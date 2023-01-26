ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Giant humpback found washed up at Lido Beach Monday morning

A giant male humpback whale was found washed ashore at Lido Beach early Monday morning, according to Nassau County Police. A police spokesman at Mineola headquarters said officers received a call about the whale just before 6 am. Police said the whale appeared to have no wounds or entanglements, but...
LIDO BEACH, NY
Warehouse to fill Inwood site, vacant since 1987

After years of vacancy, 175 Roger Ave. in Inwood is expected to be transformed into modern warehouse space of 60,000-square-feet by 2024. Inwood 175, LLC and AJM Capital II, LLC have submitted a final engineering report for review by the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation, which states that cleanup requirements have been achieved to fully protect public health and the environment for the proposed site use. The property was designated as a brownfield site by the DEC and designated for cleanup. A brownfield site is a contaminated property.
MANHATTAN, NY
East Rockaway jumps into playoff picture

This winter has been not so much a tale of two seasons as it's been the story of a single slow burn for the East Rockaway girls' basketball team, whose long-game payout has begun to ramp up as the regular season winds down. A deliberately rough non-league schedule was the...
EAST ROCKAWAY, NY
Long Beach seeks positive finish

Long Beach came painfully close to putting together its first winning streak of the season, but young New Hyde Park star Maeve Downing had other plans Jan. 24. Downing, an eighth-grader, scored a career-high 23 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as New Hyde Park outlasted the Marines in overtime, 48-45, in a Nassau Conference A1 girls’ basketball matchup. Her performance offset one of Long Beach’s most balanced scoring efforts of the season with five players producing at least 7 points, led by sophomore Franky DeCicco’s dozen.
LONG BEACH, NY
1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
Long Island Contractor Indicted for Multi-Million Dollar Fraud in Connection with Hurricane Sandy

Alexander Almaraz, the owner of Design Concepts Group LLC (DCG) in Freeport, New York, has been charged in a 20-count indictment with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, and attempted wire fraud in connection with a scheme to induce individuals to hire the defendant and pay DCG to lift their Hurricane Sandy-damaged homes. Almaraz is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow afternoon in federal court in Central Islip before United States Magistrate Judge Lee G. Dunst.
FREEPORT, NY
Shooting woes plague Freeport

Freeport’s second lengthy win streak of the season came to an end Saturday morning when it was unable to overcome a poor shooting performance against the same Massapequa team that stopped its first hot stretch. Alexa Cirabasi poured in a game-high 20 points and Briana Neary added 13 as...
FREEPORT, NY
Ridgefield mom, veterinarian dies at 39, leaving behind newborn son: 'Dr. Sobel will be missed immensely'

RIDGEFIELD — A local mother who was a familiar face to area pet owners at Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital in Danbury has died at 39, not long after giving birth to a baby boy. Dr. Kristin Sobel (Boyd), a resident of Ridgefield who worked as a veterinarian at Noah's Ark for almost five years, died unexpectedly, according to a message from the animal hospital. She died on Dec. 31 and left behind her husband, Jeffery Boyd, her son, Andrew Owen Boyd, her parents Marek and Krystyna Sobel, and extended family, according to her obituary.
RIDGEFIELD, CT

