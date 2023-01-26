ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Study Shows the Most Listened to Classic Rock Artist in Every Country

If you've ever wondered which of your favorite bands are popular in other parts of the world, Liberty Games gathered a set of data that reveals which classic rock artists are the most popular in every country. Liberty Games looked at YouTube play counts in every country over the last...
Corey Taylor Begins Recording Second Solo Album, Shares Video Update

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has begun recording the successor to his 2020 debut LP, CMFT, according to bassist Eliot Lorango. If that weren’t enough, Taylor gave some rousing details about the record via a recent social media video. Last Wednesday (Jan. 18), Lorango shared to Instagram...
35 Important Rock + Metal Albums Turning 20 in 2023

The early 2000s were a great period for rock and metal music, with variations and subgenres sprouting up everywhere and music lovers ravenously supporting the latest releases from a wealth of veteran and emerging acts. In this list, we're taking you back 20 years to 2003 to showcase some of the amazing music that was issued and has stood the test of time.
Fans React to Brendon Urie Breaking Up Panic! at the Disco

Rock fans immediately started reacting after lead singer Brendon Urie announced the breakup of his longtime pop-rock band, Panic! at the Disco, in a statement he shared to social media on Tuesday (Jan. 24). In his message, the singer revealed that the group best known for their 2006 emo favorite...
Will Marty Friedman Play with Megadeth Next Month?

It’s been 23 years since Marty Friedman parted with Megadeth, and while both artists have done great things since then, many fans have been longing for a reunion. Fortunately, it looks like that'll be happening soon, as Friedman has suggested that he’ll be joining the thrash legends on stage in Japan in late February.
Why Creators Think Pink Floyd’s New Music Video Contest Is Exploiting Them

The artistry surrounding Pink Floyd's work has often been among the most lauded in rock, so imagine being a young artist given the chance to share your artistic vision soundtracked by music from one of the most praised albums of all-time. If you think it sounds too good to be true, there are several content creators who also subscribe to that idea. This all ties into a new competition that the band has launched coinciding with the 50th anniversary celebration of Dark Side of the Moon.
What Robert DeLeo Thinks of Stone Temple Pilots Being Labeled ‘Grunge’

Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo recently discussed grunge and how the genre term applied to the band as they made music through the '90s. In fact, when looking back on it, the rocker suggested Stone Temple Pilots got "caught up" in the furor surrounding the grunge tag as it became the rock zeitgeist of that era. DeLeo's new solo album, Lessons Learned, emerged this past October.
Patrick Stump Names the Two Fall Out Boy Albums That Sound Like ‘So Much (for) Stardust’

Fall Out Boy are back with new music, and there are some that have listened to the new song "Love From the Other Side" and think they have a good idea of what's to come from the band. But hold up! Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump has some words of caution, before sharing the two records from the band's history that he feels most mirror the sound and spirit of what they've created for the upcoming set, So Much (for) Stardust.
Metallica Release New Song ‘Screaming Suicide’ With an Important Message

Metallica have released "Screaming Suicide," the second single from their forthcoming album 72 Seasons, which arrives on April 14. Alongside the single and music video release on Thursday (Jan. 19), the band shared a message about the important subject of the new song. "'Screaming Suicide' addresses the taboo word of...
M. Shadows Reveals Best Song for Someone Just Getting Into Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold have a loyal fanbase that have supported them throughout the years, but even now there are still new fans coming into the fold discovering the group for the first time. As part of Revolver's ongoing "Point of Entry" series, frontman M. Shadows revealed the song he feels best serves as an introduction to first-time listeners, and it's one you definitely might expect - "Hail to the King."
Ranking the Closing Song on Every Iron Maiden Album

Here are Iron Maiden's album-closing songs ranked from worst to best. We should all be so lucky to utter famous last words; as mere mortal humans, we have but one chance to make them worthy of remembrance. But when applied to the album format, a famous last song can be enjoyed forever, while an infamously crappy one can conversely damn a band for all eternity. Now, back in the vinyl era (the original vinyl era), two sides and a 40-minute run-time encouraged most bands to leave some of their best tracks for last; while the ultimately short-lived compact disc era, with its hour-plus programs, way-too-many songs, and single-side sequencing, saw many artists saving their very worst for last.
See Footage + Full Setlist From Cynic’s First Show in Nearly a Decade

Although progressive metal troupe Cynic put out a new studio record – Ascension Codes – in 2021, they haven’t been on stage since 2015. That is, until this past Friday (Jan. 27), when the group played a secret show at the Knitting Factory in Los Angeles, Calif. (with support from Future Usses). You can watch some footage and see the full setlist below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Social Media Data Predicts 2023’s Rock + Metal Grammy Winners

Could we have a big night from Brandi Carlile and two upstart bands in Idles and Turnstile claiming Grammy gold on Feb. 5? According to BetMasschusetts.com, that could very well be the case according to their social media data research. The company used the social media listening tool Linkfluence to...
