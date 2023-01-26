ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

'It's a miracle:' Woman shares story of survival and resilience thanks to local program

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One Asheville woman calls a new option helping women and children escape homelessness "a miracle." Jennifer is a domestic violence survivor and she was homeless in Asheville for eight months. One cold, "Code Purple" night, she checked into ABCCM's Transformation Village looking for a warm, safe place to rest. During Code Purple nights, when temperatures are forecasted to drop below freezing, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

WNC explores psychedelic mushrooms for mental health

To an outside observer, Eliza’s life appeared to be one of untrammeled privilege. She was raised in a wealthy suburb, attended private schools and traveled widely. By her 20s, she’d earned a degree from a top university and gotten prestigious jobs in politics. But those appearances hid a...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Hard 2 Recycle event features collection for denim, to be upcycled into home insulation

CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville GreenWorks held one of six Hard 2 Recycle events Saturday, Jan. 28, at Hominy Valley Elementary in Candler. The organization hosts the events across Buncombe and Henderson counties. It's a chance to not only educate people on how to properly recycle items traditionally difficult to dispose of, but also to help extend the life of the landfill.
CANDLER, NC
WLOS.com

A lack of data still preventing Firefighters from protecting themselves from cancer risks

Asheville, NC — In health care, data saves lives. But in Asheville, it’s the data not reported that puts firefighters at risk. News 13’s Deadlier than Fire investigative series continues by looking into how the city’s failure to track cancers within the department maybe preventing future studies of a firefighter’s health risk.
avlwatchdog.org

Short-term vacation rental growth explodes in Buncombe County

Vacation rentals — including apartments, condos, and entire houses rented by owners via Airbnb, VRBO and other listing services — now outnumber the number of hotel rooms available in Asheville and Buncombe County, the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority reported Jan. 25. The explosive growth in vacation rental...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The annual Point In Time (PIT) Count will take place in Asheville on Tuesday. Every year, the Asheville-Buncombe Continuum of Care collaborates with many local organizations that focus on housing insecurity to collect data on those experiencing homelessness. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities to perform the count if they seek funding to address homelessness.
ASHEVILLE, NC
theurbannews.com

Do You Receive FNS Benefits?

Important changes to the amount that you receive are coming in March. In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. This means that in March 2023, households will see a reduction in their FNS benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Gas prices rise for the 5th straight week with no sign of stopping

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 29.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 10.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 5.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.65 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Tallest Waterfall in North Carolina

Whitewater Falls, which drops 811 feet, is the tallest waterfall east of the Rockies. The Upper Falls, in the Nantahala National Forest, 60 miles outside of Asheville, drop 411 feet. It is located on the Whitewater River in Jackson County, North Carolina, near the Jocassee Gorge. You can enter South Carolina from a different point to reach the 400-foot Lower Falls.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC

