Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Penn Archaeologist Discovers a 5000 Year Old Mesopotamian TavernPrateek DasguptaPenn, PA
Fake Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington County, NJ
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Related
Meet Philly Candy Lady, the woman who brings sweetness to the streets
Candyianna’s candy selling and performing journey started when she was just a kid and followed her well into adulthood. With an M&M box strapped on her head, she’s sold candy all over Philly, at protests and even a strip club.
NEW Alice In Wonderland Cocktail Experience Comes To Philadelphia
For all of the Disney fans out there, this may be for you! Philadelphia is the land of pop-up bars and restaurants and the latest pop-up that’s making its way into the city is insanely awesome. This isn’t just your average pop-up bar, though. This Alice in Wonderland-themed...
Thousands attend Celebration of Life for legendary Philly DJ Jerry Blavat
"They say legends never die," one mourner said. "He's DJing in heaven right now."
Where to People Watch in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA - The City of Philadelphia is a wonderful place to visit. This beautiful city has some of the best sites and several museums. Rittenhouse Square, Washington Square, and the Art Museum Area are some of the best spots to see people in Philadelphia.
Veteran DJ David Dye on the style and impact of Philly legend Jerry Blavat
Tributes to the entertainer and broadcast legend Jerry Blavat point to his passion for oldies music and his ability to shape his career by playing the songs he loved. Blavat passed away on Jan. 20 at age 82 following complications related to myasthenia gravis, a nerve disorder. Known as the...
delawarevalleynews.com
Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services
Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
'We need y’all to stay': Jazz lounge and community hot spot for more than a decade closes
Ben Bynum Jr. opened Relish with his brother Robert in 2009. It was a place where neighbors could enjoy friends, good conversation and even better food all while sitting side by side with local politicians like Rep. Dwight Evans.
PhillyBite
History of Washington Square in Philadelphia
- Washington Square is one of the five public squares planned by William Penn in Philadelphia. It was named after the nation's first president, George Washington. Restaurants, stores, and nightlife venues surround the area. Several hotels are also located within the area. Washington Square in Philadelphia. As a result, the...
passyunkpost.com
The Holy Cannoli Shop: a ‘shell’ of a good time
A sweet addition to the Newbold neighborhood offers up a twist on the traditional. Since January 4, The Holy Cannoli Shop, 1716 Jackson St., has been serving up coffee alongside creative cannoli and other treats made with all-natural ingredients. The shop is the brainchild of Kristine DiCrosta who was first inspired to open her own cafe while studying abroad in Italy. DiCrosta has been cooking and baking using only real, all-natural ingredients since 2012 after “becoming aware of the low quality ingredients and the artificial flavors, dyes, and preservatives commonly used in many foods.” The shop is the realization of a long-time dream.
Criticism Of Philadelphia Flags At Half Staff For DJ Jerry Blavat
I want to rise in support of the late Philadelphia and New Jersey DJ Jerry Blavat. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney made a decision to order all City of Philadelphia flags to be flown at half staff, through Saturday, January 28, 2023. Social media has been both kind and cruel about...
trentondaily.com
‘The Melanin Market’ is Coming to Trenton!
With Black History Month just around the corner, now is the perfect time to support Black-owned businesses in our community!. On Saturday, February 4th, The Melanin Market will make its way to Trenton for a business expo and fashion showcase. The Market will be held at Mercer County Community College’s James Kearney Campus, 102 N Broad St, Trenton, NJ 08608. The Market will be open from 10 am-4 pm. Tickets are free and can be reserved online here: Melanin Market – Tickets. Tickets will cover admission for one adult. In addition to the Market, attendees will enjoy live music, giveaways, and more. A chance to explore, connect with the community, and shop ’til you drop? Sign us up!
Best Cheesesteak Sub In Atlantic City Area & Philadelphia Eagles
For your Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship Game Sunday planning, we’re reacquainting you with the results of our listeners and readers survey of the best cheesesteak subs in the Atlantic City area. Perhaps this will get you in the mood to have one of these iconic subs that are unique...
Eat Chick-fil-A, support Ryan, Judge, Nazareth and St. Hubert
Chick-fil-A Whitman Square and Somerton will host a Spirit Week from Monday, Jan. 30 through Friday, Feb. 4 in support of four local high schools: Archbishop Ryan, Father Judge, Nazareth Academy and St. Hubert. The stores will donate a portion of the week’s proceeds to celebrate Catholic Schools Week and support education in the Northeast.
Philadelphia family faces second tragedy of gun violence in recent months
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in the city's Crescentville neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Adams and Rising Sun Avenues."They ripped my heart out," Sandra Hernandez said. "They ripped my heart out for stupid nonsense."Sandra Hernandez says her only son, Maison Hernandez, loved to dance, loved his family and had dreams of opening his own business. But now Hernandez says she is living a nightmare."He won't have no kids, he won't get married," Sandra Hernandez said. "I'm not going to see him no more."She tells CBS...
tourcounsel.com
Deptford Mall | Shopping mall in Deptford, New Jersey
Deptford Mall, is a shopping center that offers you a wide line of stores in Philadelphia, where you will find stores of different local and well-known brands. On the other hand, this place offers you a good atmosphere, many restaurants to taste, social areas, among other notable aspects. Featured shopping...
Get to know CBS Philadelphia Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, CBS Philadelphia welcomed Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly to our NEXT Weather team just in time to help track a winter storm that brought snow and rain to the Delaware Valley.Now that the forecast has died down, we want to introduce you to Bill and his roots in this area.WATCH THE FULL VIDEO ABOVE TO GET TO KNOW BILL
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
billypenn.com
birdSEED nonprofit, giving grants to first-time homebuyers, expands to Philadelphia
This story is published in partnership with Youthcast Media Group and high school students at at Philadelphia’s Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School. For years, Harry Christian III and Tony Keith Jr. lived in a cramped rental apartment, where they trekked up three flights of stairs to reach their front door, endured hot summers without air conditioning and converted a spare bedroom into a closet to create extra storage space. So buying their own home with a backyard for their dog, rooms across three floors and space to entertain was life-changing for the Washington DC, couple.
Philly School District takes 'Relationships First' approach to resolving conflicts
The district plans to use a multi-million dollar federal grant to more than double the reach of the program that’s designed to build bonds among students and school staff and work out conflicts when they arise.
Former Penn Basketball Player Cameron Gunter Dies, 31
Former University of Pennsylvania basketball player Cameron Gunter died on Thursday, Jan. 19, the team announced on Twitter. He was 31 years old. Cameron graduated from Ridley High School (Class of 2014), and went on to play for the Penn basketball team while earning his degree in communications and commerce.
Comments / 0