Kentucky State

WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKO

Fountain Row set to expand hours to 7 days a week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Beginning this spring, Fountain Row, Bowling Green’s entertainment destination center, will begin operating seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fountain Row currently allows customers to purchase alcohol and carry it publicly within the center’s designated boundaries, provided that the beverages...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wymt.com

Wayne County man killed in Pulaski County crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rescue squads were called after a car went over a bluff beside Highway 90 in southern Pulaski County. Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad officials said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to police, Ralph Carrender was driving east on Highway 90....
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Ky. weekend weather: Rainy on Sunday, mainly in the morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Rain showers will be moving tonight across the Commonwealth. Expect overnight lows to drop into the lower 40s. The bulk of the rain, 0.50 inches to 0.75 inches or more, will likely fall in the morning on Sunday, but gray skies should prevail in the afternoon.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Lara Mattingly

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With thousands of children in Kentucky in the foster care and adoption systems, families that take in these children are more necessary than ever. The families that have taken these children as their own need a little help sometimes navigating all the systems and adjusting to changes.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
PADUCAH, KY
WBKO

First post-COVID concert held in Scottsville series

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Two local musicians took the stage in one of the first post-COVID concerts in the Allen County - Scottsville Arts Council’s Community Artist Series. “We started reviving the Arts Council after COVID. We had an Americana music festival called Norro Fests, and we had several...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

More than $15 million awarded for improvements in west Kentucky

WEST KENTUCKY — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman on Thursday announced more than $15 million in funding for western Kentucky communities from various grants benefiting education, roadways, water quality and tourism. The millions of dollars coming to the region include funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, Kentucky's Cleaner...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Fountain Row looking to expand

WKYT 27

Distribution center to close; 212 Kentuckians losing jobs

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - One distribution plant in Southern Kentucky will be shutting its doors before the end of the year, putting more than 200 people out of a job. TCO, LCC in Corbin, which has been in a long-term packing and distribution contract with ams-OSRAM during the past 25 years, announced that their contract with the company would not be renewed at the end of 2023 and that their facility on KY-3041 will be shutting down.
CORBIN, KY
WBKO

New K-9 in town in Allen County

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - A new furry recruit is joining the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. K-9 Sulley and his handler Sergeant Tabor are in the early stages of training, according to the sheriff’s office. The two plan to train together for the next two months before heading out for duty.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Deputies: Man dies in camper fire in Hopkins Co.

EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say a man is dead after a camper fire broke out in Hopkins County early Saturday morning. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies responded to a report of a structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at around 2:21 a.m.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY

