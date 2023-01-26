Read full article on original website
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Herald Community Newspapers
Giant humpback found washed up at Lido Beach Monday morning
A giant male humpback whale was found washed ashore at Lido Beach early Monday morning, according to Nassau County Police. A police spokesman at Mineola headquarters said officers received a call about the whale just before 6 am. Police said the whale appeared to have no wounds or entanglements, but...
Herald Community Newspapers
Warehouse to fill Inwood site, vacant since 1987
After years of vacancy, 175 Roger Ave. in Inwood is expected to be transformed into modern warehouse space of 60,000-square-feet by 2024. Inwood 175, LLC and AJM Capital II, LLC have submitted a final engineering report for review by the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation, which states that cleanup requirements have been achieved to fully protect public health and the environment for the proposed site use. The property was designated as a brownfield site by the DEC and designated for cleanup. A brownfield site is a contaminated property.
Herald Community Newspapers
East Rockaway jumps into playoff picture
This winter has been not so much a tale of two seasons as it's been the story of a single slow burn for the East Rockaway girls' basketball team, whose long-game payout has begun to ramp up as the regular season winds down. A deliberately rough non-league schedule was the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Long Beach seeks positive finish
Long Beach came painfully close to putting together its first winning streak of the season, but young New Hyde Park star Maeve Downing had other plans Jan. 24. Downing, an eighth-grader, scored a career-high 23 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as New Hyde Park outlasted the Marines in overtime, 48-45, in a Nassau Conference A1 girls’ basketball matchup. Her performance offset one of Long Beach’s most balanced scoring efforts of the season with five players producing at least 7 points, led by sophomore Franky DeCicco’s dozen.
ONE YEAR LATER: The Blizzard of 2022; snow outlook for 2023
Meteorologist Alex Calamia takes a look back at last winter's record snowstorm and a look ahead at how the rest of winter 2023 might shape up.
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from Macys
On Monday, officials stated four of the migrants who were bused into New York City from Texas were arrested for shoplifting thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Nassau County Macys.
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
longisland.com
Long Island Contractor Indicted for Multi-Million Dollar Fraud in Connection with Hurricane Sandy
Alexander Almaraz, the owner of Design Concepts Group LLC (DCG) in Freeport, New York, has been charged in a 20-count indictment with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, and attempted wire fraud in connection with a scheme to induce individuals to hire the defendant and pay DCG to lift their Hurricane Sandy-damaged homes. Almaraz is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow afternoon in federal court in Central Islip before United States Magistrate Judge Lee G. Dunst.
2 dead in BMW crash on Belt Parkway in Queens
Police say the white BMW was traveling east on the parkway when the driver lost control and slammed into a divider.
1 Dead: Tractor-Trailer Drives Off New York State Overpass, Crushes Vehicle
We've learned more information about a terrifying accident in the Lower Hudson Valley. A tractor-trailer fell off an overpass and crushed a car below. Last Wednesday, New York State Police began investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer that occurred on I-287 (Cross Westchester Expressway) in the town of Harrison, Westchester County.
Herald Community Newspapers
Shooting woes plague Freeport
Freeport’s second lengthy win streak of the season came to an end Saturday morning when it was unable to overcome a poor shooting performance against the same Massapequa team that stopped its first hot stretch. Alexa Cirabasi poured in a game-high 20 points and Briana Neary added 13 as...
darientimes.com
Ridgefield mom, veterinarian dies at 39, leaving behind newborn son: 'Dr. Sobel will be missed immensely'
RIDGEFIELD — A local mother who was a familiar face to area pet owners at Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital in Danbury has died at 39, not long after giving birth to a baby boy. Dr. Kristin Sobel (Boyd), a resident of Ridgefield who worked as a veterinarian at Noah's Ark for almost five years, died unexpectedly, according to a message from the animal hospital. She died on Dec. 31 and left behind her husband, Jeffery Boyd, her son, Andrew Owen Boyd, her parents Marek and Krystyna Sobel, and extended family, according to her obituary.
Fort Greene resident wins over $60,000 in lottery
Prospect Drugs on Greene Avenue helped bring this lucky Brooklyn resident luck, and it seems that other residents will be trying their hand at the $18.1 million jackpot at their store.
Woman, 23, killed in Staten Island crash that tore car in 2, driver arrested
A 23-year-old woman was killed in a car crash on Staten Island that rent the car she was in in half early Saturday morning, according to police.
4 injured in massive 4-alarm fire at Bronx apartment
The FDNY is battling a four-alarm fire at a Bronx apartment building.
New Haven police looking for suspect who carjacked man on the way home from a bar
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are searching for a carjacking suspect following a robbery early Sunday morning. The 29-year-old victim was walking home at about 2:15 a.m. from a bar on State Street when he arrived at his home on Nash Street, opened the door and was robbed at gunpoint, according to […]
DA: Central Islip woman found guilty of killing friend to gain ownership of home
Donatila O'Mahony was convicted of murder and forgery charges after prosecutors say she shot and killed Lee Pedersen inside his Aquebogue home in 2020.
Man found dead in grass in front of SI strip mall parking lot
A man’s body was discovered at a Staten Island shopping center parking lot Thursday morning, police said.
