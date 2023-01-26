ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil

NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Lying Rep. George Santos delivers his first speech on the House floor

Disgraced Rep. George Santos delivered his first House floor speech on Wednesday since being sworn in as a member of Congress earlier this month. The New York Republican rose to speak on the plight of Iranian protesters and acknowledge their bravery during his minute-long address. Santos also called on the Biden administration to do more than impose “mere sanctions” on the Iranian regime as punishment for its treatment of the demonstrators. “Today I rise in support of the brave Iranian protesters who are fighting against barbaric forces of immorality,” Santos began his remarks.  “During his 1967 inaugural address as governor of California, Ronald...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

George Santos inundated with offers after bizarrely saying he’ll resign if 142 people ask him to

Embattled New York Congressman George Santos has so far refused to bow to pressure to step aside after fabricating major parts of his resume.New York Republicans called on Mr Santos to resign on Wednesday, with Nassau County Republican Party chairman Joseph Cairo telling a press conference, “He’s disgraced the House of Representatives and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople.” Mr Santos remained defiant, but on Thursday, he told reporters that he would step down if “142 people ask for me to resign”.The significance of the number seemed random, but Mr Santos told Semafor reporter Kadia Goba...
NEW YORK STATE
TheDailyBeast

The Shadow Race to Replace George Santos Has Already Begun

Rep. George Santos hasn’t resigned. He hasn’t even publicly said that he won’t run for re-election in 2024. But the shadow race to replace him has already begun.In New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which Santos continues to represent despite growing calls to step down, political operators on both sides of the aisle are plotting their next moves.Republicans are clamoring to find a candidate with an immaculate, bulletproof résumé who can patch up the Long Island GOP’s scarred reputation. Democrats are looking for someone who can lead their comeback—an emboldened move to flip the district back to blue after Santos dyed...
TheDailyBeast

You Can Call George Santos a Liar But Not a ‘Bunny Boiler’

Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who lied his way into Congress, wants everyone to know that words can hurt. The congressman took to Twitter on Tuesday to complain that a fellow Republican, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), called him “nutty as a fruitcake” and a “bunny boiler,” the latter being a reference to the unhinged villain in the movie Fatal Attraction. “I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me. Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress,” Santos tweeted. Hmmm, wonder what else has no place in Congress?I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I've respected would use such derogatory language against me. Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress. https://t.co/O7gA2zmZRo— Rep. George Santos (@RepSantosNY03) January 24, 2023 Read it at HuffPost
The Independent

Brazil store clerk who claims George Santos stole $1,300 brands him ‘a professional liar’

The man who says he received forged checks from Congressman-elect George Santos when he was working as a store clerk in Brazil is speaking to reporters and accusing the Republican politician of being a “professional liar”.Mr Santos was supposed to be sworn in this week as he begins a two-year term in the House of Representatives; that ceremony, like all other House business, has been delayed as the chamber’s GOP caucus remains unable to coalesce around a choice for speaker of the House.But that’s the least of his problems: Mr Santos stands at the centre of a whirlwind of...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS New York

Santos volunteer says he's a "charlatan," urges him to resign

DOUGLASTON, N.Y. - There were calls Friday to expel George Santos from Congress as the embattled congressman has made it clear he will not resign. Now, one of his Long Island campaign volunteers is answering his dare after he said he would resign if his own voters call for it. She's one of many Republicans now urging him to resign after a myriad of fabrications. "I went door to door. I knocked on every door," said Teodora Choolfaian. Choolfaian, a conservative activist, campaigned for Santos because she believed he'd fight against mask mandates for young children. She trusted he's been vetted, and dismissed the New...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

New York voters overwhelmingly want George Santos to resign: Poll

A majority of New York voters want their newly elected Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to resign from office, according to a recent poll. About 59% of voters in the state say Santos should step down from office, with that opinion shared by a large number of both Republicans and Democrats, according to a new survey by the Siena College Research Institute. Only 17% said Santos should finish out his two-year term, with another 23% who said they had no opinion.
NEW YORK STATE
The Hill

Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career

The controversies swirling around Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) are shifting quickly from résumé lies to questionable finances, posing a much more serious threat to the embattled freshman even as he vows to remain in Congress.  While the early cloud of scandal had focused on the ethics of Santos’s fabricated campaign biography, more serious revelations suggest…
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

George Santos news - live: Scandal-hit congressman complains at being called ‘nutty fruitcake bunny boiler’

Embattled New York Republican George Santos is “saddened” that his fellow party member John Kennedy called him “nutty as a fruitcake” and a “bunny boiler” – a reference to Glenn Close’s unhinged, psychotic character in the 1987 movie Fatal Attraction.Mr Santos responded to the Louisiana Republican’s comments yesterday. “I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me,” he said. “Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress,” he added.Meanwhile, a Brazilian drag queen is giving more details about the early life of Mr...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

‘He was weird’: Publisher of Long Island newspaper that exposed Santos knew something was up years before election win

The publisher of a Long Island newspaper that wrote the first exposé on George Santos said he suspected the congressman’s bad motivations during their first meeting, which took place years before his election win.Grant Lally, the publisher of the North Shore Leader, thought he was a “completely non-serious candidate” after meeting him in 2020, during Mr Santos’ first run for office.“He was weird,” Mr Lally told The Independent. “He acted strangely, he boasted, and at the same time he seemed to bask almost like a child in the attention he was getting.”Mr Santos, who took his seat in the...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

George Santos Planned ‘Engagement Party’ With Man While Married to Woman

Two years into his mysterious marriage to a woman—and five years before they divorced—George Santos invited friends to celebrate his engagement to a man, The Daily Beast has learned.“Good evening everyone! As you all may already know Pedro and I have decided to join our toothbrushes! Lol and a very few friends have been selected to share this special moment with us!” Santos wrote in a 2014 Facebook “engagement dinner” invitation.The invitation was shared with The Daily Beast by Santos’ old roommate, Greg Morey-Parker, and the boyfriend, Pedro Vilarva, confirmed that the future congressman planned the celebration.At the time, Santos—who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Santos pledged to explain himself in a week. It's been a month.

GREAT NECK, N.Y. — Just before Christmas, then-incoming-Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., pledged to voters in his district that he would soon explain himself as revelations that he had embellished or outright invented portions of his biography came to light. “To the people of #NY03 I have my story to...
NEW YORK STATE
KCRA.com

California lawmaker files 'DUPE Act' amid George Santos controversy

As controversy continues to consume New York Congressman George Santos at the nation's capital, an effort is underway at the state capitol to try to deter any elected official in California from duping voters. Democratic State Sen. Josh Newman this week filed the DUPE Act, or the Disqualified Unscrupulous Pathological...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy