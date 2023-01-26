Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
'It's a miracle:' Woman shares story of survival and resilience thanks to local program
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One Asheville woman calls a new option helping women and children escape homelessness "a miracle." Jennifer is a domestic violence survivor and she was homeless in Asheville for eight months. One cold, "Code Purple" night, she checked into ABCCM's Transformation Village looking for a warm, safe place to rest. During Code Purple nights, when temperatures are forecasted to drop below freezing, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
Mountain Xpress
WNC explores psychedelic mushrooms for mental health
To an outside observer, Eliza’s life appeared to be one of untrammeled privilege. She was raised in a wealthy suburb, attended private schools and traveled widely. By her 20s, she’d earned a degree from a top university and gotten prestigious jobs in politics. But those appearances hid a...
WLOS.com
Hard 2 Recycle event features collection for denim, to be upcycled into home insulation
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville GreenWorks held one of six Hard 2 Recycle events Saturday, Jan. 28, at Hominy Valley Elementary in Candler. The organization hosts the events across Buncombe and Henderson counties. It's a chance to not only educate people on how to properly recycle items traditionally difficult to dispose of, but also to help extend the life of the landfill.
WLOS.com
Hickory Nut Gap Farm's discounted meat truck sale a hit amid rising food costs
FAIRVIEW, N.C. (WLOS) — With prices of food continuing to rise, folks at Hickory Nut Gap Farm are hoping to ease that burden with their discounted meat truck sale. For the past five years, the farm has put on this event to support its wholesaler, along with the local community.
WLOS.com
A lack of data still preventing Firefighters from protecting themselves from cancer risks
Asheville, NC — In health care, data saves lives. But in Asheville, it’s the data not reported that puts firefighters at risk. News 13’s Deadlier than Fire investigative series continues by looking into how the city’s failure to track cancers within the department maybe preventing future studies of a firefighter’s health risk.
WLOS.com
Final beam raised on Mission Hospital McDowell's $20M expansion, set to open fall 2023
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The final beam for the Mission Hospital McDowell's $20 million expansion project was raised earlier this week. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the staff at the hospital signed the last beam before it was placed in position, marking a significant point in the construction process.
WLOS.com
Complaints mount: Changes at Haywood internet, cable provider not going well for customers
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new media company to some mountain communities is getting low marks and a high number of complaints about its service. A number of Haywood County customers are expressing their grievances about Zito Media, while the company makes plans for improvements. Several Zito customers...
WLOS.com
Building where seniors receive nutrition, other services to close temporarily
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Sammy Williams Senior Center, operated by the Council on Aging of Henderson County and owned by the Hendersonville Housing Authority, has closed temporarily while testing is conducted due to a suspicion of possible mold. Staff and volunteers at the center notified its members Friday,...
avlwatchdog.org
Short-term vacation rental growth explodes in Buncombe County
Vacation rentals — including apartments, condos, and entire houses rented by owners via Airbnb, VRBO and other listing services — now outnumber the number of hotel rooms available in Asheville and Buncombe County, the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority reported Jan. 25. The explosive growth in vacation rental...
WLOS.com
Organizations gear up to take 'snapshot' census of Asheville's homeless population
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The annual Point In Time (PIT) Count will take place in Asheville on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Every year, the Asheville-Buncombe Continuum of Care collaborates with many local organizations that focus on housing insecurity to collect data on those experiencing homelessness. The “snapshot” census provides a...
WLOS.com
CarePartners Rehab Hospital celebrates new $8.8 million 'Blue Ridge Wing' addition
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A ribbon-cutting was held at the new Blue Ridge Wing of the CarePartners Rehabilitation Hospital in Asheville Thursday, Jan. 26. HCA Healthcare put $17 million into upgrading the hospital. $8.8 million went toward 12 new patient rooms and visitor accommodations. “This is a very important...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in South Carolina.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The annual Point In Time (PIT) Count will take place in Asheville on Tuesday. Every year, the Asheville-Buncombe Continuum of Care collaborates with many local organizations that focus on housing insecurity to collect data on those experiencing homelessness. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities to perform the count if they seek funding to address homelessness.
theurbannews.com
Do You Receive FNS Benefits?
Important changes to the amount that you receive are coming in March. In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. This means that in March 2023, households will see a reduction in their FNS benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
WLOS.com
Sharpshooters compete weekly as local indoor range transforms into makeshift course
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For the past 30 years, sharpshooters from around western North Carolina have gathered to compete, not only against each other, but against themselves. On Wednesday nights, the bullseye range at On Target Indoor Shooting Range and Gun Shop closes, and a makeshift competition course is...
WLOS.com
Gas prices rise for the 5th straight week with no sign of stopping
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 29.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 10.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 5.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.65 per gallon.
WLOS.com
Group encourages families to walk or bike to school, asks NCDOT to help make routes safer
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Land of Sky Regional Council is asking for money from NCDOT to hire a Safe Routes to School coordinator, whose role would be to educate and encourage families to bike or walk to school. The coordinator would also work to improve safety and reduce the...
Buncombe Co. woman wins $100,000 picking Powerball numbers blindly
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) – A Buncombe County woman won big after picking Powerball numbers blindly. Renee Komanetsky, 50, of Weaverville, decided to close her eyes, pointed to the numbers randomly and won $100,000. “I had to go with my gut and my gut said just to close my eyes and pick,” Komanetsky said. […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in North Carolina
Whitewater Falls, which drops 811 feet, is the tallest waterfall east of the Rockies. The Upper Falls, in the Nantahala National Forest, 60 miles outside of Asheville, drop 411 feet. It is located on the Whitewater River in Jackson County, North Carolina, near the Jocassee Gorge. You can enter South Carolina from a different point to reach the 400-foot Lower Falls.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In North Carolina
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
