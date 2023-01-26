After years of vacancy, 175 Roger Ave. in Inwood is expected to be transformed into modern warehouse space of 60,000-square-feet by 2024. Inwood 175, LLC and AJM Capital II, LLC have submitted a final engineering report for review by the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation, which states that cleanup requirements have been achieved to fully protect public health and the environment for the proposed site use. The property was designated as a brownfield site by the DEC and designated for cleanup. A brownfield site is a contaminated property.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO