BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One Asheville woman calls a new option helping women and children escape homelessness "a miracle." Jennifer is a domestic violence survivor and she was homeless in Asheville for eight months. One cold, "Code Purple" night, she checked into ABCCM's Transformation Village looking for a warm, safe place to rest. During Code Purple nights, when temperatures are forecasted to drop below freezing, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO