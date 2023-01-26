Read full article on original website
Rising egg prices prompt some individuals to begin raising chickens in their backyard
As the average price for a dozen eggs has more than doubled since last year, many Americans have turned to backyard chicken coops to recoup the costs and forgo the high grocery store prices.
Avian Flu Blamed for Surge in Egg Prices, but Is It Justified?
Bird flubird"Eggflation" is the latest item to surge in price, hitting consumers' pocketbooks pretty hard. Avian bird flu is being blamed for the current hike in egg prices, but...is it actually justifiable, or is this being used as an excuse for a cash grab?. Why Are Eggs So Expensive?. The...
foodsafetynews.com
Growth of cage-free eggs may be paused while producers deal with shortages and high prices
The B2B WATT Poultry is out with its 2023 special issue of the egg industry. It is a source of hard-to-find market data about the egg industry, just as high egg prices and shortages capture consumer attention. Information about the largest egg producers and predictions about cages in the future highlight the report.
Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
'Egg hustler,' Pennsylvania couple renting out coops, work to combat nationwide egg crisis
Phil and Jenn Tomkins run 'rent-a-chicken' in Armstrong County, and joined Fox News host Tucker Carlson on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' to discuss their business.
The real culprit behind higher egg prices might not be what you thought
A farmer-advocacy organization says record-breaking increases in the price of eggs isn’t being caused by inflation or avian flu, as claimed by egg companies, but by price collusion among the nation’s top egg producers. In a letter sent to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last week, the organization...
Emergency SNAP Update: 25 States Extending Additional Food Stamps Money for Final Time in February 2023
Emergency allotments were authorized to help give SNAP households a temporary financial boost during the pandemic. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP...
Why Are Egg Prices So High and When Will They Drop?
Inflation has made the cost of a trip to the grocery store an expensive one for your bank account but the eggs... we can hardly bare to look. What is causing the price surge and how soon will it be before egg prices begin to drop?. Since last February, nearly...
Why the Cost of Eggs and Orange Juice Are Skyrocketing Even as Food Costs Decline
"While the cost of food is on the decline, breakfast lovers continue to reel from their dented wallets as the price of eggs and orange juice remain up.Inflation has not been kind to the egg aficionados with prices as high as $7.37 for a dozen in states like California as recently as December and there are currently no signs of reprieve. Elsewhere, prices are cheaper than those in the Golden State but still expensive relative to the area. In December, the average U.S. price of eggs was $4.25Supply chain disruptions have been identified as at least one of the issues...
labroots.com
Avian Influenza Continues Its Rampage, and Another Human Case Appears
Since 2021, a particularly infectious and deadly strain of avian influenza, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) A(H5), has been circulating around the globe. Wild birds are carrying higher levels of the extremely contagious virus and bringing it to poultry farms. When a case is detected, it often results in the cull of an entire flock. Last month, it was estimated that the HPAI outbreak has caused the deaths of at least 140 million farmed birds.
