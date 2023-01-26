Read full article on original website
Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
WBKO
Fountain Row set to expand hours to 7 days a week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Beginning this spring, Fountain Row, Bowling Green’s entertainment destination center, will begin operating seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fountain Row currently allows customers to purchase alcohol and carry it publicly within the center’s designated boundaries, provided that the beverages...
wymt.com
Wayne County man killed in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rescue squads were called after a car went over a bluff beside Highway 90 in southern Pulaski County. Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad officials said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to police, Ralph Carrender was driving east on Highway 90....
Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
WLKY.com
Tracking chance for wintry mix in Louisville area late Monday into Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An arctic boundary is expected to slip south of the area on Monday, opening the door to a much colder air mass moving in. Temperatures will fall through the day on Monday, likely dropping through the 30s. Light precipitation is possible across the area Monday morning...
fox56news.com
Ky. weekend weather: Rainy on Sunday, mainly in the morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Rain showers will be moving tonight across the Commonwealth. Expect overnight lows to drop into the lower 40s. The bulk of the rain, 0.50 inches to 0.75 inches or more, will likely fall in the morning on Sunday, but gray skies should prevail in the afternoon.
Argument leads to stabbing at Hopkinsville apartment, leaves one injured
A man was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Kentucky apartment Friday morning.
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Lara Mattingly
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With thousands of children in Kentucky in the foster care and adoption systems, families that take in these children are more necessary than ever. The families that have taken these children as their own need a little help sometimes navigating all the systems and adjusting to changes.
KFVS12
2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
WLKY.com
Kentucky State Police searching for inmate escaped from work release in Hart County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police is searching for an inmate who escaped from Hart County. KSP said that 29-year-old Abdullah Qasem was assigned to a work release at the Hart County Animal Shelter located on Dixie Highway. At about 8 a.m., he walked off the job. Qasem...
WBKO
First post-COVID concert held in Scottsville series
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Two local musicians took the stage in one of the first post-COVID concerts in the Allen County - Scottsville Arts Council’s Community Artist Series. “We started reviving the Arts Council after COVID. We had an Americana music festival called Norro Fests, and we had several...
KSP: 3 juveniles attack worker, set up barricade in Ky. detention center
Three juveniles currently housed at the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center allegedly attacked a youth worker on Saturday.
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
fox56news.com
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
wpsdlocal6.com
More than $15 million awarded for improvements in west Kentucky
WEST KENTUCKY — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman on Thursday announced more than $15 million in funding for western Kentucky communities from various grants benefiting education, roadways, water quality and tourism. The millions of dollars coming to the region include funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, Kentucky's Cleaner...
WBKO
Fountain Row looking to expand
Jeff Griffith resigns as Warren East Football head coach. Russellville Lady Panthers vs. Logan County Lady Cougars - 01/27/2023. Russellville Lady Panthers def. Logan County Lady Cougars, 44-35 Russellville Panthers vs. Logan County Cougars - 01/27/2023. Updated: 5 hours ago. Russellville Panthers def. Logan County Cougars, 57-46 Ohio County officials...
WKYT 27
Distribution center to close; 212 Kentuckians losing jobs
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - One distribution plant in Southern Kentucky will be shutting its doors before the end of the year, putting more than 200 people out of a job. TCO, LCC in Corbin, which has been in a long-term packing and distribution contract with ams-OSRAM during the past 25 years, announced that their contract with the company would not be renewed at the end of 2023 and that their facility on KY-3041 will be shutting down.
WBKO
New K-9 in town in Allen County
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - A new furry recruit is joining the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. K-9 Sulley and his handler Sergeant Tabor are in the early stages of training, according to the sheriff’s office. The two plan to train together for the next two months before heading out for duty.
14news.com
Deputies: Man dies in camper fire in Hopkins Co.
EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say a man is dead after a camper fire broke out in Hopkins County early Saturday morning. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies responded to a report of a structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at around 2:21 a.m.
wymt.com
Semi carrying 60,000 pounds of fertilizer hit by train in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, a semi-truck carrying 60,000 pounds of fertilizer was hit by a train after it pulled across tracks in Pulaski County. Officials said no injuries were reported, but the truck’s load of fertilizer was dumped on the tracks and the surrounding area. Somerset...
