Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil
NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
George Santos Staffer Predicts What's Next For The Embattled Republican
"Here I am introducing my lifetime friends to this guy and asking them for money. I wish I hadn't," one staffer said, according to Talking Points Memo.
Lying Rep. George Santos delivers his first speech on the House floor
Disgraced Rep. George Santos delivered his first House floor speech on Wednesday since being sworn in as a member of Congress earlier this month. The New York Republican rose to speak on the plight of Iranian protesters and acknowledge their bravery during his minute-long address. Santos also called on the Biden administration to do more than impose “mere sanctions” on the Iranian regime as punishment for its treatment of the demonstrators. “Today I rise in support of the brave Iranian protesters who are fighting against barbaric forces of immorality,” Santos began his remarks. “During his 1967 inaugural address as governor of California, Ronald...
George Santos inundated with offers after bizarrely saying he’ll resign if 142 people ask him to
Embattled New York Congressman George Santos has so far refused to bow to pressure to step aside after fabricating major parts of his resume.New York Republicans called on Mr Santos to resign on Wednesday, with Nassau County Republican Party chairman Joseph Cairo telling a press conference, “He’s disgraced the House of Representatives and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople.” Mr Santos remained defiant, but on Thursday, he told reporters that he would step down if “142 people ask for me to resign”.The significance of the number seemed random, but Mr Santos told Semafor reporter Kadia Goba...
Watch George Santos Bizarrely Mislead About His Name In Startling Video
He has called himself Anthony Devolder, George Devolder and “George Anthony Devolder Santos, commonly known as Anthony," on video and social media.
George Santos claims financial firm made millions. It’s in a Florida mailbox store.
The financial management firm that Rep. George Santos claims funded his campaign and manages tens of millions in assets is headquartered in a Florida mailbox store. The Devolder Organization, which the GOP congressman now says is the source of his newfound wealth and campaign spending, lists its address as a Fast Mail N More shop in Melbourne, Florida.
Byron Donalds is asked about George Santos, points out Democratic senator who 'lied about his service'
Florida Rep. Byron Donalds said Wednesday that George Santos should be allowed to sit on House committees while a possible House ethics investigation plays out.
The Shadow Race to Replace George Santos Has Already Begun
Rep. George Santos hasn’t resigned. He hasn’t even publicly said that he won’t run for re-election in 2024. But the shadow race to replace him has already begun.In New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which Santos continues to represent despite growing calls to step down, political operators on both sides of the aisle are plotting their next moves.Republicans are clamoring to find a candidate with an immaculate, bulletproof résumé who can patch up the Long Island GOP’s scarred reputation. Democrats are looking for someone who can lead their comeback—an emboldened move to flip the district back to blue after Santos dyed...
You Can Call George Santos a Liar But Not a ‘Bunny Boiler’
Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who lied his way into Congress, wants everyone to know that words can hurt. The congressman took to Twitter on Tuesday to complain that a fellow Republican, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), called him “nutty as a fruitcake” and a “bunny boiler,” the latter being a reference to the unhinged villain in the movie Fatal Attraction. “I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me. Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress,” Santos tweeted. Hmmm, wonder what else has no place in Congress?I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I've respected would use such derogatory language against me. Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress. https://t.co/O7gA2zmZRo— Rep. George Santos (@RepSantosNY03) January 24, 2023 Read it at HuffPost
Brazil store clerk who claims George Santos stole $1,300 brands him ‘a professional liar’
The man who says he received forged checks from Congressman-elect George Santos when he was working as a store clerk in Brazil is speaking to reporters and accusing the Republican politician of being a “professional liar”.Mr Santos was supposed to be sworn in this week as he begins a two-year term in the House of Representatives; that ceremony, like all other House business, has been delayed as the chamber’s GOP caucus remains unable to coalesce around a choice for speaker of the House.But that’s the least of his problems: Mr Santos stands at the centre of a whirlwind of...
Santos volunteer says he's a "charlatan," urges him to resign
DOUGLASTON, N.Y. - There were calls Friday to expel George Santos from Congress as the embattled congressman has made it clear he will not resign. Now, one of his Long Island campaign volunteers is answering his dare after he said he would resign if his own voters call for it. She's one of many Republicans now urging him to resign after a myriad of fabrications. "I went door to door. I knocked on every door," said Teodora Choolfaian. Choolfaian, a conservative activist, campaigned for Santos because she believed he'd fight against mask mandates for young children. She trusted he's been vetted, and dismissed the New...
Washington Examiner
New York voters overwhelmingly want George Santos to resign: Poll
A majority of New York voters want their newly elected Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to resign from office, according to a recent poll. About 59% of voters in the state say Santos should step down from office, with that opinion shared by a large number of both Republicans and Democrats, according to a new survey by the Siena College Research Institute. Only 17% said Santos should finish out his two-year term, with another 23% who said they had no opinion.
Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career
The controversies swirling around Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) are shifting quickly from résumé lies to questionable finances, posing a much more serious threat to the embattled freshman even as he vows to remain in Congress. While the early cloud of scandal had focused on the ethics of Santos’s fabricated campaign biography, more serious revelations suggest…
George Santos news - live: Scandal-hit congressman complains at being called ‘nutty fruitcake bunny boiler’
Embattled New York Republican George Santos is “saddened” that his fellow party member John Kennedy called him “nutty as a fruitcake” and a “bunny boiler” – a reference to Glenn Close’s unhinged, psychotic character in the 1987 movie Fatal Attraction.Mr Santos responded to the Louisiana Republican’s comments yesterday. “I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me,” he said. “Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress,” he added.Meanwhile, a Brazilian drag queen is giving more details about the early life of Mr...
‘He was weird’: Publisher of Long Island newspaper that exposed Santos knew something was up years before election win
The publisher of a Long Island newspaper that wrote the first exposé on George Santos said he suspected the congressman’s bad motivations during their first meeting, which took place years before his election win.Grant Lally, the publisher of the North Shore Leader, thought he was a “completely non-serious candidate” after meeting him in 2020, during Mr Santos’ first run for office.“He was weird,” Mr Lally told The Independent. “He acted strangely, he boasted, and at the same time he seemed to bask almost like a child in the attention he was getting.”Mr Santos, who took his seat in the...
George Santos Planned ‘Engagement Party’ With Man While Married to Woman
Two years into his mysterious marriage to a woman—and five years before they divorced—George Santos invited friends to celebrate his engagement to a man, The Daily Beast has learned.“Good evening everyone! As you all may already know Pedro and I have decided to join our toothbrushes! Lol and a very few friends have been selected to share this special moment with us!” Santos wrote in a 2014 Facebook “engagement dinner” invitation.The invitation was shared with The Daily Beast by Santos’ old roommate, Greg Morey-Parker, and the boyfriend, Pedro Vilarva, confirmed that the future congressman planned the celebration.At the time, Santos—who...
AOL Corp
Santos pledged to explain himself in a week. It's been a month.
GREAT NECK, N.Y. — Just before Christmas, then-incoming-Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., pledged to voters in his district that he would soon explain himself as revelations that he had embellished or outright invented portions of his biography came to light. “To the people of #NY03 I have my story to...
Future voters in Santos' district weigh in on his fabricated resume and lies
CNN's Gary Tuchman speaks with high school students, who are also future voters in Rep. George Santos' district, about his fabricated resume and continuous lies.
KCRA.com
California lawmaker files 'DUPE Act' amid George Santos controversy
As controversy continues to consume New York Congressman George Santos at the nation's capital, an effort is underway at the state capitol to try to deter any elected official in California from duping voters. Democratic State Sen. Josh Newman this week filed the DUPE Act, or the Disqualified Unscrupulous Pathological...
Washington Examiner
Biden must end 'secrecy' about migrant relocations to small upstate towns: New York GOP
House Republicans in upstate New York blasted the Biden administration for its “secrecy” in shuffling illegal immigrants from the U.S.-Mexico border into communities nationwide. Five GOP lawmakers, led by House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik and Rep. Claudia Tenney, sent President Joe Biden a letter Thursday blasting his...
