wedding dress store

SEATTLE — A Seattle fashion designer who specializes in custom wedding dresses showed up to her shop Thursday morning to find the lock drilled out and the business ransacked. About two dozen dresses and most of the electronics were stolen from Leiren Designs at 8309 15th Avenue Northwest, and...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy