KSLA
Man shot, left on side of street in Carthage; suspect faces charge of attempted murder
CARTHAGE, TEXAS (KSLA) — A man is free on bond after having been booked on a charge of attempted murder following a shooting in Carthage, Texas. It was 3:04 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 29) when Carthage, Texas, police officers and Panola County, Texas, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South Adams Street. There they found a man with gunshot wounds on the side of the street.
Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was found dead Sunday (Jan. 29) evening on an embankment of Twelve Mile Bayou in north Shreveport. Police and fire personnel were summoned to the scene near a bridge on North Market Street at 5:46 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The Caddo...
ktalnews.com
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for 24-year-old woman; wanted for cruelty to the infirmed
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on the whereabouts of 24-year-old Cierra Dianna Shkuratoff. Shkuratoff is a White female who stands at five feet and seven inches and weighs 230 pounds. She is frequently around the Bernice and Homer areas. Shkuratoff...
Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Shreveport Police Department found a man shot on East Kings Highway near Camp Bow Wow. According to SPD, a white male in his thirties was fatally shot, and there was more than one shot fired. Police say it’s possible the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.
Shreveport murder suspect missing, Crime Stoppers offering reward
A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man is still at large more than three months after his death, and police are asking for the public's help.
High speed chase suspect accidentally released from hospital; police searching for him
(KSLA) - Law enforcement officials are currently searching for a suspect involved in a high speed chase through multiple parishes after he was accidentally released from the hospital before police were notified. On Thursday, Jan. 26, Robby Lerille, 33, of Monroe, was arrested after a high speed chase through Bossier...
Body found in Shreveport identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - The body of a woman found on North Market Street and Havens Road earlier this evening was identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Tytierr James, 27, was found around 5:45 p.m. She was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The cause and manner of her death remain...
1 suspect at large, 3rd suspect arrested in juvenile rape investigation
Shreveport police arrested a third suspect in connection to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.
Shreveport PD asks for assistance finding runaway teenager
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help find a teenager that has been missing for two weeks. Officials say Kyleina Figueroa, 17, ran away from her home on Pennsylvania Ave. in Shreveport on Jan. 13th. She is 5’6″ tall and weighs approximately 130-135 lbs. Kylenia has dark brown hair down to the middle of her back and brown eyes.
Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
Shreveport man found guilty of murdering his brother
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man, accused of murdering his brother, was found guilty in Caddo District Court on Thursday. The jury found 53-year-old Carlin Tremell Cotton guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his brother Cedric Cemoyne Fuller in 2021. Officials say on Aug. 18...
Woman critically injured in Sugar Lane mass shooting pronounced dead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman who was shot in a mass shooting on Sugar Lane has died; seven other people were shot during the incident. Latounda Bryant, 33, died at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Ochsner LSU Health. She had been receiving treatment since the mass shooting that took place on Jan. 22.
MISSING: Teen last seen on Borden Lane in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. On Jan. 20, Isiahdrien Harp, 15, was last seen in the 6000 block of Borden Lane. Harp is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. He has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a uniform polo shirt and khaki shorts.
Atlanta Texas Police Are Looking for This Man, Have You Seen Him?
The Atlanta Texas Police Department is looking for a man with an active arrest warrant. But they need your help, have you seen him?. The Atlanta Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Jack Kory Laird he has an arrest warrant for the felony offense of Sexual Assault. They stated in the post;
2 LaDOTD workers injured, 1 killed in De Soto Parish crash
A multi-vehicle accident on U.S.171 claimed the life of a LaDOTD worker and injured two others.
Elderly woman dies following Bossier City crash
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- An elderly woman died late Wednesday night following a two-vehicle crash in north Bossier City. The crash happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Benton Road and Brownlee Road. Officers said a driver going south on Benton Road attempted to make a left turn onto Brownlee Road in front of a northbound vehicle, causing the other car to hit it.
GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet, bitten in rear
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A child had to be taken to the hospital Friday after being bitten by a dog while at school. Officials with Caddo Schools say around 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, a dog belonging to a neighbor near Caddo Middle Magnet was accidentally let loose and got on campus. One child, who is the child of an employee, was bitten in the rear and taken to a local hospital. The child is not a student at the school.
