Trump kicks off presidential campaign in New Hampshire, South Carolina
Former President Donald Trump is embarking on his first campaign swing of the 2024 presidential cycle on Saturday where he is expected to announce his leadership team from South Carolina as he seeks the White House for the third time - but his appearance comes as some conservatives in the state say their support for Trump isn't locked in.
McCarthy, Biden to meet on spending and debt; McCarthy says there will be no default
Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he is set to meet with President Joe Biden on Wednesday to discuss the Republican House majority's views on federal government spending and raising the country's borrowing limit in order to avoid a debt default. "I know the president said he didn't want to have any...
Court releases video of attack on Paul Pelosi in San Francisco home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- San Francisco Superior Court on Friday released video and audio recorded during last year's attack on Paul Pelosi after a California court ruled the district attorney's office must make the materials public. VIDEO: Watch hammer attack footage. One of the videos shows body-cam footage from officers who...
